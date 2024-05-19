Highlights The Detroit Lions only have three outdoor games on their schedule.

Jared Goff's stats have declined when playing outdoors in the cold.

Detroit's defense ranked well last season, despite more outdoor games.

The Detroit Lions schedule is looking very favorable, considering they're a dome team in a division where inclement weather is a factor every year. This year, they will only play three games in an outdoor stadium.

While two of the games are against division rivals, one in November and one in December, their final outdoor game (barring a road trip in the playoffs) will be played in an NFC Championship rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 on Monday Night Football.

Jared Goff and the Lions have had their problems with outdoor games, particularly in cold weather. Last season, the Lions had seven games outdoors and went 5-2. Their two losses came in October in Baltimore and December in Chicago.

Notably, their wins were against Carolina, Kansas City in September, the Packers in September, Tampa Bay and the Chargers. Perhaps the Lions' troubles aren't specifically with outdoor games, but cold weather games in particular. To that end, their divisional matchups at the Packers and Bears will be in November and December, respectively.

The Lions Only Have Three Outdoor Games, But They'll Have Tough Opponents

Detroit gets two division rivals and a chance at revenge on their outdoor schedule

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of talk regarding the Lions only having three outdoor games scheduled on their 2024 schedule. With the 11th hardest strength of schedule per Sharp Analysis, it may not be as favorable as one thinks when the outdoor games are to be played.

Yes, the Lions only have three games that are not in a stadium, but all three of those games will be played in November or later. Last season, they had seven games outdoors, and their only two losses in an outdoor stadium were in Baltimore and Chicago. Their three outdoor games in 2024 are:

Week 9 at Green Bay, Sunday, November 3 at 4:25PM EST

Week 16 at Chicago, Sunday, December 22 at 1PM EST

Week 17 at San Francisco - Monday, December 30 at 8:15PM EST

While the Lions only have three outdoor games, none of them are cakewalks. The Packers are expected to battle with the Lions for the division crown, while the Bears will perhaps be the NFL's most improved offense in 2024. It goes without saying that the Lions will be hungry for revenge when they return to Levi's Stadium late in the season.

Jared Goff's Numbers Tend to Dip When Playing Outdoors

Goff is a different quarterback in cold weather games

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Lions lost five games during the regular season, with their two outdoor losses coming in Baltimore and Chicago, as mentioned earlier.

Given that the Lions are an indoor team, there is a disparity in offensive play when it comes to Jared Goff's numbers.

Goff of course, recently signed a massive extension with the Lions, on a four-year deal worth $212 million, with $170 million guaranteed. The schedule bodes well for Goff, as he'll not only be aiming to get the Lions back to the playoffs, but secure homefield advantage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, Detroit's defense was second against the run (91.1/game) and first in opponents' third downs per game (11.8) per Team Rankings.

The Lions certainly have plenty to feel optimistic about heading into the 2024 season. Coming off an NFC Championship appearance, they brought most of their starters and coaching staff back from last season. Their schedule is very favorable, and they are loaded with talent. Now, they just have to get it done on the field.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.