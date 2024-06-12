Highlights Manchester United decided to keep Erik ten Hag as their manager despite holding talks with potential replacements.

According to reports, two candidates were unimpressed with certain things that were presented to them.

Sir David Brailsford was Ten Hag's biggest supporter during the end-of-season review, which lasted over two weeks.

Manchester United insisted that two-and-a-half weeks was not an unreasonable length of time to conduct a post-season review. The club defended their punctuality, or lack thereof, on Tuesday evening following the announcement that the club had made a complete 180 in their pursuit of a new manager, with Erik ten Hag keeping his job for the foreseeable future after he led the Red Devils to an FA Cup final victory over their city rivals 17 days prior.

From the outside, however, the process has, at times, looked ponderous and without direction. But new reports from The Times have revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new INEOS hierarchy had been meeting with potential successors during that period. Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank all held talks with United, either directly or through intermediaries. Nevertheless, the conclusion they came to, after a tangled and unkempt procedure, was to spare their current manager's blushes as contract talks are set to get underway this week.

After producing their worst-ever league finish in the Premier League era last term, having ended the season in eighth-placed, Ten Hag will be offered the chance to set the record straight next season. And although leaving him in the dark over the last 2–3 weeks will be observed as a negative on the whole, the damning details concerning the discussions that Ratcliffe and Co held with potential replacements provide a good indication of the next steps Man United will take with a view of rediscovering the Red Devils' shine.

Discussions With Heirs Proved Unsuccessful

In the same report, it was let slip that Tuchel was one of the frontrunners for the United post. However, the departing Bayern Munich manager quickly fell out of the race after a meeting with Ratcliffe in Monaco last week. One of Tuchel’s ideas was to sign Antonio Rüdiger, the 31-year-old Real Madrid centre-back who is out of United’s price range; considered too old for the club's new transfer ethos, and would rather play Champions League football than settle for second fiddle at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Pochettino felt the club was overlooking him from the onset, reportedly leaving discussions wondering if they really wanted him. Meanwhile, INEOS snubbed Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna because there were doubts that the club could warrant paying the multimillion-pound release clause in both of their contracts at Brentford and newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

An unnamed candidate was reportedly left astounded by the low wage that he would receive if he took the United job and another was left unimpressed by the transfer budget, which the club hope to boost by selling Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, among others, in an attempt to build a healthier war chest. Gareth Southgate was another option that Ratcliffe wanted to hold conversations with, but the Three Lions head coach did not want to speak to United before EURO 2024 is over.

Sir David Brailsford Led Calls To Stick With Ten Hag

A haphazard process sees the Dutchman stay

It was also revealed that candidates were so out of the loop that their representatives would contact third parties to ask if they had heard any updates. This could be the reason that United felt the need to stick with Ten Hag in the end, with time away from transfer dealings only putting the club at further risk of more shortcomings in the future.

The managerial position is one note on an endless list of rebuilding tasks that Ratcliffe would have pieced together ahead of the summer. But while his sights were set on a change in leadership, it is understood that sporting director Sir David Brailsford was the man who was most keen to keep Ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won 54% of their Premier League games under Ten Hag. Only Sir Alex Ferguson has a higher win percentage in the league.

Now that this part of the process is dealt with, attention can focus elsewhere, with the round-the-clock rebuild still only in its infancy as United look to free up the wage bill to avoid a poor 2023/24 Premier League season repeating itself.