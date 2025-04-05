The Ballon d’Or is the biggest individual prize in world football. For some, it means the world. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, once claimed he would rather win that than lift the World Cup with England.

Perhaps that explains why he has left boyhood club Liverpool for Real Madrid – after all, Los Blancos have the most winners with 12, while Michael Owen is the only icon to lift the prize at Anfield. Regardless, it's fair to suggest that some big names get distracted in pursuit of the Ballon d’Or.

In the late 2000s, Alexandre Pato was one of the biggest talents in world football. However, he never lived up to his full potential. Here's the story of how he went from future superstar to Chelsea and Premier League flop.

Alexandre Pato Had The World At His Feet

Won 2009 Golden Boy Award

The Brazilian started out his career with Internacional, and after breaking into the senior team, he scored 11 goals in his first 19 games. His performances quickly began to draw attention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pato scored in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup vs Al Ahly aged just 17 years and 102 days – making him the youngest goalscorer at a senior men's FIFA tournament (breaking the record set by Pele, who was 17 years and 239 days old when he scored against Wales at the 1958 World Cup)

After his breakthrough, AC Milan snapped up the player in 2007, and he soon enhanced his reputation in Europe. He bagged a goal on his Serie A debut vs Napoli and added a brace against Geneo in the same month. He finished the season with 9 goals in 20 outings.

The future was very much at his feet. Pato was playing with the very best, as he recalled in his Players' Tribune article:

"I learned so much from those legends. I sat next to Ronaldinho in the dressing room. After training, Carlo would tell Seedorf and Pirlo to hit long passes to me so that I’d know where to run. Pirlo said, 'Just go and the ball will arrive.' It always did. "One day in my second season I arrived to practice free kicks. Who was there shooting? Pirlo. Seedorf. Ronaldinho. Beckham. I was like, 'You know what? Today I’ll just watch.'"

He would be named Golden Boy in 2009, but soon lost his focus. Pato would admit how his perspective on football changed:

"When I became the Golden Boy as the best young player in Europe, in 2009, I didn’t think about the Ballon d’Or. I was just having fun and OPA! — a prize. "I was unstoppable when I was living in the present. But my head got stuck in the future."

Pato's Career Never Lives Up To Expectations

Flops at Chelsea, struggles at other clubs