Highlights Drew McIntyre has officiall extended his stay with the WWE, putting pen to paper on a new 'multi-year' deal.

The news was first announced by The Rock on his official Instagram account.

McIntyre was presented with a Claymore sword, courtesy of The Rock.

After much speculation on his future with WWE, Drew McIntyre has finally put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the company, but in a rather surprising announcement, it was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who actually broke the news on his official Instagram account.

It had been well-documented that Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract was winding down, with some news sources claiming that the ‘Scottish Psychopath’ had less than a month to run on his current deal, but there was always an air of confidence from both the Superstar and the company that an agreement would be reached.

Drew McIntyre's Current Run in WWE

The Scotsman is a big, main-card player right now

Drew McIntyre has been one of the biggest stars in the company over the last few years and was featured in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month. McIntyre challenged, and defeated, Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of night two of this year’s 'Mania.

However, the Scotsman’s celebrations were cut short by an attack from CM Punk, which in turn opened the door for Damian Priest to cash in his Money In The Bank contract and defeat McIntyre for the title, ending his reign in just a matter of minutes.

Drew McIntyre's Contract

The Rock was the man to announce the news

Despite only having a short time left on his WWE contract, Drew McIntyre was still featured heavily on WWE television in recent weeks and will likely remain one of the leading acts in the company now that his long-term future has been decided.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Drew McIntyre has had 1,859 matches in his WWE career, winning 894 of them.

The news of McIntyre’s new deal was originally revealed through a social media post on The Rock’s Instagram. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson joined the board of directors at TKO, WWE’s parent company, earlier this year and is seemingly delighted to sign McIntyre to a new deal.

He posted on Instagram: “Man of my word. As you’re a man of yours - Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on signing your new @wwe deal.” The post was accompanied by a video of Drew McIntyre being presented with a Scottish Claymore sword, which was sent as a gift from The Rock. The Hollywood superstar explained the significance of this sword in his post, continuing: “As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family, and your country embody. Alba gu bràth”

Alba gu bràth is a Scottish Gaelic phrase which translates into English as ‘Scotland forever.’

Drew McIntyre's WWE stats (as of 28/04/24) Total number of matches 1,859 Total number of wins 894 (48.1%) Total number of losses 910 (49%) Total number of draws 55 (3%)

The Rock signed off his post by thanking McIntyre for his passion for wrestling and always entertaining the WWE fans: “As you know, I wanted to personally hand-deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain, and always entertaining our fans.”

With his contract negotiations now resolved, we can expect to see Drew McIntyre continue to rise the ranks in WWE, and he will likely be one of the featured performers when WWE comes to the UK for Clash At The Castle on the 15th of June at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

As per Fightful Select, McIntyre and WWE have agreed terms on a 'multi-year, big money' deal, which is deemed satisfactory for both parties, including the family of McIntyre, who reportedly played a huge role in the negotations.

Fellow WWE star and current WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch is also believed to be approaching the end of her contract, but like McIntyre, it is widely expected that she will remain with the company.

Key statistic sourced from Cagematch.