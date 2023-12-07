Highlights Houston Rockets had discussions about reuniting with James Harden before signing Fred VanVleet.

VanVleet's impact has been significant for the Rockets, contributing to their better-than-expected start this season.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka believed VanVleet was a better fit for the team's young roster and their goal of developing their young players.

Before the Houston Rockets made the move to bring former Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet into the fold, there were serious discussions about a possible reunion with James Harden. Just how serious, you ask? Well, according to Harden himself, there was contact between the two sides in the last year while he was still contracted to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"The meeting was had, and those conversations about style of play, how I’ve been playing and things like that [occurred]," Harden told The Athletic's Sam Amick recently, adding that his representation and Rockets coach Ime Udoka were in attendance.

Ultimately, Houston opted instead to look toward the future by bringing in the 2019 NBA Champion, VanVleet. And despite the incredible financial pain involved with doing so, the move has paid big-time dividends in the early season for the up-and-coming Rockets.

VanVleet taking off in Houston

2023-24 Statistics: 16.2 PPG, 9.1 AST, 38.0 3P%

The Rockets endured significant criticism in some sectors for their extravagant offseason spending spree, which involved giving VanVleet three years and $128.5 million, while embattled ex-Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks got four years and $86 million. Some recent losses notwithstanding, though, the moves have yielded positive results in Houston.

After living in the league's cellar for the previous three campaigns — during which they posted win totals of 22, 20 and 17 — the Rockets are sitting at the .500 mark with a 9-9 record through their first 18 games. VanVleet's fingerprints have been all over the better-than-expected start, too.

Through games played on December 6, the 29-year-old has averaged 16.2 points, a team-leading 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest. And while he's on pace to shoot just under 40 percent from the field for the second straight year, the fact that he's taking more than eight threes per game and hitting them at a 38.0 percent clip gives him gravity on the perimeter.

Bottom line — his output has made the Rockets measurably better. When he has been on the floor this season, the Rockets have outscored opponents by 5.2 points per 100 possessions. When VanVleet sits, they're negative, with a net rating of minus-2.5.

Houston Rockets - Advanced Metrics Statistics Rank Offensive rating 112.5 20th Defensive rating 109.6 4th Net rating 2.9 11th

Whether Harden would have had a similar effect on winning for his old team is anyone's guess, but his acquisition has yet to really pay off for the L.A. Clippers who, despite entering the campaign with big-time playoff aspirations, aren't faring any better than Houston with a 10-10 record as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Harden's scoreboard impact has been negligible. The Clippers are plus-0.2 points/100 poss. with Harden on the hardwood and plus-0.6 points/100 poss. when he sits.

Udoka sees VanVleet's value in young roster

Veteran presence, championship pedigree

Before the 2023-24 campaign officially tipped off, Udoka wasn't shy about his team taking VanVleet instead of its former cornerstone.

“Nothing against James, but Fred is just a better fit. I coached James in Brooklyn. He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around. If we want [former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green] and the young guys to take the next steps, we need them to have the ball. As for me saying I don’t want James, that was never the case. It was about fit.” – Ime Udoka

Source: Zach Lowe, ESPN

2023-24 Season Comparison Points/G Ast/G Rebounds/G 3-Point% Net Rating Fred VanVleet 16.2 9.1 4.1 38.0 5.2 James Harden 16.0 6.7 4.2 40.9 0.2

In 285 shared minutes this season, the Rockets' starting lineup of VanVleet, Brooks, Green, Alperen Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr. has outscored the opposition by 11.3 points per 100 possessions. That ranks as the seventh-best league-wide among the 28 five-man combinations to have logged 100 or more minutes together in 2023-24.

Whether Harden's inclusion would have yielded similar results is difficult to say but it's hard to knock what VanVleet has done. And even if things start to go the other direction, the Rockets have a team option for his third year in 2025-26 (as a possible expiring deal in 2024-25, VanVleet could have big trade value).