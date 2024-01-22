Highlights Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end, has signed with the Detroit Lions, bringing championship experience to the young team.

Ertz will start on the practice squad and could potentially be elevated to the main roster for the Lions' NFC Championship battle with the 49ers.

The Lions lack playoff experience, and Ertz, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, has plenty of it.

Six years ago, Zach Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in Super Bowl 52 that catapulted the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots.

And if all goes well over the next few weeks, the veteran tight end could earn himself another ring, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Ertz has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions.

Ertz began the season with the Arizona Cardinals but requested his release to sign with a contender. And that contender will be the Lions, who punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday with a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are set to square off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Zach Ertz is still a reliable target

Ertz brings a championship pedigree to a very young Lions team

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Drafted by the Eagles in 2013, Ertz became a star in Philly, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2017-2019. Throughout his career, the Stanford alum has caught 709 passes for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns, his best year coming in 2018 with 116 receptions and eight scores.

Ertz was traded to Arizona during the 2021 season and signed a three-year, $31 million contract with the Cardinals the following offseason. He was effective at times but only appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons. Arizona was clearly in rebuilding mode this past season, and the 11th-year veteran decided to move on.

While the Lions have won two playoff games in the same season for the first time since 1957, overall, they're short on players with playoff experience. Ertz, who was technically signed to the practice squad, has a wealth of playoff experience with eight overall appearances, obviously including the aforementioned Super Bowl.

The Lions will have the option to elevate Ertz if he performs well in practice. Detroit already has a superstar tight end in Sam LaPorta, but as backup Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in the win over the Bucs, Ertz serves a strong insurance policy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.