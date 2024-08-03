Highlights The Packers signed Jordan Love to a four-year, $220 million contract extension.

Love led the NFL in EPA on in-rhythm passes from Week 9 to Week 18 in 2023.

Love led the NFL in passing touchdowns when using motion and was effective using his legs last season.

The year is 2020, and the Green Bay Packers are on the clock with the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Aaron Rodgers playing at a league MVP level and the team fresh off an NFC Championship loss to the 49ers, many expected the Packers to select a player who could make an immediate impact. However, they shocked the NFL world by selecting Jordan Love, a quarterback from Utah State.

Love spent the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons mostly on the sidelines, backing up Rodgers and only seeing action in blowouts or games with little at stake. In those brief appearances, he didn't particularly stand out or show signs of becoming the league's next star quarterback.

But then came 2023. With Rodgers in New York, the Packers handed the reins of the offense to Love. He responded by throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions, leading the team to the NFC Divisional round.

Following his impressive season, the Packers decided to secure their future by signing Love to a four-year, $220 million contract, making him tied for the highest-paid quarterback annually alongside Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

The question is: did the Packers make the right move by committing to Love after just one full season as a starter, or did they jump the gun with his massive contract?

Related What Jordan Love's Contract Means For The Packers' Super Bowl Window Now that Jordan Love has signed his contract extension, it's time to evaluate how it impacts Green Bay Packers' future.

In Rhythm Passer

Love led the NFL in EPA on in-rhythm passes from Week 9 to Week 18 in 2023

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A quarterback's average time to throw—measured from snap to pass—reflects their processing speed, decision-making ability, and skill in reading defenses. According to Next Gen Stats, the average time to throw in the NFL last season was 2.80 seconds.

In 2023, Love's average time to throw was 2.77 seconds, quicker than the league average, ranking 13th among 32 qualified quarterbacks.

Love particularly excelled at rhythm passes (time to throw between 2.5 and 4.0 seconds) during the second half of the season. From Weeks 1 to 8, Love generated -10.9 EPA on such throws. However, he completely turned it around at the season's midpoint, leading the league with +59.6 EPA on rhythm passes from Week 9 onward.

Love's smooth delivery and strong protection from his offensive line contributed to his being pressured at the fourth-lowest rate in the league last season. When throwing in perfect sync with the offense's cadence, Love proved to be the most effective quarterback in the league.

Motion and Play Action

Love led the NFL in passing touchdowns when using motion in 2023

© Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Coaches use motion to expose coverage schemes, create mismatches, and position offensive weapons advantageously. In 2016, motion was used relatively sparingly, with NFL offenses utilizing motion on just 38 percent of plays, according to Next Gen Stats. However, the league-wide use of motion has increased every year since then, reaching 54 percent in 2023.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a disciple of the Shanahan coaching tree known for being at the forefront of the motion movement, has increased the Packers' motion rate by nearly 30 percent since taking over in 2019. Under his guidance, the Packers ranked seventh in total yards gained using motion in 2023, with a usage rate of 66.7 percent, placing them sixth in the league.

What quarterback led the NFL in touchdown passes while using motion last season? Jordan Love with 25, and just 5 interceptions. The Packers' high use of motion helped Love's league-best number, but he could still effectively utilize motion to find the endzone.

In addition to excelling with motion, Love also thrived using play-action. Last season, he ranked third in the NFL with 111 completions on play-action passes, his 1,383 yards ranked second, and his nine passing touchdowns tied for third-most.

Jordan Love on Play Action in 2023 (NGS) Metric Count NFL Rank Attempts 150 3rd Completions 111 3rd Yards 1,383 2nd Touchdowns 9 T-3rd

​​​​​​

Dual Threat: Tactical Scrambler

Love gained more yards than expected on scrambles at the highest rate in the NFL last season.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A quarterback's ability to escape pressure, improvise, and make plays with their legs is crucial for sustaining long drives and wearing down defenses. Love exemplifies this type of quarterback -- not necessarily the fastest or most elusive, but highly effective when leaving the pocket and running.

According to Next Gen Stats, Love was sacked on just 4.8 percent of his dropbacks last season, the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL. When he did scramble, he maximized each carry, averaging 9.0 yards per scramble, the second-most in the league (minimum 15 carries). Remarkably, he gained more yards than expected on a league-high 66.7 percent of his scrambles.

Lowest Sack Rate in 2023 (NGS) Player Sack Rate Josh Allen 3.7% Patrick Mahomes 4.0% Jared Goff 4.7% Jordan Love 4.8% Tua Tagovailoa 4.8%

While the Packers' substantial contract may initially appear overly aggressive, it reflects their belief in his potential. Love demonstrated essential traits with both his arms and legs, proving he can excel in the modern NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.