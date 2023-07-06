The Detroit Lions could find themselves in a major problem during the early stages of the season after one big mistake the team made during the offseason, Matt Verderame has claimed.

The Detroit Lions caught a lot of people off guard last season with their play. Having been 3-13-1 the season before, head coach Dan Campbell was able to take a big leap in the right direction and get them close to a playoff spot, only falling short on the final weekend of the season, although they did keep their NFC North rivals in the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs in the process.

A large part of that came as a result of one of the most exciting offenses that the league had to offer, as they ranked 5th in points and 3rd in yards, putting up more than 30 points eight times across the whole season, so if they had a half-decent defense they might have caused some trouble in the playoffs.

Part of the offense’s success was down to second-year wide receiver Amon-Rah St. Brown, who made his first-ever Pro Bowl off the back of a year in which he broke 1,000 yards for the first time. However, it’s the surrounding players, or indeed lack thereof, that has left Matt Verderame worried about the team for next season.

Detroit Lions lacking in a pretty major department?

Writing for SI.com in which he discussed the Lions heading into this season, Verderame raised his concern at the lack of a #2 wide receiver, making a particular note of Jameson Williams (who the Lions took in the 1st round in 2022, but missed a large portion of the season through injury), and how his suspension for gambling leaves them without much of a threat outside of St. Brown:

Detroit has talent on the perimeter, but it will be missing second-year receiver Jameson Williams for part of the season. Williams was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, leaving St. Brown as the lone big-play threat until late October. In 2022, St. Brown caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns, pacing Detroit in all three categories. Unfortunately for the franchise, there wasn’t much behind St. Brown, with Kalif Raymond being the second-most productive wideout with 616 yards.

After trading up to the No. 12 pick in last year's draft to get Williams, while he rehabbed from a torn ACL, the thought was he would pair with St. Brown to stretch and overwhelm defenses. Now, with his talents sidelined for a tough early stretch, the Lions are relying heavily on a rookie back in Gibbs and a supporting cast that seems a bit too thin to scare good defenses until Williams returns.

This is something that can really hurt the Lions in the early stages of the season, because if teams are putting all their focus on stopping St. Brown, do they really have enough talent elsewhere to compensate? If they struggle in the early stages of the season whilst they wait for Williams to get back, they could find themselves in a hole that they might not be able to get out of.