Golf star Scottie Scheffler's mugshot has been released after being arrested and charged by Louisville Metro Police following an incident outside the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Club - just hours before he was due to tee off.

The world No. 1 was taken to jail on a string of charges and the 27-year-old was officially booked at 7:28 am local time on Friday morning after being detained by police while en route for the second round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler attempted to drive beyond a police officer after traffic outside the golf course had been stopped after a man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus, which delayed the golfer's path to the course.

The American faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. He was released at 8:40 am ET and headed back to Valhalla.

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Before Second Round of the PGA Championship

He was detained after he allegedly ignored police orders

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington - who witnessed the incident, Scheffler was trying to drive around the scene. A police officer then instructed the golfer to stop before the 27-year-old continued to drive about 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance.

He then didn't move from his vehicle for 20 to 30 seconds before rolling down his window to talk to the officer.

The police officer then grabbed Scheffler's arm to pull him out of the card, according to the ESPN reporter. This allowed the officer to reach inside and get a firm hold of the door before pulling the golfer out of the vehicle.

The officer then pushed Scheffler against the card before placing him in handcuffs. "Can you please help me?" a shaken Scheffler could be heard asking a nearby reporter in the stunning clip.

As he was being dragged towards a police car, an officer could be heard saying: "Right now he is going to jail." The American was instructed to a vehicle and got inside before being driven away.

The world No. 1 golfer's attorney, Steven Romines, has revealed it would be up to Scheffler whether he plays today in the second round. The start of the second round was delayed after a bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside the golf course, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

The unidentified man was attempting to cross Shelbyville Road around 5 am local time when he was struck in a dedicated lane for buses, with police confirming that the individual died at the scene.

Several officers and first responders were still at the scene nearly two hours later, with traffic being backed up on the roadway and shuttle buses bringing fans to the course had been stopped.

Louisville Metro Police earlier released the following statement on the traffic accident: "About 5:00 this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus."

"Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Road south to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was travelling eastbound in the compulsory centre lane dedicated for buses.

"As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating."

The PGA of America have also released a statement, which reads: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

"This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."

The Second Round of this Year's Second Major was Delayed

Scheffler is due on course this afternoon

Following his release, Scheffler has since been pictured arriving at the golf course in Kentucky. The second round of the PGA Championships was delayed by around 80 minutes due to an unrelated accident near the course.

The American was due to tee off for his second round at 8:48 am ET alongside Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. However, that was pushed back to 10:08 am and, according to Mail Sport, Scheffler will be on the tee at that time.

The 27-year-old posted a four-under-par opening round score on Thursday - which leaves him tied in 12th and five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler had enjoyed a successful start to the 2024 season, winning four of his past five tournaments - including The Masters last month.

Scheffler Releases Official Statement Following Arrest

"It was a very chaotic situation"

The world No. 1 officially released a statement following his release earlier today: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”