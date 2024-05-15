Highlights Derrick White's efficiency and shooting make him a crucial and irreplaceable player for the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

White dominates as the Celtics' best shooter, sinking the most threes per game and boasting an impressive true shooting percentage.

White's impact goes beyond shooting, contributing significantly to the team's success and standing out among starters in advanced metrics.

Success spawns expectations, and the Boston Celtics have been one of the most successful franchises of the past decade. They’ve made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in five of their last seven seasons, an incredible but bittersweet accomplishment due to the lack of a championship banner to show for it.

Hoisting a trophy was the objective this offseason, and Brad Stevens won Executive of the Year for his maneuvering to reshape the roster toward that goal. While Jrue Holiday is an formidable two-way player and Kristaps Porzingis could be key in a Finals series if Boston can survive until he’s healthy, Derrick White has been the most impactful Celtic throughout the entire playoffs.

To be clear, that’s not the same thing as saying that White is a better player than Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown . The Jays are an All-NBA duo and Boston would not be perennial contenders without them. That being said, the value that White brings to the team is not easily replaceable and shows up immediately when looking at the starters’ advanced analytics.

Boston Celtics Starters Advanced Stats - 2024 Playoffs TS% TOV% USG% WS/48 BPM VORP Derrick White 65.9% 6.0% 20.9% .243 6.6 0.7 Jayson Tatum 55.2% 9.2% 29.5% .202 4.1 0.5 Jaylen Brown 62.3% 12.4% 30.7% .161 2.5 0.4 Jrue Holiday 53.8% 10.6% 13.6% .155 2.5 0.4

Note: Kristaps Porzingis misses out on statistical qualifier minimums due to his injury.

The first number that jumps off the page for White is his efficiency. He has the eighth-highest true shooting percentage of any player in the playoffs, over three percentage points ahead of notorious efficiency merchant Nikola Jokić. Teammates Tatum and Holiday rank 45th and 57th respectively, and only Brown comes close at 17th. The secret sauce is in his shooting, which unlocks Boston’s offense and makes him irreplaceable.

Derrick White is the Best Shooter Left in the Playoffs

He's sinking 3.7 threes per game, the most of any player still in contention for the title

In this postseason, 65.0 percent of White’s field goal attempts have been threes, and he’s drained 44 percent of them. He leads the team with 8.4 three-point attempts per game. The second most prolific shooter on the roster is Tatum at 6.3 attempts per game, but he’s shot a ghastly 26.3 percent from beyond the arc this postseason. The Celtics take 38.0 threes per game, the most of any playoff team, so being the best shooter on the roster is immensely valuable.

An aspect of basketball roster construction that is often overlooked is also a hardwood proverb — there’s only one ball to go around. While Tatum and Brown are both amazing players, most of their proficiency comes from possessions where the ball is in their hands. This means that while one of them is cooking, the other is less valuable watching from the wing.

White’s shooting helps the team’s offense hum even when he isn’t directly handling the ball. This is illustrated in their usage rates. Brown and Tatum rank ninth and 10th in the playoffs, between Anthony Edwards and Jokić. Meanwhile, White ranks 39th, below Caris LeVert and Myles Turner, meaning that his impact on the game is frequently generated without having the ball in his hands.

His turnover rate of 6.0 percent ranks ninth in the postseason, giving him a leg up over their second-most efficient starter in Brown. Brown’s turnover rate of 12.4 percent is ranked 61st and more than double White’s frequency.

White's Impact Goes Beyond Shooting

Perfect fit alongside Celtics' stars

The box score metrics are where things start to look stunning. White is ranked fourth in the entire playoffs with .243 win shares per 48 minutes, only behind Jokić (.264), Edwards (.256), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (.245). The next highest Celtics are Tatum at ninth, then Brown (20th) and Holiday (22nd).

Win shares are going to be inflated for players on winning teams, but we can still use them to compare players’ relative influence on those wins within the same team. The Box Plus/Minus model tells a similar tale, ranking White at 10th overall in the playoffs, ahead of Tatum at 21st and Holiday and Brown and 32nd and 33rd respectively. This trend is also consistent with what we see in VORP (Value Over Replacement Player), where White is ranked eighth, ahead of Luka Dončić, Tyrese Haliburton, and every player on the Boston roster.

All of those metrics are derived entirely from the raw box score numbers, no tracking or play-by-play data. Essentially, when White is on the court, better things happen for the Celtics as a whole compared to any other starter. It’s unlikely to be a fluke of small sample size when so many indicators are painting him as a top-10 impact player this postseason.

The Celtics shoot the most threes of any team in the playoffs, and White is the most accurate and prolific shooter on the roster. Whenever he goes to the bench, those minutes are being replaced by lesser spacing threats, reducing their overall offensive efficiency.

He’s already been discussed as potentially the best role player in the league, but his responsibilities have only increased over time. Between the injury to Porzingis, Tatum’s shooting struggles, and Holiday’s lack of offensive contribution, White has been forced to elevate his play and impact level to that of a superstar.

The Eastern Conference still looks like it’s theirs to lose, but Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are looming large as a potential Finals matchup after securing a 3-2 advantage in their semifinal matchup. White’s ability to reduce his role once again to re-accommodate Porzingis could be crucial in that scenario. His reputation as a flexible talent continues to grow, so it’s no surprise that draft prospects such as Bronny James are looking to model their games after him.

Whether you want to classify him as the greatest role player in the world or an emerging star in his own right, the impact that White has generated points to him as a top-tier playoff performer. He’s going to have to keep up his Steph Curry cosplay if the Celtics want to keep things together until Porzingis is healthy.

Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.