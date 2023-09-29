Highlights Desmond Ridder's journey to becoming the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons is a testament to his hard work and perseverance.

Ridder's humble beginnings in Louisville, Kentucky shaped his passion for football and fueled his determination to succeed.

While Ridder hasn't put up big numbers in his first few games as the starter, but his role as a game manager and his ability to protect the ball have contributed to the Falcons' early success.

Desmond Ridder spent most of his rookie year in the NFL in 2022 as the backup to Marcus Mariota, but by the end of the year, he was clearly the guy for the Atlanta Falcons. Ridder is now embarking on his first full season as the established starting quarterback for the Falcons, and while in London he did some reminiscing about the hardscrabble way he grew up and his long journey to the top of the game.

How Did Desmond Ridder Get Here?

Ridder grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, raised by his young mother and his grandmother. He was always interested in football, and as a senior at St. Xavier high school he was named All-Metro, eventually earning a scholarship from Cincinnati to go play his college ball there.

The quarterback went on to a stellar five-year career with the Bearcats, earning the starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and going on to earn AAC Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 and the AAC Player of the Year award in both 2020 and 2021. He finished his college career with 87 touchdown passes against just 28 interceptions.

In 2022, a year when there was only one quarterback taken in the first round, the Falcons bided their time and got their man in the third round, a massive value for a guy like Ridder who has the potential to become a franchise quarterback. Ridder learned behind Marcus Mariota for most of his first year, but eventually wrested control of the job from the veteran and started the final four games of the season, going 2-2 while throwing a pair of TDs.

With Mariota exiting for greener pastures at the end of that campaign, the stage was set for Ridder to become the starting quarterback and take control of the team. The dreams he had while throwing balls at his grandma's house back in Louisville were finally coming to fruition.

Ridder and his Falcons are set to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 4, and while doing pre-game press, he was asked about how surreal it was to think that he has finally reached the pinnacle as a starting NFL quarterback after his long journey from Louisville to Atlanta.

It's wild, I was in my grandma's house and we taped up the doors with cots that we slept on because I'd broken so many glass panes at the time that my grandma said enough is enough. It's wild, being a little kid wearing an Eagles jersey, that was my aunt's favorite team at the time, and just seeing myself kicking and throwing into the door. To be here now, I was just thinking back and taking it all in. Being fortunate enough to not only play this game not only in the NFL in America but worldwide in London, and we got games in Mexico and different things like that. So I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be in this position.

How Has Ridder Looked So Far In 2023?

Ridder hasn't had the ideal start to his tenure as Atlanta's franchise quarterback. He's thrown for fewer than 200 yards per game through the first three contests, and he's thrown just two touchdowns against one interception. However, there is reason to be optimistic, because the Falcons go into their Week 4 London game at 2-1 sitting atop the NFC South.

With a strong running game led by rookie Bijan Robinson, Ridder doesn't need to do too much at the moment. To lead the Falcons to success, all the second-year man needs to do is take care of the ball and avoid turnovers. With a set of mega-talented skill players like Atlanta has, Ridder just needs to be a game manager and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers as often as he can.

Read more: 10 greatest team rivalries in NFL history