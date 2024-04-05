Highlights Derrick Henry wanted a chance with the Cowboys but didn't get the call from Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys chose youth over big contracts for RBs after Ezekiel Elliott's massive deal.

Baltimore presents a new opportunity for Henry, as he is now backed by a strong team.

Dallas Cowboys fans have one more reason to be angry following Derrick Henry’s comments on “The Pivot” podcast.

The two-time rushing champ described America’s team as “a perfect situation” since Dallas is also where he lives. Unfortunately, as King Henry went on to say, "They ain't holla at me at all."

It would've been crazy. I thought it'd been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever. They (Dallas) never reached out, you know what I'm saying? I don't really know too much about their organization. All I know is what I hear. I was talking to my agent. They weren't really interested. It is what it is.

After Tony Pollard filled the void Henry left with the Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys appear content to sit out free agency when it comes to the running back position (and a lot of other positions). They re-signed Rico Dowdle and have Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner on the depth chart.

However, many fans will be wondering “what if,” as Henry rampages on with the Baltimore Ravens and their No. 1 rushing offense.

Derrick Henry As a Dallas Cowboy?

King Henry was persuaded to go to Baltimore by a Ravens legend

While Henry couldn’t help but think about alternate possibilities, he's happy that his free agency ended on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million in Baltimore. He also said that one particular Ravens legend played a role in convincing him to sign in the Queen City:

I knew once free agency started that I wanted to work something out [with the Ravens] if we could. Even though I'm living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation, as well, because we lived there, we ain't got to move. But at the same time, Ravens, the history of it, and then talking to Ray (Lewis) at the Pro Bowl, his passion about the organization, his impact there and how he talked about it. I was like, man, if I'm not in Tennessee or I don't get to go to Dallas, I'd love to be a Raven.

Apparently, after signing Ezekiel Elliott to a huge six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, the Cowboys aren’t doling out big contracts for running backs any time soon. They’ve already met with top RB draft prospects Blake Corum (Michigan), Trey Benson (Florida State), and Jonathan Brooks (Texas).

That decision is juxtaposed against the signings of Saquon Barkley (three-year/$37.5M), Josh Jacobs (four-year/$48M), and D’Andre Swift (three-year/$24.5M), who earned long-term deals at fairly reasonable numbers this offseason. Despite Henry wondering about the conveniences of playing at home, he’s very content that he landed with a team in win-now mode:

I'm glad it worked out... I'm happy I'm going somewhere that they're hungry. They're hungry for it, and they're right on the cusp. They're always in the conversation. I know Lamar wants one really bad, so I ain't going to somewhere where the expectation is like, 'We're going to see what's going to happen. Let's make the playoffs and make some noise.' No. They're trying to win it. (...) I'm ready to come in and be that added piece to it to help spring them forward any way possible. Any way I can.

Henry has run for over 1,000 yards in five of the last six seasons on a huge volume of carries with the Titans. It's unlikely that Baltimore leans on the 30-year-old running back to that degree, but King Henry's still got that home run ability on nearly every carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Tennessee Titans rode Derrick Henry until the wheels nearly came off. The big back's 1,744 carries since 2018 are 234 more than the next closest running back, who happens to be Ezekiel Elliott. That's a whole season's worth of carries more while having played seven fewer games than Elliott over that span.

As an added bonus, he's one of the few running backs whose yards per carry actually go up out of shotgun compared to under center. Since Lamar Jackson takes the bulk of his snaps in shotgun, allowing the two to pair up in Baltimore could become a great regret for many teams that passed on Henry, especially Dallas.

Source: The Pivot Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.