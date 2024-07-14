Highlights Derrick White's addition to Team USA makes sense given his proven ability to fit seamlessly and contribute on both ends of the court.

Despite potential limited minutes, White's elite defensive prowess and off-ball offensive skills justify his selection for the Olympics roster.

As a reliable shooter, elite defender, and efficient playmaker, White's role on Team USA could complement the star-studded lineup effectively.

Derrick White has emerged as quite the difference-maker for the Boston Celtics . He made big-time plays over the last few times in the NBA Playoffs for Boston, and was a crucial player in their run to winning the 2024 title.

This huge summer for White isn't over yet from a competitive standpoint, though. After Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the team, White was recently added to Team USA for the Olympics in Paris set to begin later this month.

While there's always going to be debate surrounding players who are left off Olympic rosters in this type of situation, White looks to be a sensible choice here.

Why Derrick White's Team USA Roster Addition Makes Sense

Regardless of role, White should fit well

Given all the stars and big names on Team USA Olympics in Paris, it's tough to envision what kind of role White will likely have. In this setting and with the unbelievable talent on Team USA here, it's uncertain what kind of minute-share White may end up having.

Where White slots in will be intriguing to see game-to-game in this type of setting. Having said that, White being added was a logical move, based on how he can seamlessly fit and play with and off of stars.

White was terrific for Boston, and was an integral player for them in the playoffs.

In 19 playoff games, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per outing, and made tons of plays. In addition, White converted 40.4 percent of his three-point shot attempts.

Derrick White - 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 15.2 3PT% 39.6% TS% 61.1% AST 5.2 TO 1.5

In potential playing time for Team USA, one could foresee White meshing well in varying lineups. He's proven to be such an effective role player for Boston in recent years, and in this setting, he could fit in harmoniously as a two-way contributor.

Though White probably wouldn't be taking that many shots in this scenario, he's proven to be a very reliable shooter in recent years with Boston, and could function really well as a catch-and-shoot and off-ball threat. White knows how to move without the ball, and while he can definitely make plays as a driver, passer, and in pick-and-roll, he can always find ways to affect winning even without a lot of the ball.

To that point, White's defense was another thing to keep in mind with Team USA. For his work on that end in the 2023-24 campaign, he was named to the All-Defensive Second Team for the second year in a row, and was one of the top players on that end for a versatile Celtics group.

White has proven to be an elite defensive guard with the Celtics, and that's been big for that squad. He has an incredible feel defensively, is difficult for opponents to screen, and his playmaking on that end is truly something else, especially for a guard.

White posted 1.0 steals per outing in the regular season and averaged 0.9 steals in the Celtics' run to the 2024 title. To go with those steal rates, he tacked on 2.1 deflections per outing in the regular season and averaged 2.0 of those in the playoffs, per NBA.com's hustle data. Even more impressively, he averaged 1.2 blocks per game in the regular season and playoffs.

Derrick White - 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stats STL 1.0 STL% 1.5% BLK 1.2 BLK% 3.2% DEFLECTIONS 2.1

Now, to reiterate, White is not likely to play a ton in this type of scenario with Team USA, and it's uncertain what kind of minutes he'll potentially be receiving, with the other guys involved.

All of that being said, it's understandable why he was selected in this instance. Although one might have been a bit surprised when he was given a four-year, $125.9 million extension to stick around with Boston, White is clearly emerging as one of the game's true two-way guards, and he doesn't need the ball a lot to be effective.

No matter how much action he possibly sees in the Olympics, with how White can defend, both on and off-ball, and with his off-ball offense, in particular, in mind, he was a logical addition. Not to mention, Team USA will have tons of playmaking, anyhow.

White is the type of contributor that could mesh extremely well with the big names set to be on Team USA in Paris, and in that aspect, it's clear where the American brass was going in adding him here.