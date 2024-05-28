Highlights Deshaun Watson ranks Cleveland's rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the biggest in sports.

The AFC North rivalries intensify as all four teams ended 2023 with winning records.

The Browns face an uphill battle in a competitive division with Watson coming off an injury.

Big expectations follow Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the offense prepares for the make or break 2024 NFL season.

On an episode of his Lockerverse podcast, Watson discussed the greatest rivalries in sports and listed the Browns' rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying the rivalry is simply on another level.

Cleveland-Pittsburgh, for sure. It's even bigger than Cincinnati ... it's not Baltimore. Baltimore's a rivalry, you know, it's a big game, for sure. It's up there, but it ain't as real as Pittsburgh.

Obviously, Watson is more than a little biased being the Browns QB, but his other three entries were fascinating, too. He includes the college football rivalry of Georgia-Florida, the college basketball rivalry between Duke and North Carolina, and La Liga's El Clásico rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Although the rivalry between the Steelers and Browns has been one-sided throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the AFC North as a whole has stepped up their competitive nature.

The Browns Face an Uphill Battle in the NFL's Toughest Division

Watson may have more to worry about than rivalries

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The entire AFC North feels like its own rivalry. All four teams finished the 2023 season with a winning record. The Browns and Steelers split their series last season with both head-to-head matchups being one-score games.

The Steelers think they found a quarterback in Russell Wilson, but the Browns are going into this season hoping Watson finally returns to form after a season-ending shoulder injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Browns are 4-6 in their last 10 games against the Steelers.

As for the Browns' rivalry against the men in black and yellow, this year will be another major test, and history is not on their side. Despite Watson's belief that the Cleveland-Pittsburgh rivalry is one of the best, it hasn't been the most competitive rivalry as of late.

The Browns are losing the all-time rivalry against the Steelers 63-81-1. This century, the Browns are 9-40-1 against the Steelers, so Watson needs a healthy season to help turn things around for the Dawg Pound and earn some W's.

Browns W-L Record Against the Steelers by Decade Decade Record 2020s 4-5 2010s 3-16-1 2000s 2-19 1990s 5-10 1980s 12-8 1970s 6-14 1960s 15-5 1950s 16-4

Both teams will have to wait a little longer to face each other, because their scheduled matchups are in Weeks 12 and 14 this season. Odds are, both will still be in the hunt for a playoff spot.

