Highlights Derrick Lewis was victorious at UFC St Louis, defeating Rodrigo Ferreira via stoppage.

In the aftermath of the fight, he once again decided to drop his shorts, before using them to 'fan off' his downed opponent.

He didn't stop there, however, then choosing to moon the crowd, including WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

Derrick Lewis enjoyed a victory over Rodrigo Ferreira at UFC St Louis on the 11th of May, but he possibly took his celebrations a little too far. Lewis, nicknamed 'The Black Beast', put down his opponent in the third round, in front of a crowd that included WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who was taking in some action in his hometown.

And the crowd, and indeed the Viper, got a little more than they bargained for when Lewis launched into his trademark celebration, which sees him remove his shorts inside the Octagon. But this time, the fan favourite took it a step further. After waving his shorts around and using them to fan Nascimento as he rested on the canvas, Lewis threw his cup at the media table and mooned the audience. Fans were mixed in their reactions to the surprise mooning.

One claimed that Lewis had 'performed a disgusting act', while another was adamant that he had 'just thrown away his prize purse.'

But others were less concerned by his actions. One supporter claimed: "BRO MOONED THE CROWD LMAOOO. DERRICK LEWIS IS ONE OF ONE #UFCStLouis." Others in support of the actions insisted that 'Lewis is my spirit animal', and 'Lewis is a beast! He earned it!'

Video: Derrick Lewis Finishes Rodrigo Nascimento

And Lewis was not done there with his joking around. In the post-fight interview, he joked: "I couldn't let no taxi cab driver from Brazil beat me. This is my first time ever hearing about the guy."

What Derrick Lewis Said After UFC St Louis

Lewis took his career record to 28-12-1 with the win over Nascimento, and, despite rumours that he is in talks with WWE, no doubt fuelled by the appearance at the event of a certain Mr Orton, Lewis was coy in what was to come.

"S***, what you talking about," he told Michael Bisping. "I'm gonna sit my a** down for a second, I'm getting too old for this s***. But I don't know, we'll see. I'm in my prime, but did you see that s***? You don't see too many almost-40-year-olds do s*** like that."

Related 2 Reasons Why Conor McGregor Will Beat Michael Chandler at UFC 303 MMA expert Dan Hardy has revealed the two reasons he believes Conor McGregor beats Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

In regard to the WWE links, Lewis has shown interest. After beating Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 last summer, he performed the DX signature crotch chops. This didn't go unnoticed by the WWE brass, with Triple H calling Lewis a 'WWE taunt artist.' Lewis himself said earlier this week: “We [WWE and Lewis] are actually in talks right now. We’ve been talking for a few months. I was supposed to go down there in February to check everything out. My finishing move would have to be something like Rikishi. You might see it. I like taking down my shorts. You might see something like that.”

Close

One of Rikishi's signature moves was known as the Stinkface, which, as the name implies, involves literally rubbing his backside in his opponent's face!

In the past, we have seen the likes of Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey, and Ken Shamrock, all make a successful transition from the UFC cage to the WWE ring. If Lewis wants to find another outlet to keep fighting, even in worked bouts, he's got an easy in with WWE since management knows how to get a hold of him.