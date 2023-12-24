Highlights The Detroit Lions won the NFC North for the first time ever with a win over the Vikings.

The Detroit defense recorded four interceptions in the victory, including a game-sealing pick in the final minute.

The Lions still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Fans of the Detroit Lions were gifted an early Christmas present on Sunday afternoon as their beloved team wrapped up the NFC North with a 30-24 win over the rival Minnesota Vikings.

As it had been three decades since Detroit last won a division title, this marks the first-ever NFC North crown for the Lions, who improved to 11-4 with the win.

The last time the Lions won a division title was in 1993 when they were a part of the five-team NFC Central. At that time, the NFL featured just 29 teams and only six divisions. Over the next nine seasons, the league added three teams (Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans) and split into eight divisions in 2002.

So this is a big deal for Dan Campbell & Co., who became the fourth team in the NFC to officially punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs, joining the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions hung on for a 30-24 win over the Vikings to win the NFC North

The Lions' fourth interception of the day locked up the division

In true Lions fashion, Detroit didn't make it easy on their fans down the stretch, as the Vikings had a chance to win the game in the final minute.

The Lions were strong offensively throughout the day, getting 257 yards and a touchdown from Jared Goff and 135 combined rushing yards and three touchdowns from the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

And while the Detroit defense allowed Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens to throw for 411 yards and two touchdowns, the unit also intercepted him four times, the last of which came with just under a minute to play, thus ending Minnesota's chance at a comeback victory.

Kerby Joseph was responsible for a pair of the picks, with Brian Branch and Ifeatu Melifonwu recording one apiece.

The Lions still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC

Detroit closes the 2023 season with games against the Cowboys and Vikings

In winning the NFC North, the Lions are guaranteed to host at least one postseason game at Ford Field and will be looking to win their first playoff game since 1991.

With the winner of the NFC South guaranteed to take the No. 4 seed in the NFC, Detroit is guaranteed one of the top three slots. Mathematically, they still have a shot at the No. 1 seed, although a lot would need to happen with the 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles for that to happen.

Nevertheless, it's a possibility, especially if the Lions win their two remaining games, which consist of a Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys and their second matchup with the Vikings to close out the campaign.

Detroit Lions remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 17 Saturday, December 30 at Dallas Cowboys 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings

With one drought down, the question now is whether the Lions can end another, as they're the only team in the NFC never to have appeared in the Super Bowl. Can Detroit make it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

