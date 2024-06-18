Highlights Not even a chipped tooth could stop Derrick White from winning his first NBA championship.

White's impactful play helped the Celtics raise banner No. 18 at TD Garden on Monday night.

White's journey from overlooked Spur to important Celtic culminated in winning an NBA championship.

Derrick White entered Monday night ringless and with perfectly fine teeth. He finished his night with an NBA championship and a chipped tooth.

The Boston Celtics clinched their 18th championship in franchise history by dominating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to officially bring back the Larry O'Brien trophy to Beantown, 16 years to the last day they lifted the same title.

After winning his first title, White gave the perfect response to the battle scars he incurred in the championship-clinching victory.

The newly-minted NBA champion chipped his tooth and got the rest of his teeth rearranged when Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II landed on his during a scramble in the second quarter of Game 5. White hit the ground face first, which resulted in the rearrangement.

Despite the seriousness of the title-clinching game, Jaylen Brown found a way to make some jokes.

Derrick White was his impactful self in Game 5

He didn't let his chipped tooth get in the way of winning a title

Despite the mid-game mishap, White never left the game and continued to be his usual impactful self for the Celtics as they stomped the Mavericks in Game 5. White finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, and had one of his signature blocks on Lively, where he met the 7-footer at the summit while coming off the help.

Apart from his energy, hustle, and defense, White also made timely shots. Most of his three-pointers happened to counter and stop Dallas' mini-runs throughout the game.

For the series, White averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 3.4 three-pointers while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Derrick White is Finally an NBA Champion

It's been a long time coming for the 29-year-old guard

This has certainly been quite the journey for White, who spent the first few years in the league with the crumbling version of the San Antonio Spurs. He was seemingly lost in the shuffle in his final few years in San Antonio, before Brad Stevens and the Celtics managed to scoop him up at the 2022 trade deadline.

White didn't waste time becoming a valuable piece for the Celtics, as his contributions off the bench at the time helped steer Boston to an NBA Finals appearance. Unfortunately, they came up short against the Golden State Warriors that season.

Two years later, White's role for the Celtics has grown tremendously. He has become Boston's utility weapon with his two-way prowess. His ability to knock down shots at an efficient rate, create plays occasionally, and wreak havoc on the defensive end has made him one of Boston's most valuable players.

Derrick White - 2024 NBA Finals Stats PPG RPG APG SPG BPG 13.8 4.8 2.6 1.2 1.0

And now, chipped tooth and all, Derrick White is finally an NBA champion.