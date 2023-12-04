Highlights CM Punk's return to WWE has been a huge success, dominating headlines and ratings, and even becoming a top merchandise seller.

The details of the talks between Punk and WWE that led to his return have been revealed, showing that the deal was finalized over a week before Survivor Series.

WWE is considering making Punk a focal point of their TV, with potential feuds against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and even a dream match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XL. "Never say never" in the world of professional wrestling.

CM Punk has taken the wrestling by storm since his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series last month. Dominating headlines, bringing in ratings and even becoming a top merchandise seller in the space of a few weeks, it looks like the future is looking bright right now for the latest run of the man known as 'The Best in the World'.

Following his release from Tony Khan's AEW back in September following a string of backstage altercations, Punk's future in the world of professional wrestling was up in the air, with the community eagerly awaiting an announcement of his next move.

Punk had interest from countless promotions who wanted to bring him in, but WWE remained silent, even leaking to journalists that they weren't in talks to bring him back, and had even rejected the chance to facilitate his comeback. Now, a brand-new report has shared intimate details of the talks that took place between Punk and WWE which led to his return, and one of the details is pretty interesting.

CM Punk's WWE return was finalised over a week before Survivor Series

It was speculated for months that Punk could be on his way back to WWE following his release from AEW, but nothing ever reported was truly concrete. Despite this, the ex-AEW star remained the top free agent in the entire world of professional wrestling, and undeniably the most popular star in the world, as everyone was eagerly awaiting news of his next move.

WWE soon began to drop CM Punk-related 'hints' on TV including Seth Rollins calling himself the 'Best in the World' in a promo that sent the wrestling world in a frenzy, believing that this was a hint as to the huge WWE return. Some believed this was nothing more than talent taking it upon themselves to tease Punk's comeback, rather than the wrestlers being told to do anything by creative.

RELATED: CM Punk 'filmed backstage angle' with another top WWE star at Survivor SeriesTo add credence to that, after Survivor Series, Triple H himself stated that the deal with CM Punk came about 'very quickly', and now per the Wrestling Observer, it's been reported that the deal between Punk and WWE for his return wasn't finalised until just 10 days before Survivor Series, which is slightly longer than many fans would have believed.

The theory amongst many is that WWE's deal to bring Punk back must have been finalised very close to the show, hence why his return was leaked to the media, but it seems like Triple H and co actually sorted it all out over a week beforehand, and just did a very good job in keeping it quiet.

This news coincides with Punk's cryptic hint on his Instagram stories, where he shared a cryptic image following a treadmill workout. Punk was listening to a cover of 'War Pigs', which, of course, was the official theme song of the 2023 Survivor Series event. This post went viral on social media on November 14, just 11 days before Survivor Series went live on air, and it seems like he'd have been in talks with WWE at that stage too.

CM Punk could feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Punk is back on WWE television for the first time in almost a decade, and he has taken the world by storm already in such a short space of time. The 45-year-old is currently the most talked about professional wrestler in the world, and that is something that Triple H and WWE Creative will certainly consider when making him a focal point of WWE TV moving forward.

Right now, it looks like WWE is going ahead with the planned Punk v Seth Rollins feud, which could potentially lead to a highly-anticipated title match at the Royal Rumble next month, possibly in Punk's first WWE match since January 2014.

However, there have also been rumors of WWE already having plans for a future CM Punk v Roman Reigns feud, with there being a good chance that Paul Heyman is added to the mix, with the dx-AEW star potentially even reuniting with his former manager.

The mouth-watering plans won't stop there though, as reports have also claimed that WWE is 'optimistic' that a match between Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin will happen, potentially even at WrestleMania XL next year. The feud was first teased in 2012, but now that Austin is back in the ring and Punk is back in WWE, it seems like it's more likely than ever to actually happen.

If Punk's WWE return has taught WWE fans anything, it is that 'never say never' is a concept that is still well and truly alive in the world of professional wrestling. GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date on the latest news surrounding Punk's WWE future as soon as more information becomes available.