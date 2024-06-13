Highlights The Celtics showed stellar poise in overcoming a furious comeback by the Mavericks in Game 3.

Derrick White's suggested head coach Joe Mazzulla probably enjoyed seeing his team go through adversity in Game 3.

White praised Coach Mazzulla's unorthodox coaching style and strategic decisions.

The Boston Celtics are now just one win away from basketball immortality after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks on the road to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the 2024 NBA Finals. However, their path did not come without any adversity.

The Celtics looked well on their way to a comfortable victory after they mounted a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Mavericks stormed back with a furious rally and cut the lead down to two points. In the end, however, Boston found a way to gut it out on the road and is now a step closer to its ultimate goal.

After the win, Celtics guard Derrick White suggested that his "sicko" head coach Joe Mazzulla probably enjoyed the way Game 3 played out.

"He's probably so happy that it happened like that... He just stays consistent, he just makes the right calls, and we just trust him completely." - Derrick White

As the playoffs and especially the NBA Finals have revealed, Mazzulla has quite an unorthodox mindset. Asked whether his coach "enjoyed" seeing his team go through that rough patch in the fourth quarter, White agreed.

Celtics Showed Championship Poise

This is a different Boston team from years' past

Desparate to save their season, the Mavericks went on a massive run in the fourth quarter after they found themselves trailing by a seemingly insurmountable 21 points at the onset of the final quarter.

Within five minutes, Dallas was able to erase Boston's lead to a mere three points with still six minutes to go in the game. With all the momentum in the world thanks to an insane 22-2 run, the Mavericks were very much in position to steal the game from under the Celtics' legs.

Boston teams of the past would likely have faltered and blown the game completely. But not this bunch. These 64-win Celtics, who have only lost 20 times all year long (18 in the regular season and two in the playoffs), showcased their growth and championship resolve with timely shots down the stretch and great execution on both ends of the floor.

White, in particular, made one of the bigger shots in crunch time when he drained a three-pointer with 2:48 remaining to give the Celtics a more comfortable six-point cushion down the stretch. White finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, and four made three-pointers.

Derrick White — Game 3 Stats 2024 NBA Finals PTS REB AST 3P 16 5 4 4-9

Mazzulla's Mantra

Mazzulla channeling his inner Kobe

In the wise words of Jayson Tatum's idol, the late great Kobe Bryant, the job is still not finished for the Boston Celtics. Only one win separates them from winning banner No. 18. But one win is still one win.

And that has been the same kind of message head coach Joe Mazzulla has been echoing to his team throughout this entire playoff run.

"The closer you get to winning, the closer you are to getting knocked out."

Mazzulla has probably said various iterations of that phrase in his motivational locker room speeches to the team, but the message remains consistent. That was especially evident with the way the fourth quarter played out for the Celtics.

Just when it looked like they were on their way to a resounding Game 3 win, the Mavericks punched back with heavy haymakers that almost knocked Boston off its feet.

Obviously, history is not on the side of the Mavericks after the Celtics put them in a stranglehold with a 3-0 series lead. But as Mazzulla always reminds them, it's not over until it's over.