The Boston Celtics have a roster stacked with star talent. Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown. Kristaps Porzingis. Even Jrue Holiday to name a few.

But all season long, one starter has gone largely under the radar, and his name is Derrick White.

Having been hugely impactful on both sides of the ball for the Celtics this season, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that the reason the guard fits so well into Boston’s system is because of his ‘great combination’ of being both selfless and willingness to sacrifice, combined with his aggressive playing style.

Sailing through the 2023-24 regular season campaign, finishing 14 games ahead of second-placed New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference, and the outright No. 1 overall seed as the only team to surpass 60 wins this year, many had the Celtics as the team to beat for the coveted NBA championship.

Facing up against the gritty Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat, and bar a game two loss where the Heat set a new franchise record with 23 made three-pointers, much has been smooth sailing in the post-season for the C’s once again.

That was until their blockbuster summer signing Kristaps Porzingis suffered a non-contact injury as he made a dribble move in the first half.

Unable to return to the game, it was announced that the Latvian big man had sustained a right soleus strain – incidentally the same injury that Eastern rivals Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently dealing with – and he is now expected to be out for “several games”.

Kristaps Porzingis - 2023-24 Season On-Court/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court PTS 75.2 68.3 AST 16.5 15.4 REB 28.6 26.5 FG% 49.9 47.8 3P% 38.1 39.2 STL 3.8 4.1 BLK 4.6 3.4

Whether this huge injury blow has altered the projections of how their season will pan out still remains to be seen, but with star firepower galore with the duo of Tatum and Brown, as well as the dynamic two-way play of their guards Holiday and White, their depth isn’t of too much concern, and they still possess the personnel on-court to remain a top-three post-season defense.

Better yet, if the Celtics do indeed make a run to the Finals, there is some optimism that Porzingis could still yet return later on, so their season is not all over just yet.

White ‘Knows Where To Be’ on the Court at All Times

One of the standouts of the season, though, has to be that of guard Derrick White, who has largely gone under the radar due to the varying star-level stature of the teammates that surround him.

But, when posed with the question of what it is about Boston’s system and construction that makes the 29-year-old so effective, Medina argued that it was due to White’s own understanding of his role, combined with ensuring he is in a position and ready to support his teammates who may be double-teamed and need an outlet to make the pass to.

“He has this interesting combination of beingthis great role player - he knows his place in the pecking order because it's about Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown,Kristaps Porzingis, so he's not expecting for his number to be called. He knows a lot of his production basically depends on double teams that his teammates are getting, and he has to hit open shots, but he is has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He also knows how to be aggressive by just knowing where to be on the floorto ensure good spacing, knowing how to cut so he has open looks. So I think that's really what's enabled him to be so effective this season.”

White Has ‘Created His Opportunities’

Knowing when/where to be on the court has paid dividends in abundance

Medina further went on to praise White for his adaptability on the court, and for knowing when to be aggressive, and when to take a step back and allow his teammates to get to work.

“He has a great combination of selflessness and sacrifice, but also being really aggressive,so that it's not just about standing in the corner and expecting to be open. He's creating his opportunities by knowing how to fill in the gaps."

While the guard enjoyed a year in which he averaged 15.2 points at a 46.1 percent shooting clip, 4.2 rebounds, a career-high, and 5.2 assists, as well as 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks, he has stepped up another gear in the playoffs.

In his four playoff games this season, White has been the third scoring option on the team with 21.8 points, behind Tatum (23.3), and Brown (22.3), while he has also been scoring at the most efficient rate across his post-season career, shooting a team-leading 56.9 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range, made more impressive by the fact he is attempting, on average, 8.5 long range attempts per contest.He also leads the Celtics in effective field goal percentage, whereby he is scoring at a mightily impressive 70.7 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Derrick White became only the third player in NBA history to finish with 35-plus points, eight three-pointers and three blocks in a playoff game. Damian Lillard and Vince Carter are the others.

Furthermore, White is second on the Celtics in blocks, averaging 1.3 blocks per night, despite standing at only 6-foot-4. Only 7-foot-2 Porzingis is averaging more, with 1.5 blocks per game.

While White has always been a strong role contributor throughout his career, and in the post-season with the Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, it was his game four performance against the Heat where he had 38 points, including 16 in the first quarter, and finished the half with 22 points and six three-pointers, where he really showed his value.

Derrick White - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Regular Season Playoffs ORTG 122.4 108.8 DRTG 109.9 103.7 NRTG 12.5 5.1 EFG% 57.8 70.7 USG% 18.3 20.8 PIE 10.6 15.4

His stellar scoring night, as well as his strong defensive effort, which saw him finish game four with three blocks, helped take some of the workload off of the shoulders of Tatum and Brown, which, in hindsight, could prove crucial now that they will each likely have to take on additional responsibilities going forward into the playoffs in the wake of Porzingis’ injury.

But, while Boston’s squad is stacked with talent and All-Star names, White has been a stronghold on both sides of the ball, and he has exhibited that he will be pivotal in the Celtics’ playoff run as they seek to win championship banner 18.

