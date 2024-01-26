Highlights Derrick White has had a significant impact on the Boston Celtics' rise to the top of the NBA this season, despite being understated on the roster.

White's combination of scoring, defense, and team basketball skills have made him an important player and a key part of the Celtics' starting lineup.

While White's performances may have gone under the radar, there is a chance he could earn an All-Star spot, as he has exceeded expectations and made a positive impact on the team.

The Boston Celtics have stormed their way to the number one overall seed in the NBA, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis headlining the list of star names on the roster.

But, it is another name who has largely gone understated on the roster who league insider Mark Medina argues has had an even ‘more significant’ impact on the Celtics’ rise to the top this season, and that is point-guard, Derrick White.

Business booming in Boston

35-10 record, 1st in NBA

Having come close to lifting that coveted 18th NBA title in recent seasons, making the Finals in 2022, before bowing out in the Eastern Conference Finals last time out, the Celtics signaled their intent for the 2023-24 regular season when they pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, in what was a multi-team deal which saw them part ways with Marcus Smart after nine seasons.

They shortly followed this up by winning the Jrue Holiday sweepstakes, landing him in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, and two first-round picks, after he was packaged as part of the deal made by their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, for Damian Lillard.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 NBA Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank Points scored 120.8 4th Points allowed 110.6 4th Offensive rating 120.7 2nd Defensive rating 110.5 2nd Net rating 10.2 1st True shooting % 60.3 5th Stats as of Jan. 26, 2024

These two lineup additions have significantly contributed to Boston’s staggering season so far, where they lead the NBA with the best win percentage, 77.8 percent, and overall efficiency rating, outscoring their opponents by, on average, 10.2 points per 100 possessions.

But, it is one player in particular, who some argue has gone under the radar, especially with superstars Tatum and Brown on the roster, and has helped tie all the star talent in the starting lineup together to make it a cohesive unit. That player is Derrick White.

Having the best season of his career, even his teammates have been impressed, and frankly, a little surprised by his on-court production, with Porzingis dubbing him back in December as the ‘perfect teammate’ due to his ability to make the right players ’90-plus percent of the time’, as well as being ‘super efficient’ in his shooting.

White has a ‘good combination’ of scoring and defense

Medina isn’t surprised that White has carved out a full-time role in the Celtics’ starting lineup over the past two seasons, but he is shocked at how productive he has been since taking on that role, going as far to argue that he has been the most impactful player for Boston in their run to the number one overall seed.

“He's a really important player, and was a great shooter last season, so it is not a surprise that he's a key part of the starting lineup, but it is a surprise that he's posting up those numbers, and arguably, he's had a more significant influence on the Celtics’ league-best record than any of the other starters, and that includes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He just has this really great combination of knowing how to score even though he's not the offensive focal point. He's a great defender, and he plays team basketball.”

An All-Star nod on the horizon?

Career-high 15.9 PPG, 4.1 REB

With the Celtics believing their starting guard has exceeded expectations enough to have earned the right to be selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career, Medina agrees, but he rationalizes that it would be very difficult for White to earn that nod due to the sheer amount of guard talent and depth in the East.

“Now, the Celtics are talking about him being an All-Star candidate. He could be deserving, but that might be tough, because there are so many good selections. But, he's already exceeded expectations. Porzingis was saying that he makes the right play like 90-plus percent of the time, and that's a really good reflection on how well he has fit in with the group.”

After being upgraded to a full-time starting role last season, White has taken his opportunity this year to really hone in on not only developing his own shooting efficiency, but also to be able to create for his teammates with consistency.

Derrick White - Advanced Statistics Year-to-Year Comparison 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Offensive rating 118.2 121.8 Defensive rating 107.2 108.1 Net rating 11.0 13.7 True shooting % 60.4 61.8 Usage 17.4 19.1 Player Impact Estimate 10.0 11.0 Stats as of Jan. 26, 2024

Having started all 41 games in which he has featured this campaign, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, both career-highs, and 4.8 assists on 46.5 percent shooting from the field, and 40.1 percent from three in 32.1 minutes per game.

This is the first time that White has surpassed the 40-plus percent mark since his rookie season, though he averaged less than a shot attempt per game that season.

His impact on the Celtics can be best explored through his on/off court statistics. When he is on the court, Boston post an average of 82.6 points, but when he is on the bench, they score only 45.6 points. Similarly, when on the court, the Celtics produce 17.6 assists per outing, but that sharply falls to 9.8 when he is off the court.

Of his teammates to have played more than 500 minutes on the season, White leads the entire pack in offensive efficiency with a rating of 121.8, while his 108.1 defensive rating is tied for best on the team with big, Al Horford. However, when he steps off the court, Boston post a team-low 116.2 offensive rating, while their defense worsens to a team-high 111.2 defensive rating when he is off the court.

Speaking of defense, White holds his opponents to only 6.2 shots made per game when facing him as their primary defender, for a 44.9 percent defensive field goal percentage. This is worse than their 47.3 percent field goal season average, giving him a percentage points difference of minus-2.4 percent, a mark that betters both Tatum (minus-2.3 percent) and Holiday (minus-0.7 percent) among guards on the roster.

As such, it can be argued that the Celtics have one of the best defensive backcourts in the league with White and Holiday.

Overall, White has put together a fantastic season for the Celtics so far, and while his performances may have gone under the radar somewhat with the bigger names in the lineup, there is still a slither of a chance that he could ascertain an All-Star reserves role with the full squad set to be announced next week, and if he were to be awarded that honor, he would undoubtedly be a fully deserving recipient.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.