Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie has been integrated into the first team this season, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed his verdict on the player, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at Serie A side Udinese.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Destiny Udogie

Spurs signed Udogie last summer for a fee of £21m, as per ESPN.

The young wing-back signed joined Udinese and was sent back on loan to the Italian side for a year.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Udogie has quickly become a key player, starting both Premier League games this term.

Udogie was full of praise for his new manager before their fixture against Manchester United last week.

He said: “The manager is a great manager. He knows what he is doing, he is sure, and we feel secure with him. He is a nice manager and one message [he gives us] is to believe in his work and keep doing what we are doing.”

At the age of 20, it certainly isn’t easy coming to a new league and country and adapt to the way Postecoglou wants to play.

However, the Italian youth international has done just that, keeping the likes of Ben Davies and Ivan Perisic watching from the bench.

Now, journalist Brown has given his verdict on the young defender after the first few weeks of the Premier League campaign.

What has Brown said about Udogie and Tottenham?

Brown has suggested that Udogie looks like he is tailor-made for the Premier League and appears to be already thriving in England.

The journalist adds that Udogie could be in for a big season and his early performances might have come as a surprise to Tottenham supporters.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah he looks like he’s got something about him. I think he seems tailor-made for the Premier League. He looks like he can cope and seems to be thriving at the club and has settled fine.

“I think he could be in for a big season and probably might surprise a few people who may not have been excited or impressed by his signing.

“So, I think he’s the genuine article and I think he’s one to watch.”

Destiny Udogie Udinese Stats Appearances 71 Goals 8 Assists 7 All stats as per Transfermarkt

What’s next for Tottenham?

After losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier in the window, we could see Spurs dip into the transfer market for a new number nine.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Spurs have made an approach to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.

The journalist claims that an offer of £55m could be enough to tempt the Ligue 1 club into parting ways with the Canadian forward.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have started exploring a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The England international, however, won’t be able to contribute at Hotspur Way in the short-term, as he’s currently banned until January for breaching betting rules.