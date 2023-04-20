Daniel Ricciardo will run a Red Bull F1 car around the infamous Nordschleife later this year.

Ricciardo is currently a third driver for the Milton Keynes-based team and is using this year to take a break from F1 after a decade in the sport.

Indeed, his last couple of seasons on the grid with McLaren were difficult, and he'll be looking to try and rediscover his passion for racing and competing over the coming months ahead of bidding to return potentially in 2024.

Time will tell whether that is exactly what happens with the Aussie, but in the meantime he has been fully immersed in Red Bull's marketing duties, with him set to showcase one of their F1 cars later on this year at one of the most famous racing tracks in the world.

Daniel Ricciardo to take on Nordschleife in Red Bull car

Indeed, on September 9th later this year, he will run a demo in a Red Bull F1 car, driving it around the 20km long Nordschleife ahead of the 12h Nurburgring event there.

It will come as part of the 'Red Bull Formula Nurburgring' show, which is part of the weekend's schedule, but further details around the run are yet to be revealed.

A video on Red Bull's German Twitter page helped confirm the news:

Ricciardo has driven a Red Bull F1 car already this year with them producing an entertaining clip of him darting around the Australian outback ahead of his home Grand Prix in Melbourne at the start of April.

This will be another cool shoot that Red Bull conduct, then, with them looking to undoubtedly show off their brand as much as possible at the challenging Nordschleife.

It's a circuit that is no longer on the F1 calendar, though the shorter Nurburgring right by it has been a more recent fixture on the schedule, and F1 does not currently have a permanent race in Germany.

Ricciardo will be excited about the challenge ahead, meanwhile, as even on a demo-run it's still a hugely daunting track to drive at.