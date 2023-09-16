Highlights The Lions have been awful for what seems like forever, but could they have finally found a recipe for success under Dan Campbell?

A reworked backfield, a resurgent quarterback, a much-improved wide receiver, and elite pass protection mean the Lions should once again be one of the best offenses in football

The continued development of sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should propel the defense to similar heights as the offense

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who had his best NFL years with the Lions, discussed Detroit's potential in 2023. Suh, who has played with Lions QB Jared Goff and under Lions head coach Dan Campbell before, said that the Lions already proved that they should be taken seriously last year. He also discussed how sustained success would require them to build more around second-year defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Check out the full quote below:

I don't think it's smoke and mirrors. I think they proved last year that they're going to be a tough, gritty team, really a blue collar team, which is what Detroit is known for, which is one of the reasons why I loved that city. And they've got a great head coach that I know well in Dan Campbell, we were together in Miami, he was the interim coach there. At the end of the day, he is going to continue to push that team to be tough and gritty. And I love Jared Goff, got to play with him, went to a Super Bowl with him in L.A. I think he's going to continue to grow. And I said this before I hope they build around Aidan Hutchinson. I think he's a great piece of talent, did well in his rookie season. He's not going to be able to do it all by himself, but he's going to be a great cornerstone to build around.

Suh added his voice to the chorus of support for the team, but the truth is this: the Detroit Lions have been an NFL doormat for a very long time. They have the longest Super Bowl/NFL championship appearance drought in the league at 65 years, they have not won a playoff game since 1991, and they've reached the playoffs just three times during this millennium. They have had number one picks and generational talents come through with a lot of hype during those years, but the potential never quite matched the reality.

So, we apologize if we're not yet moved by the good vibrations coming out of Detroit during this nascent Dan Campbell era. But, should we be? Is Detroit finally for real? Is this the Lions team that's finally going to meet, nay, exceed expectations? Are Lions fans finally going to have something substantial to cheer about? Let's take a deeper dive into Campbell's Lions to get a clearer picture of what they could accomplish this year.

Read more: The biggest NFL offseason addition for all 32 teams - 2023 edition

Sizing Up Detroit's 2022 Campaign

After a brutal 3-13-1 campaign in 2021 to start off Campbell's tenure, it looked like more of the same coming down the pipeline for 2022 as the Lions stumbled out of the blocks to a 1-6 record. However, four of those first six losses came by four points or fewer, meaning that while Detroit still wasn't winning games, they were starting to compete seriously with the top teams in the league.

And that competition quickly started bringing results as Campbell and co. were able to completely reverse course and put the Lions back on a winning trajectory for the first time in a long time. They finished the season on an 8-2 run that saw them come within a lion's whisker of the playoffs and finish with their first winning record since 2017 at 9-8. Beating the rival Packers in the final week to thwart Green Bay's playoff aspirations was the icing on the cake.

The Detroit brass has done a great job of recruiting talent through the draft as well as free agency and trades. There was massive roster turnover in 2021 when Campbell arrived, and he has since shaped that roster into something that most general managers in the weak NFC would chop off their pinky fingers to possess. They've drafted immaculately, picking up tackle Penei Sewell and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021 and defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson in 2022. Will all of that talent finally coalesce into a team that needs to be taken seriously when snow starts falling outside Ford Field?

Offensive Outlook: The Revival Of Jared Goff

In 2022, Jamaal Williams set a franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns and De'Andre Swift had a promising year as well, but both backs left in the offseason. In stepped a bowling ball of a back in David Montgomery from the rival Chicago Bears and 2023 No. 12 overall pick Jahmyr Gibbs. The pair already looked like a classic thunder and lightning combo in Week 1, and Gibbs in particular was flashing some exciting potential in the upset win over the defending champion Chiefs, seemingly validating Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes' draft day acumen once again.

One guy who didn't leave in the offseason was beleaguered former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff. The quarterback is having an honest to god resurgence with the Lions, which is a sentence we never thought we'd have to write. But it's the truth. Goff was shipped to Detroit in the massive Matthew Stafford deal before the 2021 season, and the trade is looking like one of the most mutually beneficial in recent memory. Stafford went and won a well-deserved ring with the Los Angeles Rams, and Goff has been at the heart of Detroit's improbable turnaround.

Goff threw 41 interceptions over his final three years in L.A., but through two seasons with the Lions, he's thrown just 15. The belief and trust the organization has shown Goff has certainly put wind back in his sails as he put up arguably his best season to date in 2022. He was named to the Pro Bowl, and was able to tie his career-low with just seven interceptions to go with his 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air.

His connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to grow exponentially, and St. Brown should enter the elite wide receiver conversation very soon. 2023 second round tight end Sam LaPorta looks like another good pick, and Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds round out what has become a very solid receiving corps. And this is all before mentioning an offensive line that allowed just 24 sacks last year, second-fewest in the NFL.

Read more: Ranking the 10 most violent hitters in NFL history

Defensive Outlook: Ride The Hutchinson Wave

While the offense saw a tangible explosion in production last year, the same could not be said for Detroit's defense, which allowed the third-most passing yards and the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL. It's not like they had a bend-don't-break thing going on either, as they also allowed the third-most points. They weren't even opportunistic either, managing just 22 takeaways during the campaign, sixth-fewest in the league.

While that all sounds pretty dire, there are certainly reasons to expect improvements moving forward. During their 1-6 start they were giving up over 32 points per game, but over their final 10 contests when they went 8-2, they were allowing just 20.2 points per game. In today's NFL, where there are more close finishes than ever, a 12-point reduction is a massive drop-off, and one that points to the increased focus on defensive toughness that Campbell brought with him.

The biggest contributor to that shift in defensive prowess was rookie defensive end and No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson had a three-sack performance in just his second game, but his overall performances were at their peak when the season was winding down as is the case with most rookies. Hutchinson had 9.5 sacks on the year and helped the Lions go from 30th in sacks with 30 in 2021, to 18th in 2023 with 39.

The Detroit Lions Are The Real Deal

The team clearly improved over the course of the second half of the 2022 season, and it seems the Lions have only continued to build on that going into 2023. They were faced with a seemingly impossible challenge against the defending champs on the road in Week 1, but they kept their composure and put in a nearly mistake-free performance on their way to humbling the Chiefs in a 21-20 win.

Kansas City's wideouts embarrassed themselves with all the drops they had, but Detroit's completely revamped secondary should get some credit for holding Mahomes to just 226 yards on a yucky 53 completion percentage. The defense also tightened when the Chiefs tried to pound the rock, holding them to just 90 rushing yards on 3.9 yards a carry on the night.

Arguably the most encouraging thing about the opening day win was that Detroit did not play exceedingly well and still managed to beat a perennial Super Bowl contender. They were smart and deliberate, but they still only averaged 3.5 yards per carry and failed to register a sack on defense. As Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady and anyone else who's familiar with winning will tell you, the mark of an elite team is that they can win games when they're not at their best, and that's exactly what the Lions did in Week 1. It's time to break out the Stroh brewskis and that feel-good MoTown music, because the Lions are going back to the playoffs this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Every 2023 Thursday night football matchup, ranked