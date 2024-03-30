Highlights Despite exceeding expectations in 2023, the Lions have roster holes to fill in the pass rush and secondary.

The Lions have made strategic free agent moves, but acquiring key players via trade is essential.

Trade targets Jaycee Horn, Greg Newsome II, and Tee Higgins could elevate Lions' roster for a Super Bowl run.

The Detroit Lions' 2023 season exceeded all expectations. The Lions made their first NFC Championship game since 1991, and were on track to make their first ever Super Bowl before their heartbreaking second half collapse against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite their success, there were clear holes in the Lions' roster, holes that GM Brad Holmes has been proactive in filling. The Lions struggled to find a consistent pass rusher to pair with their young star Aidan Hutchinson, and their secondary suffered from injuries and poor play.

They surrendered the sixth-most passing yards in the league last year. Detroit also lost a few starters on offense in free agency. Guard Jonah Jackson signed with the Rams and wide receiver Josh Reynolds joined the Broncos.

Holmes has had a successful free agency so far, headlined by the additions of defensive tackle D.J Reader, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, guard Kevin Zietler, and a trade for cornerback Carlton Davis III.

However, there are still weaknesses that need to be addressed. The Lions lack a true big-bodied X receiver to win contested catches. Their secondary still needs some help, especially after they had to release Cameron Sutton due to recent legal issues.

The Lions have plenty of capital with which to fix these issues. They have seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and $21.6 million in cap space according to Spotrac, which could rise by another $10 million if Cameron Sutton is found to have violated the League’s code of conduct. There are a few trades the Lions could make that would instantly improve their roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Top Detroit Lions Trade Targets

The Lions could look to fill their needs through the trade market

The Lions already have a very strong roster, and are only a few pieces away from being Super Bowl contenders. They need another starting caliber cornerback and another wide reciever, both of which could be addressed in the trade market.

Detroit Lions' Top Trade Targets Player Current Team Current Contract Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers $6.7 million (with fifth year option) Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns $4 million (with fifth year option) Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals $21.8 million

Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Despite already addressing the position this offseason, cornerback still remains a position of need for the Lions. They’ve released Sutton, Jerry Jacobs, and Kindle Vildor this offseason, three players who took a lot of snaps at CB last season.

Carlton Davis III and newly acquired Amik Robertson look set to start, but it would make sense to acquire another potential starter, especially considering key depth piece Emmanuel Moseley missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

Jaycee Horn's 2023 Stats Games 6 Tackles 27 Interceptions 0 Passes Defended 5 PFF Grade 84.1

Jaycee Horn has been excellent whenever he plays. However, he has played in only 22 out of a possible 52 games. He has been consistently ranked as one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the NFL. Whilst injuries may be a concern, if he can stay healthy, he’ll instantly elevate the Lions' secondary, and they’ll have two reliably excellent starters between him and Davis III.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Jaycee Horn is easily one of the most athletic players at the cornerback position. During his NFL Scouting Combine workouts, Horn finished in the 95th-percentile in arm length (33 inches), 98th-percentile in vertical jump (42 inches), and 96th-percentile in broad jump (11 feet, 1 inch).

Carolina still have yet to make a decision about whether they’ll pick up his fifth-year option, meaning he could likely be acquired for a third or fourth round pick. Whilst it would be a risky trade, if it pans out, the Lions would get a top starter at a high-impact position for a relatively low cost.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Cleveland Browns

Another former first round pick, Greg Newsome II would make a lot of sense for the Lions, and it’s been rumored that he’s on the trading block. The Washington Post reported that the Browns were potentially shopping Newsome II due to salary cap concerns and the emergence of Martin Emerson Jr.

Greg Newsome II's 2023 Stats Games 14 Tackles 49 Interceptions 2 Passes Defended 14 PFF Grade 69.6

Newsome II has been inconsistent in his first few years in the NFL, but has a higher PFF grade than both Davis III and Robertson, and is effective in man coverage. He could likely be acquired for a middle-round pick.

He has none of the injury concerns of Horn, and the team would have a year to evaluate him before having to decide whether they want to keep him long term. The Lions need talent in the secondary, and Newsome II is young and incredibly talented.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he’s currently on the trade block. He’s exactly what the Lions need in a wide receiver. He's tall, capable of making contested catches, and has been consistently productive since he entered the league.

Tee Higgins' 2023 Stats Games 12 Receptions 42 Receiving Yards 656 Receiving TDs 5 PFF Grade 72.1

Higgins had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons before an injury-plagued 2023 season. The young receiver would pair well with Amon-Ra St Brown and would make the Lions' receiving group arguably the best in the NFL.

The tricky part would be his contract. He’s currently on the books for $21.8 million after the Bengals used the franchise tag on him, which would be hard to fit into the Lions’ current cap space.

Furthermore, he would have to be extended, and it’s estimated he’d get around $18.6 million. That would be a tough pill to swallow for a team that also needs to extend St Brown. He would also require the Lions to trade its second-round pick and potentially another mid-round pick, a steep price for a team that needs cheap impact players as its core gets more expensive.

However, it’s very rare for players of Higgins’ caliber to be on the trade market in their prime. The Lions already look like they’ll be in contention to make the Super Bowl, and acquiring a weapon like Higgins could push them over the edge.

It's rare for any team to be in this position, let alone Detroit. It’s taken the Lions 32 years to contend again, and they shouldn’t play it safe. A trade like this could win them a Lombardi Trophy.

The Lions could acquire some draft capital for these players

The Lions don’t have many glaring trade candidates. The players who performed badly last year have been cut already. Most of the roster is full of solid contributors who the Lions wouldn’t benefit from trading. However, there are a few players who would probably benefit from a change in scenery.

Detroit Lions' Top Trade Candidates Player Current Contract John Cominsky $4.2 million James Mitchell $1.05 million

John Cominsky, DE

John Cominsky already agreed to take a pay cut earlier this offseason, but the Lions are still paying him too much for how much he has produced. Cominsky took a step back this year, going from four sacks in 14 games to two sacks in 16 games.

He had a rather average PFF rating of 62.1, and the Lions needed more from the edge rusher position. Per Spotrac, the Lions could save $3 million by trading him.

John Cominsky's 2023 Stats Games 16 Tackles 36 Tackles for Loss 2 Sacks 2.0 QB Hits 8 PFF Grade 62.1

They also don’t really need him. The signing of Davenport pushes him down the depth chart already, and it seems likely that the Lions will take an edge rusher at some point in the draft. Cominsky did have a decent 2022 season, so it seems conceivable that a team in need of some pass rush help like the Carolina Panthers or the Denver Broncos would take a flyer on him and trade a late day three pick for him.

The Lions had a disappointing pass rush outside of Hutchinson last year, and Cominsky’s lack of production was part of the problem. It seems best for all parties for the Lions to get some draft capital back and save some money.

James Mitchell, TE

James Mitchell had a very disappointing 2023 season. His production plummeted, and he does not seem part of the Lions’ future plans. Brock Wright is entrenched as the back-up tight end behind Sam LaPorta, whilst Shane Zylstra is an incredible blocker and brought in four TDs in 2022. It seems unlikely that Mitchell will get much playing time in the 2024 season.

James Mitchell's 2023 Stats Games 15 Receptions 2 Receiving yard 28 Receiving TDs 0 PFF Grade 41.2

He did show flashes of talent in the 2022 season, where he hauled in 11 receptions for 113 yards. A team could be tempted into sending a seventh round pick for him, which in turn the Lions could use to draft another depth tight end who may suit the team better.

All statisitcs courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.