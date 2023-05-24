The Detroit Lions need to address two major problems if they are to be considered a legitimate threat for the NFC North crown this season, Herm Edwards has claimed.

The Detroit Lions, after years of struggling to even be mediocre, took a big step forward last year under the stewardship of head coach Dan Campbell as turned into one of the more exciting teams to watch in the NFL, ranking 3rd in yards and 5th in points (via Pro Football Reference).

Now putting up numbers like that would probably put you in contention to win a Super Bowl, and based off some of the results they picked up last year (including a double over the Green Bay Packers) they probably could have, but sadly their defense just couldn’t keep up with the other side of the ball as they also ranked 32nd in yards allowed and joint 28th in points allowed (via Pro Football Reference).

However, there are some who think that the momentum is going to carry on for the Lions this year, with a recent article from ESPN Analytics noting that the Lions are seen as the favourites for the NFC North with a 43% chance, noting “Although the Minnesota Vikings won the division last season with 13 wins, and the Lions missed the playoffs with nine, there's evidence that Detroit was -- and is -- the better team. It had a higher points differential (plus-26) than Minnesota (minus-3) a year ago, and the Lions ranked fourth in EPA per play on offense (Minnesota was 15th).”

But former NFL head coach Herm Edwards believes that there are a few things that the Lions need to do in order to make that a reality.

Detroit Lions still need a few more tweaks

Speaking on NFL Live (starting at 0:30), Edwards pointed out the two things that the Lions needed to do this upcoming season, both in their heads and on the field, in order to make sure that they could take the division for the first time since they claimed the then NFC Central in 1993:

Well don't buy into the hype and I don't pick their head coach will allow that to happen. But this is a team that was surging at the end of the season. They were 5-1 in the division, think about that, they had the best division record although they did not win the division.

Offensively, we know they can move the ball and score. Their problem has been on the defensive side, especially the run defense, they were 29th in the National Football League versus the run. So they've got to get a little stouter inside there against the run game. And they got better towards the end of the season, but they were giving up 25 points a game.

So this team has some improving to do on the defensive side of the ball. And if they do that, they have a chance to win this division.

The Lions know that they needed to sure up their defense, and they addressed that in both the draft and free agency, so now it’s just a case of making sure that they can play up to the level that the other side of the ball did, and if they can, then this team might not just be NFC North contenders, they can be serious dark horses for a Super Bowl run.