Highlights The Detroit Lions had a successful 2023 season just one game away from the Super Bowl.

The Lions made notable roster moves, losing key players but securing new signings and retaining veterans.

The Lions' offseason strategy focuses on the upcoming NFL Draft, with key positions to target and draft selections set.

The 2023 Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL and came up just one game short of their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Under Head Coach Dan Campbell, the Lions finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and would go on to win games in the Wildcard and Divisional Rounds.

They would ultimately come up short against the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, but the season gave the team and fans of the Lions a reason for hope, and even set expectations for the 2024 season.

In free agency, General Manager Brad Holmes was busy at work making moves to strengthen his team's roster. The most notable move the Lions made was trading for cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third-round draft pick.

Holmes also made a slew of other veteran signings, adding defensive tackle D.J. Reader, cornerback Amik Robertson, and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport. He was also able to retain veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, cornerback Emmanuel Mosley, and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Unfortunately, they lost starting guard Johnah Jackson, and starting safety C.J. Gardner Johnson to free agency.

Draft day is almost here, and Holmes will have some big decisions to make as April 25th draws closer.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25th, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26th, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th, Noon ET

Streaming on ESPN and the NFL Network

Draft will be live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Update Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

The Lions' Needs on Draft Day

The Lions have a strong roster, but they still have room to improve

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions were an offensive juggernaut in 2024, and outside of losing Jackson in free agency, they are bringing everyone back. Their defense has room to grow, but with seven draft picks, they will have a chance to check some boxes.

Detroit Lions' 2024 Draft Selections Round Pick 1 29 2 61 3 73 5 164 6 201 6 205 7 249

Secondary

The Lions' secondary was the weakest positional unit on their roster last season, and they have already made moves this offseason to improve it. Trading for Davis should help the cornerback room, as well as signing Robertson. Both players will bring a veteran presence, but drafting a player in the first round is not out of the question.

With the departure of Gardner-Johnson, the safety room currently features two young players. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph will enter the offseason as the likely choices to start at safety. Both are solid players, but drafting a safety is still in play.

Defensive Tackle

A key for the Lions this offseason should be to build their interior defensive line. By signing Reader, the team has added a run-stuffing force, but they still need to continue to add depth at the position for the future. Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would be even more effective as a player with an elite interior pass rusher next to him.

Edge Rusher

Pass rushing is a premium in the NFL, and looking at good edge rushers is something teams should always be conscious of during draft season. Hutchinson is a budding star in the league, and Davenport is a quality player when healthy. That said, Davenport is only on a one-year contract and the team would be wise to start to plan for the future.

2024 will see the return of pass rusher James Houston to the field, who missed the majority of 2023 with a lower-body injury.

Offensive Line

The Lions boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and despite losing Jackson, they can still replace him with Glasgow. The team does have some decisions to make regarding their future though. Glasgow has been a part-time starter for most of his career, so if a chance to draft a better interior lineman arises, they should take it.

Left tackle Taylor Decker will be 31 years old this season, and has just two years left on his contract. Drafting a developmental tackle would not be out of the question for the Lions.

Detroit Lions 2024 Mock Draft

Lions fans will get to watch from their hometown as their team selects the future of the franchise

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seeing the Lions drafting so far back is an unfamiliar sight to many, but a welcome one for their fans. Detroit will be a hot bed of activity all weekend, especially when the Lions are on the clock. With seven selections, the Lions have a chance to draft impact players as well as continue to build quality depth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In three years as Lions head coach, Dan Campbell has put together three of the top seven seasons in NFL history in terms of fourth-down conversions, with 21 in 2023 (T-5th), 21 in 2021 (T-5th), and 20 in 2022 (7th).

First Round, No. 29: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Ennis Rakestraw is an ideal fit for the culture being created by Holmes and Campbell. A highly competitive player, Rakestraw brings energy to the field every snap and it is infectious. A physical corner, Rakestraw specializes in playing man coverage, but is versatile enough and has the closing speed to play zone as well.

A two-year starter at Mizzou, Rakestraw ended the 2023 season with 35 total tackles and four passes defended. In 2022, he had 12 passes defended to go along with one interception, and the SEC took note by throwing his way less as his career evolved.

Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had historically played a mostly man defense until 2023 when he shifted to a more zone-based approach, but with a physical corner built for man coverage like Rakestraw he could return to his man-based scheme. Not one to shy away from a big hit, he would be a great pick for the Lions to retool their secondary.

Second Round, No. 61: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Drafting players from Michigan has worked well for the Lions, so taking Jenkins would be a hit with the local crowd. Jenkins is an extremely athletic and physical defensive tackle, who excels at playing the run, but started to show signs of pass-rush development toward the end of his time in Anne Arbor.

Jenkins started 32 games for the Wolverines during his career and was rewarded by being named a Second-Team All American in 2023. He finished the 2023 season with 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and one fumble recovery. Against the run-heavy Big Ten, he played a stout brand of football, but was able to show off his pass rush ability later in the year.

The Lions run primarily a four-man front, and on pass-rushing downs, Jenkins would be a great rush partner for Hutchinson. His athletic ability will also allow him to develop as a player and possibly give the Lions a more complete defensive line.

Third Round, No. 73: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

Bralen Trice played 40 career games for the Washington Huskies, and made his mark rushing the passer. Finishing his career with 18 sacks, he was twice named a Third-Team All American, in 2022 and 2023.

Although he is a bit undersized, he used an explosive penetrating style to rack up pressures and disrupt opposing offenses. He uses an explosive first step, and a hot motor to pursue plays from start to finish. Trice is also a solid tackler for a defensive linemen, and uses his speed to make plays in space.

With his skill set, Trice compares favorably to Davenport, who is already on the roster. Trice may not play right away, but a year in the system as a situational rusher would do him well as he learns the NFL game. Having a deep edge room is key for success when it comes to rushing the passer, and Trice could be a solid contributor.

Fifth Round, No. 164: Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois

Adams started 25 games for Illinois during his career, doing so at multiple positions. Playing left guard, right guard, left tackle, and right tackle, Adams was as versatile as they come, and earned an All Big Ten Honorable mention nod in 2022 and 2023.

A heavy-handed mauler, Adams projects best to be a guard in the NFL, but his experience playing both tackle spots will give him an advantage over his peers during the draft season. He won't blow anyone away with his athletic ability, but his technical playing style and solid fundamentals should give him a good shot at making an NFL roster.

For a team like Detroit who relies on its offensive line play for success, having quality depth is never a bad thing. Adams could come in and be a quality reserve his first season and be given a chance to compete for a starting job in 2025.

Sixth Round, No. 201: James Williams, S/LB, Miami (FL)

Williams was a three-year starter for Miami (FL), and one of the most productive players on its defense. Finishing with 73 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception, offenses had to take note of where the hybrid defensive player was lined up on any snap.

He also delivered some of the most vicious hits in college football.

Williams is a bit of a "tweener" type, projecting better as a linebacker in the NFL despite playing mostly safety in college. In the Lions' 4-2-5 defense, a bigger "box safety" like Williams could have some value on nickle and dime looks. If anything, his heavy hitting and sure tackling will earn him a spot as a special teams standout.

Sixth Round, No. 205: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Nehemiah Pritchett is an elite athlete who has played in 51 career games for Auburn. Pritchett used his speed and frame to record 115 career tackles and 29 defended passes during his time in college.

While he isn't projected to go very high in the draft, any player who can run a sub-four second 40-yard dash will have a chance to compete in the NFL.

The Lions are still in need of adding depth in the corner room, and with his speed and tackling ability, Pritchett could be a solid special teams contributor from day one while he works to improve his game.

Seventh Round, No. 249: Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming

Crum is a highly athletic and experienced tackle prospect who is a worthy candidate to become a developmental tackle in the NFL. Having played in 43 career games, he led the Wyoming offensive line in their run heavy attack.

Crum is an athletic blocker in space, and uses his size and power to overwhelm smaller defensive players. A player with his size and athletic ability is rare.

While seventh-round picks are hardly sure locks to make NFL rosters, let alone play, Crum is worth taking a shot at. If his career does not pan out, it will not cost the Lions much other than a low-end pick, but if he can put the pieces together and work his way into becoming an eventual starter, he could be one of the largest steals in the 2024 draft.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.