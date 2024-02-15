Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie could miss their Premier League game against Wolves, a huge blow for Ange Postecoglou.

Udogie has been impressive this season, contributing in attack and being a reliable defender.

Udogie's absence from training raises concerns about his fitness, and fans await an update from Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie could be a doubt for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers in what is undoubtedly a huge blow for Ange Postecoglou.

The exciting full-back has been a revelation since arriving from Udinese and has flourished under the Australian manager this season. The 21-year-old has helped contribute in the final third while also being a solid defender for the Lilywhites. The north London club have limited options at full-back after allowing Ivan Perisic to depart in the January transfer window.

Destiny Udogie misses training for Tottenham

Udogie was substituted in Spurs' previous game

Against Brighton & Hove Albion, Udogie was substituted in the second half and the supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will have been hoping that the Italian international was being rested or brought off as a precaution. However, according to Last Word On Spurs, Udogie hasn't been spotted in Spurs' open training session at their home stadium ahead of their Premier League fixture against Wolves at the weekend.

Destiny Udogie - Tottenham 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 5th Goals 2 =8th Assists 3 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1 =9th Tackles Per Game 2.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.79 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/02/2024

With the game just a few days away, it's certainly a worry that Udogie isn't on the grass with the rest of his teammates. Postecoglou is set to address the media tomorrow ahead of their clash with the Midlands club, so it will be interesting to see whether he's able to provide an update on Udogie's fitness.

Spurs showed how important Udogie was to their side back in December when the 21-year-old signed a new six-and-a-half-year deal at the club, just a few months after making his Premier League debut. Hopefully, Udogie missing their recent training session isn't due to a serious injury that's going to keep him out for an extended period of time, but you'd imagine he's certainly a doubt for Wolves on Saturday.

Postecoglou has limited replacement options

Tottenham have other injuries in the position

If Udogie is unavailable, Postecoglou will have a decision to make as to who he decides to fill in at left-back. Ryan Sessegnon, who is capable of playing at left-back or slightly further forward, might have bee someone Spurd turned to, but as per the Evening Standard, he's currently recovering from a hamstring injury, with Postecoglou confirming that he's continuing his rehab.

Another option will be Ben Davies. The Welsh international has predominantly featured as a centre-back this season when given an opportunity, but he's spent most of his career on the left-hand side of defence. You'd imagine, this is Postecoglou's most likely option when it comes to picking a Udogie replacement, or he could look to utilise the likes of Emerson Royal or Pedro Porro on the left.