Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has been tipped to have an incredible rookie year by NFL writer Albert Breer.

The Detroit Lions are a team that are very much on the rise under the stewardship of head coach Dan Campbell, as he turned them into a team that was quite often the subject of ridicule in the NFL into a team that certainly has a promising future, guiding them from 3 wins in 2021 to 9 wins in 2022.

Part of that turnaround was down to the offense, which Campbell made one of the more exciting teams to watch in the NFL, ranking 3rd in yards and 5th in points (via Pro Football Reference), however the team really struggled on defense as they ranked 32nd in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed, so it was clear which side of the ball needed addressing this offseason.

They did that in the draft by adding linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round, and safety Brian Branch in the second, but it’s the latter who has sparked the interest of NFL writer Albert Breer ahead of this season.

Brian Branch bringing a lot of potential to the Detroit Lions

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, in response to a question from a fan about which rookies not taken in the first round he thinks will impress, Breer opted for the former Alabama man, noting that the way the Lions have addressed the rest of the defense might allow him a lot of opportunities to shine at the professional level:

On defense, give me Lions safety Brian Branch. Alabama coach Nick Saban would tell any NFL type who’d listen how much he loved Branch, and how ready and suited for today’s NFL his star defensive back was. In Detroit, he’ll get to play on a defense that’s invested heavily in a heat-seeking front, which creates chances for guys on the back end to make a lot of plays on the ball. Which, I think, sets Saban up to look like a soothsayer in January.

Brian Branch set to offer a boost to the Detroit Lions?

If you look at Branch’s numbers from Alabama, you can see he gets around the ball quite a lot, with 23 pass deflections and 3 interceptions during his time in college, and now that he’s at a higher level, surrounded by coaches who can work on his hands to turn those deflections into interceptions, he certainly has the potential to become something in this league.

And the more plays he can make, the faster up the rankings the defense as a whole is going to climb, which could well turn the Lions into a playoff contender if the offense can keep up the same level of production.