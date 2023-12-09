Highlights The Detroit Lions' defense is their biggest weakness, ranking poorly in points allowed, sack percentage, and passing yards allowed.

The Lions' impressive offensive stats don't make up for their defensive struggles, as they have mostly beaten weaker teams.

The lack of pressure from the front seven and the inability to force turnovers are major issues that the Lions need to address to be competitive.

The Detroit Lions are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory. However, if they want to graduate from the “feel good story Lions” to a legitimate contender, they need to address their porous defense. They rank 23rd in points per game allowed, 26th in sack percentage, and 23rd in yards per attempt. They’ve also given up the 12th most passing yards in the entire league.

Losing defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the season hurt their secondary badly. But the lack of pressure from the front seven has exacerbated those injuries and offered up a glaring weakness for the playoff-bound Lions. If Detroit is serious about trying to contend, there must be an improvement.

The lopsided Lions

2023 team stats: 400.6 offensive ypg (2nd), 27.3 offensive ppg (T-5th), 322.4 defensive ypg (14th), 23.8 defensive ppg (23rd)

In fairness, Lions fans are probably overjoyed about rooting for a fun 9-3 squad with an incredibly bright future. They are tied for fifth in points per game, tied for third in yards per play, and second in yards per game. Any Lions fan knows how tremendous of an improvement that is from years past.

Nonetheless, besides the win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Lions have beaten the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers (when they were struggling early in the year). Only two of those teams are in playoff position going into Week 14, and they're both 6-6. That’s not exactly a murderer’s row.

In their losses against the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and the Packers, they’ve given up an average of 34.6 points per game. A number that needs to come down if they want to win in the postseason.

Lack of pressure

Lions defense: 22 sacks (T-28th), 29 hurries (22nd), 101 pressures (14th)

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the notable injuries in the secondary, the Lions' issues start up front. Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson racked up 9.5 sacks as a rookie. So far this year, he’s tallied just 5.5. But that lack of production isn’t all on his shoulders. As defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn put it:

They know that Aidan's a guy, so they're putting two guys on him. Usually with the other guys, you watch the tape, they have guys maxed out. Whoever is in 1-on-1, that guy has got to be able to win. That's on us as coaches to continue to teach these guys how to make sure that you always get on edges in those situations.

Hutchinson ranks first on the team in QB pressures, with 36. The next closest rusher, Charles Harris, has managed just 14. That puts an enormous burden on their already depleted secondary. A meager 5.8 sack percentage further affects their ability to force turnovers and keep teams out of the end zone, as evidenced by their terrible 30th-ranked red zone defensive efficiency.

Defensive Lineman 2023 Stats Aidan Hutchinson 5.5 sacks, 6 TFL, 36 pressures Alim McNiell* 5 sacks, 6 TFL, 12 pressures Rest of Lions' DL 6.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 34 pressures

* = Injured Reserve

Lack of takeaways

Detroit Secondary: 9 interceptions (T-18th), 47 pass deflections (T-25th), 92.5 Opposing QBR (25th)

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks are a lot less likely to make poor decisions without the threat of bodily harm. So it's no surprise that the Lions are tied with four other teams for 22nd in takeaways per game (1.2). Head coach Dan Campbell expressed his frustration over that minuscule number:

Here’s what we got to do, we have to get takeaways. That’s one of the things we did a really good job of this time last year. (...) We were playing tough, man, we were pressuring the quarterback, affecting him, but then, man, we were getting these (takeaways). You’re getting two a game, and that’s where we’re not getting those enough right now. And to me, that’s a mindset and it’s something we got to work on.

Detroit is hoping for a repeat of last season, where they forced only six turnovers through the first eight weeks of the season before they started coming in bunches. Over the final 10 weeks, they collected 16 takeaways (10 interceptions, six fumble recoveries). In general, turnovers are random and hard to predict. But unquestionably, more pressure would help.

Health is wealth

7 key defensive contributors have/will miss time due to injury

Of course, the Lions are hoping to get some players back from the IR to buttress that susceptible defense. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who led the league in interceptions last season for the Philadelphia Eagles, has already hinted at his return date.

His presence would provide them with the defensive playmaker they desperately need in the secondary. Pass rusher James Houston has also been working to make his return, which would free up Hutchinson for more one-on-ones. Unfortunately, defensive tackle Alim McNeill will miss at least the next four games with a knee injury.

The Lions are a near-shoo-in to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That alone is cause for celebration in the 313. With the way the playoff picture is shaping up, they’ll likely face another NFC North squad in the Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. And you know they’d love to get their first playoff win since 1992 against either of those hated rivals.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and unless stated otherwise.