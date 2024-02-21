Highlights Jared Goff thrived behind the Lions' O-line in 2023, finishing top-10 in several categories and shedding critics.

The Lions show promise with foundational pieces like Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Sam LaPorta.

The Lions are sitting pretty heading into the 2024 offseason with plenty of means to improve their team.

The Detroit Lions won their first NFC North championship since the days of VHS (1993). If not for a few dropped passes and a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, we might be talking about the first Super Bowl trip in franchise history.

Despite the heartbreak, the Lions look primed to make a run at the big game in New Orleans next season. BetMGM has Detroit's odds set at +1,200 to win Super Bowl 59, tied for the fourth-shortest odds (Buffalo Bills). Like every other team, the Lions have some important offseason questions to answer that could make or break their Super Bowl aspirations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lions' 2024 offseason.

Detroit Lions 2023 round up

In Goff we trust

After last season, even the harshest Jared Goff critics have to admit that he’s shed the labels of “game manager” or “bridge quarterback” during his time in Detroit. The 2021 trade that netted the Lions Goff plus two first-round picks and a third-rounder in exchange for Matthew Stafford might go down as the greatest win-win trade in sports history.

Behind the Lions’ dominant offensive line, Goff ranked in the top 10 in yards per attempt, passing touchdowns, interception percentage, completion percentage, and QB rating.

Goff 2023 QB Ranks Stat Goff NFL Rank Yards/Attempt 7.6 9th Passing TDs 34 3rd (tied) INT % 1.7% 9th Completion % 67.6% 8th Passer Rating 98.8 6th Play-Action Pass Yards 1,415 1st

Detroit’s dynamic rushing attack unleashed their explosive play-action passing game en route to league-leading results. Goff threw for 1,415 yards on play-action, first in the league in that category by a mile. The gap between Goff and the second-place Tua Tagovailoa was equal to the difference between Tua and ninth-ranked Trevor Lawrence.

Obviously, their highly sought-after offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, deserves a ton of credit for play design, timely calls, and playing to Goff’s strengths. In the past, the book on Goff was to blitz the living daylights out of him.

However, this past season, teams blitzed him on 255 of his dropbacks, the third-highest number of any QB. On those dropbacks, Goff roasted defenses for 1,885 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. He did throw six interceptions (second-most to Jalen Hurts’ eight), but that still represents a massive improvement from seasons past.

During Detroit’s three-game playoff run, Goff went 77-for-111 passing (69%) with 837 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Since Johnson decided to stay with the Lions, with the sole goal of bringing a Lombardi trophy back to Detroit, we should expect another productive season from Goff.

Lions’ bright spots

Foundational pieces on both sides of the ball

Detroit’s defense failed to produce to the level of their offense. However, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill served as bedrock foundations for the future. Hutchinson finished first in QB pressures (62), first in QB hurries (29), and tied for first in QB knockdowns (21) in spite of the lack of pass-rushing talent around him.

Aidan Hutchinson's 2023 Stats Stat Hutchinson NFL Rank QB Pressures 62 1st QB Hurries 29 1st QB Knockdowns 21 1st (tied)

McNeill finished second on the team in terms of pressures, even though he plays in the middle of the line. His ability to clog up running lanes also helped the Lions finish third in yards allowed per rush (3.7), the team’s best finish since 2014.

General manager Brad Holmes took tremendous amounts of guff from draft pundits after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs 12th and Sam LaPorta 34th overall in the 2023 draft. As it turns out, the man knew what he was doing. LaPorta set a rookie record for tight ends with 86 catches while tallying 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, both of which set franchise records while ranking in the top four for rookie tight ends all-time.

LaPorta All-Time Rookie TE Ranks Category LaPorta Rank Receptions 86 1st Receiving Yards 889 4th TDs 10 T-2nd 1st Downs 48 2nd

Gibbs surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite missing two games and splitting carries with David Montgomery. Together, that backfield duo drastically improved the Lions' rushing numbers from last season and finished as one of just two RB combos to notch 1,100+ scrimmage yards apiece in 2023 (Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris).

Combined, the pair recorded 27 runs of 15 yards or more compared to D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams’ 15 such runs last season. The Lions' thunder and lightning one-two punch also registered 100 missed tackles over 20 games compared to just 54 last season.

And don't forget about Detroit's uber-talented wide receiver room. First-Team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown is as reliable a wideout as you'll find in the NFL; his combination of athleticism and crisp route-running make him a near-impossible cover. That consistency was illustrated by his league-leading nine 100-yard games in 2023. And that's all before mentioning the blazing speed of youngster Jameson Williams, who took massive strides last year.

Where Detroit needs to improve

The defense isn't complete yet

Defensively, the Lions still have a ways to go. Hutchinson created 78 more pressures than any of his teammates and 88 more than any other defensive end. Based on his pressure statistics, the Michigan product should have notched a decent number more than his 11.5 sacks (ranked 12th).

Unfortunately, the Lions lacked a second effective rusher alongside Hutchinson to keep opposing offensive lines honest. Charles Harris and Romeo Okwara are unlikely to return next year after marginal seasons.

However, second-year linebacker James Houston, who made noise as a pass rusher with eight sacks in just seven games as a rookie in 2022, missed 15 games in 2023 due to a leg injury, and his return in 2024 will surely help supplement the defensive front.

Meanwhile, the secondary didn’t fare much better, although injuries to Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t help matters. Detroit ranked 30th in net yards gained per pass attempt (6.7), 29th in first down passing allowed (209), and 31st in expected points contributed by a passing defense.

Until the Lions find a means of disrupting opposing passing offenses, they’ll struggle against the best teams in the playoffs. Drafting an elite defensive back or potentially finding a veteran voice for the secondary through free agency would go a long way for the Lions defense in 2024.

2024 draft and salary cap situation

Detroit has a bright future

The Lions enter the 2024 offseason with one of the more enviable cap situations. They currently sit eighth in the league with around $48.1 million in cap space. They could easily open up more room with a few maneuvers and cuts, but Detroit fans probably shouldn’t expect a wild spending spree.

Goff, First-Team All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell, St. Brown, and McNeill are all extension-eligible, while Gardner-Johnson and Josh Reynolds headline their list of free agents. There’s also Holmes’ generally wise disinclination to splurge on high free-agent ticket prices. As the Lions' general manager put it:

It’s one pot, so you’ve got to be very strategic of how those finances(...) are divided up or divvied up. But we’ll be smart, and we’ll make the right moves. Our first free agency, we didn’t have any real resources to spend. We had to be very selective and try to find an Alex Anzalone or a Kalif Raymond and all those guys. And then last year, we had a little bit more resources and were able to get a Cam Sutton and a C.J. Gardner-Johnson. This year will be a little bit different, but we’ll be smart.

Finances aside, they do need at least one new defensive piece on the defensive line or in the secondary, preferably both. Brian Burns, Chase Young, Jonathan Greenard, and Denico Autry are among the best DE free agents available, but look for the Lions to target potentially cheaper options in Jadeveon Clowney or Calais Campbell, if the latter doesn’t retire, that is.

Draft-wise, the Lions are also sitting pretty with the rights to their own draft picks, plus an extra third-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings. If Holmes keeps finding gems in the draft, the Lions will be knocking on that Super Bowl door for years to come—until one day, they finally break it down.

Where the Lions stand now

Is a Super Bowl 59 appearance realistic?

Detroit easily ranks among the best bets for Super Bowl 2025. Especially after offensive guru Johnson spurned numerous head coaching opportunities to return as offensive coordinator with one goal in mind: winning it all.

Lions fans sadly own a principal spot on the Mount Rushmore of long-suffering fan bases. With that being said, there are countless reasons for optimism with how things currently stand in the Motor City.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.