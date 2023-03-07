Deshaun Watson could be set to go through some major changes to his contract in order to help the Cleveland Browns this upcoming offseason.

The Cleveland Browns certainly splashed the cash in more ways than one when they made the move for quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason. Not only did they give up three 1st round draft picks, one 3rd round pick and two 4th round picks in order to get him from the Houston Texans, but when he arrived in Cleveland, they really showed their faith in what he could bring to the franchise.

Upon arrival, he was handed a contract for five years, and fully guaranteed at $230 million, although a lot of that was left out of the first year of the deal as the Browns worked the contract in such a way that should he have been suspended from the NFL over his sexual misconduct allegations, which he eventually was, that it wouldn’t be too much of a financial burden on them if he was forced to miss games.

And now he and the team could be set to do more gymnastics with his contract in order to make sure that the team can be competitive going into this season.

DeShaun Watson looking to take one for the team

According to Mary Cay Kabot from Cleveland.com, Watson is willing to change some of the terms of his contract in order to make sure that he isn’t as much of a burden on his team this year and that will allow them to get some top talent on the free agent market:

Deshaun Watson is open to restructuring his contract over the next week to help the Browns get under the salary cap, and to clear some space to add quality veterans via free agency or trades. Watson is as committed to winning a Super Bowl as anyone, and won’t hesitate to re-do the deal to help the Browns participate fully in free agency and the trade market, I’m told.

Given that the Browns do not own a 1st round pick this year, their best chance of improvement is going to be through free agency, and based on last year, they need all the help they can get.

Deshaun Watson needs to help the Browns out in other areas too

Watson’s numbers, despite being very impressive with the Texans, weren’t quite replicated with the Browns last year, with many of his numbers being the worst he’s had in his career (via ProFootballReference):

Far from what the Browns would have expected from someone they gave up so much for, and whilst some of it could be put down to rust and unfamiliarity after the time he spent away, they were still concerning to see, and if that becomes a trend, then the Browns will have to get the talent from elsewhere, which is why Watson is smart to offer up some of his salary to help fit them in.