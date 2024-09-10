After settling 23 of 24 lawsuits filed against him in the summer of 2022, Deshaun Watson is now facing a new lawsuit, accusing the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual assault and battery.

The lawsuit stems from a 2020 incident in Houston, back when Watson was still a member of the Houston Texans .

The report from Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN states that back in October 2020, Watson was set to have dinner with a woman, who goes by the pseudonym 'Jane Doe' in the lawsuit, and things allegedly took a dark turn.

The lawsuit alleges that Watson forced himself on the woman.

Watson and the woman were initially set to meet at a restaurant, before the woman asked if they could have dinner at her apartment, as she was hesitant to be seen in public with a high-profile athlete.

Watson agreed, but began yelling and screaming at her on the phone that he "didn't have time for this" after having trouble finding her apartment.

Watson eventually made his way to her apartment. The woman finished applying makeup after Watson arrived, and she found the quarterback on the bed lying on his stomach, naked. The lawsuit states:

Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks.

The woman tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, but a frustrated Watson turned to his back, revealing an erection.

The lawsuit continues:

Watson continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin. Jane Doe froze in fear, unsure of how to refuse Watson’s advances without jeopardizing her safety. Confused and scared, she reiterated to Watson that she wasn’t a masseuse. Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead.

The allegations continued to get worst in the lawsuit, with perhaps the most graphic of any of the lawsuits filed against Watson.

Before Jane Doe could answer, Watson grabbed Jane Doe’s leg and positioned her so that she was lying down. Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. … Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes.

The NFL has declined to comment on the lawsuit at this point, as have the Cleveland Browns.

Watson previously served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after 24 women accused Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Tony Buzbee, the same attorney who represented the previous alleged victims, is also representing the latest woman to sue Watson.

The alleged 2020 incident came during Watson's last season in which he played for the Texans (he was inactive for all of 2021), before he was eventually traded to Cleveland in March 2022 and given a six-year, $230 million contract from the Browns.

Watson has since paid $5 million in fines as part of his settlement with the league in reinstating him, as well undergoing mandatory evaluation from behavioral experts.

Watson's play on the field was the main topic of conversation around him on Sunday, but the allegations in this lawsuit are a far more serious story.

We'll have to wait and see how the NFL and the Browns react to this bombshell of a story.