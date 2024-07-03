Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Rennes youngster Desire Doue.

Multiple clubs are monitoring Doue, with Rennes potentially demanding £35m for his transfer.

Tottenham have made contact with Doue's representatives, alongside signing Archie Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of a host of sides who are showing an interest in Rennes youngster Desire Doue, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents around Europe, with multiple clubs monitoring Doue over the last few years after he burst onto the scene in France -

Reports have suggested earlier in the summer that Rennes could demand in the region of £35m to allow him to depart in the summer transfer window, which may well leave a whole host of clubs keen on his signature ahead of a summer move. And despite having signed Archie Gray from Leeds United earlier this week after a £40million bid including Joe Rodon going the other way was accepted, the north London outfit are keen on bringin Doue in alongside the English prodigy - with Romano suggesting that Tottenham have made contact with his representatives.

The north London club could be after another prodigy

Speaking on his live show on Playback on Tuesday afternoon, Romano suggested that Tottenham weren't slowing up in the transfer market despite the signing of Gray - with 19-year-old Doue also being on their radar. He said:

"It's true that Tottenham have a genuine interest in this boy. This is not something new. I mean, the interest is there and he is one of the players appreciated by the Tottenham board. "Doue is one of the best talents in his position, and he is on the list of several clubs and the list of Tottenham. "First of all, Tottenham have signed Archie Gray and that is a wonderful signing for Tottenham. But it's also true that Desire Doue is another player they are considering. Internally, they already expressed their interest to the agents of the player, so Doue is one to watch for Tottenham - but not only for Tottenham, as several clubs are following this boy."

Desire Doue's Ligue 1 statistics - Rennes squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =3rd Assists 4 2nd Goals 4 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 6.82 4th

And that was followed up with another statement, with the Italian journalist adding:

"I told you that interest in Desire Doue is absolutely confirmed. He is not the only player they are tracking, but one of the players they are considering."

Doue Signing Would See a Bright Tottenham Future

The youngster has been superb for the French outfit

Doue joined Rennes' academy at the age of just five, and signed his first professional contract with the club in April 2022 before his 17th birthday. Making his debut shortly after, Doue hasn't slowed up since first featuring for Rennes, and playing in an attacking midfield position, he has excelled massively and has been labelled as "unique" by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Desire Doue made his debut for Rennes shortly after his 17th birthday, playing against Lorient in a 1-0 loss.

Last season saw him make 31 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes as they finished in mid-table, scoring four goals and registering five assists in the league, with a star performance against Lyon in January seeing him registering a goal and an assist on the left-flank.

His versatility across the midfield three means that Doue is a hot commodity around Europe, and with Tottenham potentially signing the youngster on a permanent deal that would see him come into the club alongside other young talents such as Gray, Micky van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr, the future could be bright in north London as Ange Postecoglou aims for the long-term.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-07-24.