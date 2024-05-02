Highlights After a very successful free agency and NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions now have one of the best rosters in the NFL.

General Manager Brad Holmes' decision to trade up and grab Terrion Arnold at 24, one of the best corners in the draft, was a shrewd decision that fills one of their biggest needs.

Drafting Christian Mahogany, a near consensus top-100 player, in the sixth round was excellent business.

The Detroit Lions have positioned themselves excellently ahead of the 2024 NFL season. After making their first NFC Championship game since 1991 last year, they attacked free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft aggressively to shore up weaknesses and add stars at premium positions.

The Lions currently have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, and general manager Brad Holmes has built one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL.

The Lions needed a pass rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, reinforcements on the interior offensive line, and several pieces in the secondary to reinforce an inconsistent passing defense. They accomplished most of this in free agency, adding defensive tackle D.J. Reader, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, guard Kevin Zietler, and cornerback Carlton Davis III, giving them flexibility heading into the draft.

Lions Full 2024 NFL Draft Results Round (Pick) Player Position School 1 (24) Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 2 (61) Ennis Rakestraw Jr CB Missouri 4 (126) Giovanni Manu OT British Columbia 4 (132) Sione Vaki RB/S Utah 6 (189) Mekhi Wingo DT LSU 6 (210) Christian Mahogany OG Boston College

Holmes had a very solid draft, grabbing several potential starters, and he got good value out of most of his picks. He was aggressive in trading for players he valued highly, and traded away future draft capital to reinforce a roster that is primed for contention this year, while also taking several developmental prospects who could step in once starters age out in 2025 or 2026.

Best Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB (Alabama)

First Round, Pick No. 24 (No. 24 overall)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Very few mock drafts had Terrion Arnold dropping below the mid-teens. That the Lions managed to snag him at 24 is excellent business. He’s one of the best defensive players in the draft, and one of the top two corners alongside Quinyon Mitchell.

Usually, players of his caliber at a premium position like cornerback don’t drop as far as this, and the Lions were very shrewd to trade up, surrendering a third round pick to move up five spots and nab the 'Bama product.

Not only was he the best player available, but he also filled a position of need for the Lions. Detroit needed another cornerback to pair with Davis on the outside, and should be set at the position for the next few years, especially after the selection of another elite CB prospect, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., in the second round.

Arnold also fits the culture coach Dan Campbell is building in Detroit. He’s physical, mentally tough, and competitive while also being very technically skilled. He’s played with Lions safety Brian Branch before at Alabama, so there will be pre-existing chemistry there.

Terrion Arnold Scouting Report

Arnold has all the physical tools a modern cornerback needs. He’s fast, strong, agile, and has explosive leaping ability. His athleticism allows him to play both zone and man coverage at a high level. He uses his hands well and uses his strength to jam receivers off the line of scrimmage.

He has good anticipation, and uses his leaping ability to disrupt and often intercept passes. His run defense, while not elite, is good enough for the NFL.

He still needs to iron out a few deficiencies in his technique and work on maintaining consistency. He can occasionally be totally beaten in press coverage due to lapses in technique, which are in part due to the fact that he's only been playing the position full-time for two years. He also occasionally gives receivers too much of a cushion, which means he’s less effective covering short or intermediate passes.

Go Deeper: Full Terrion Arnold Scouting Report

Worst Pick: Giovanni Manu, OT (British Columbia)

Fourth Round, Pick No. 26 (No. 126 overall)

Credit: Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giovanni Manu is not a bad draft pick because of his profile as a player. The 23-year-old Tongan has rare physical gifts, and, with some serious refinement, could become a starter. A boom or bust prospect with starting potential is not bad value for a day two pick. What makes this a potentially Detroit's worst pick is the capital they gave up for him.

The Lions did not initially have a fourth round pick in the draft, and had to trade a 2025 third-round pick to the Jets to pick Manu. Trading a third round pick for a fourth round pick is usually a losing transaction.

Moreover, most draft analysts had a priority undrafted free agent grade on him. NFL teams do evaluate players differently to how the media does, but it’s certainly a significant risk, and it’s one that may not pay off.

Giovanni Manu Scouting Report

Manu has every physical trait NFL teams look for in a starting tackle. He’s 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds with a massive wingspan and huge hands. He ran a 5.06 40-yard dash with a 33.5 inch vertical leap. He moves very well for a man of his size, and would be a bulldozer in the run game.

However, the NFL is a massive step-up for him. He was able to dominate against lesser competition in the Canadian college ranks due to his physical gifts, but he needs to significantly refine his pass protection technique to be able to play against the elite athletes of the NFL. He requires significant development before he can start seeing offensive snaps.

Biggest Steal: Christian Mahogany, OG (Boston College)

Sixth Round, Pick No. 34 (No. 210 overall)

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In the build up to the draft, Mahogany was considered to be a consensus top-100 prospect. Despite being lauded for his strength and ability in the run game, his lack of quickness in space meant teams that have zone-based run schemes may have passed on him due to a lack of schematic fit.

The Lions use a gap-based run scheme, which fits Mahogany’s strengths perfectly. The sixth round rarely yields starters, so the Lions snagging a guy with starting potential that late in the draft is exceptionally good value.

The Lions currently have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but both starting guards, Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow, are above the age of 30. Picking Mahogany future proofs the position, and gives them a potential cheap starter if one of the two starts to decline.

Christian Mahogany Scouting Report

Mahogany has the strength to succeed in the NFL. He excels particularly in the run game, and uses strong hands to displace defenders. He was frequently used as the lead blocker in short yardage situations at Boston College. He uses his hands well to disrupt rushers in pass protection and uses his core strength to stay upright and balanced.

He still needs to iron out some imperfections in pass protection. He struggles with speed due to his poor lateral quickness, which isn’t helped by his occasionally clumsy footwork. He also needs to improve his spatial awareness, and he can be caught out of position. Despite his weaknesses, Mahogany has plenty of useful traits and has the potential to start at the next level.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.