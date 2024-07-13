Highlights Over the last 15 years, the Pistons have made a habit of missing out on quality talent in the NBA Draft.

Every team has missed opportunities in the draft-a player they wish they had taken instead; however, the Detroit Pistons seem to have made a habit out of it over the last 15 years. For the following, a miss is defined as a first-round draft pick that had a superior option within the next five picks.

For instance, every team gets a pass for missing on Nikola Jokic in 2014 because everyone made that mistake. However, the five-pick proximity rule makes the accusation of 'miss' reasonable.

For example, the Pistons selected Andre Drummond with the No. 9 overall pick in 2012, while Draymond Green and Khris Middleton (ironically, the Pistons selected him and traded him before he became an All-Star) went in the second round. However, most teams passed on Green and Middleton, who became key pieces of championship teams.

2009 Draft Comparison Player Pick GP PPG RPG APG All-Star Games Andre Drummond 9th 864 12.7 12.4 1.2 2 Draymond Green 35th 813 8.7 7.0 5.6 4 Khris Middleton 39th 739 16.9 4.8 3.9 3

The following will focus on three aspects: the quality of the player taken, the player missed, and the difference between them. So, while a player that has had a better career is lower on the list than another player, consider the quality of the player that was taken over them. The disparity is more important than the skill of the player missed.

10 2019 Draft, Sekou Doumbouya

Missed: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Sekou Doumbouya's place on this list is surprising because of the brevity of his playing career. However, within the next five picks, the best option for the Pistons would have been the 17th pick, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Alexander-Walker has developed into a consistent role player in the NBA, with stints in New Orleans, Utah, and Minnesota.

2019 NBA Draft Comparison Players GP PPG RPG APG Sekou Doumbouya 96 5.6 2.8 0.7 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 299 8.3 2.3 2.2

While they fall outside the 5-pick rule, the 28th-31st picks are worth mentioning: Jordan Poole , Keldon Johnson , Kevin Porter Jr. , and Nicolas Claxton . Each of those players has had strong NBA careers and would have become quality additions to the Pistons.

9 2020 Draft, Tie Between Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey

Missed: Tyrese Maxey

The Pistons had three first-round selections in the 2020 NBA Draft. With the 16th and 19th picks, they selected Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. Both have played in the NBA with some moments worth noting, including a 50-point game from Bey.

However, they had two chances to select Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey . Maxey went with the 21st pick, qualifying both of the Pistons' selections as reasonable opportunities to choose him.

2020 Draft Comparison Players GP PPG RPG APG Isaiah Stewart 235 9.3 7.6 1.2 Tyrese Maxey 266 14.2 5.2 1.8 Saddiq Bey 292 18.2 2.9 4.1

8 2016, Henry Ellenson

Missed: Caris LeVert

The Pistons selected Ellenson with the 18th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He scored 342 points in his NBA career and last played in 2021. Two picks later, the Indiana Pacers selected Caris LeVert .

LeVert is no All-Star, but he is a scorer who has developed into a solid sixth man option. LeVert has played in 460 career games, notably playing in more games than Ellenson scored points. LeVert played important minutes during the Cavaliers' 2024 playoff run.

2016 NBA Draft Comparison Players GP PPG RPG APG Henry Ellenson 83 4.1 2.5 0.6 Caris LeVert 460 14.1 3.9 4.1 Pascal Siakam 551 17.7 6.6 3.6

Nine picks later, the Toronto Raptors selected two-time All-Star and NBA champion Pascal Siakam . As the perfect stretch-four, Siakam became everything the Pistons hoped Ellenson would, and more. Siakam is a threat to put the ball on the floor, pull up for the jumper, and dish it to the open man.

7 2013, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Missed: CJ McCollum

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a solid NBA player. The 3-and-D wing contributed major minutes to the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and the 2020 NBA Champion L.A. Lakers . However, two selections after the Pistons took him at eighth overall, the Portland Trail Blazers selected CJ McCollum .

McCollum went on to become Damian Lillard 's sidekick in Portland, winning the Most Improved Player Award in the 2015-16 season. He continues to be a consistent scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game over the last nine seasons.

2013 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG Championships Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 835 11.4 3.0 1.8 2 CJ McCollum 731 19.5 3.6 3.8 0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 792 23.4 9.8 4.9 1

It is worth mentioning that Giannis Antetokounmpo went 15th in this draft. No one could have predicted the trajectory of the future Hall-of-Famer. He has won two League MVPs, has won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and was selected for the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Each of the 14 teams that passed on him wishes they had a do-over.

6 2017, Luke Kennard

Missed: Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo

After being selected by the Pistons with the 12th overall pick in 2017, Luke Kennard has etched out a nice career as a shooting specialist, with a career 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, that may be his only skill superior to the following two picks: Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo .

2017 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG All-Star Games Luke Kennard 395 10.0 2.8 2.1 0 Donovan Mitchell 468 24.8 4.3 4.6 5 Bam Adebayo 489 15.4 8.7 3.5 3

Mitchell is a five-time All-Star and has never missed the playoffs. While his outside shooting (career 36.6 percent) may not match Kennard's, he is one of the league's most exciting players. He even steps it up during the playoffs, averaging more points, rebounds, and assists per game. He recently extended his contract with the Cavaliers to a three-year max deal, further displaying his value as one of the best of his draft class.

Adebayo, a three-time All-Star, has developed into one of the league's best defenders. His ability to switch on pick-and-rolls and finish around the rim makes him invaluable in today's NBA. Adebayo has only missed the playoffs once and has played in the NBA Finals twice. Adebayo also received a three-year max extension.

5 2009, Austin Daye

Missed: Jrue Holiday

Austin Daye was selected with the 15th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Two selections later, the Philadelphia 76ers selected two-time All-Star and two-time Champion Jrue Holiday . Daye last played in the NBA in 2015.

Holiday, however, just helped the Boston Celtics win an NBA title. Daye did play one postseason game for the 2014 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs . However, Holiday is an excellent player at both ends of the floor who still plays in the NBA.

2009 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG Austin Daye 293 5.2 2.6 0.7 Jrue Holiday 975 16.1 4.2 6.4

4 2010, Greg Monroe

Missed: Paul George and Gordon Hayward

Early in his career, "Moose" looked like he could develop into a consistent double-double player, averaging 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game through his first five seasons. However, as the NBA began moving away from the traditional big man, the ability to play outside the post and defend the high pick-and-roll rose in value. Monroe's post-game lost value.

2010 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG Greg Monroe 646 13.0 8.2 2.1 Paul George 835 15.2 4.4 3.5 Gordon Hayward 867 20.8 6.3 3.7

The Pistons selected Monroe at No. 7. Within the next three picks, Gordon Hayward and Paul George came off the board. Hayward has played in one All-Star game and continues his NBA career despite his injury issues. George has become one of the league's premier players. The 9-time All-Star won the Most Improved Player Award in 2013. He was the centerpiece of an Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals team that lost to the Miami Heat in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

3 2020, Killian Hayes

Missed: Tyrese Haliburton

Killian Hayes may never play another game in the NBA. The Pistons' 7th overall pick in 2020 was cut from the team in February 2024. Five picks later, the Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton .

Since being traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2022, Haliburton has become one of the league's best point guards, with two All-Star appearances and developing into an elite passer (a league-leading 10.9 APG in 2023-24).

2020 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG 3P% All-Star Games Killian Hayes 210 8.1 2.9 5.2 27.7% 0 Tyrese Haliburton 260 17.2 3.7 8.7 39.3% 2

2 2011, Brandon Knight

Missed: Klay Thompson and Kemba Walker

In one of the best draft classes of the decade, the early preference for the Pistons to select over Brandon Knight was four-time All-Star Kemba Walker . Walker, who went one pick later, played the same position and had an excellent career, averaging 22.2 points and 5.4 assists per game from 2016 to 2021. Knight last played in 2022 and Walker recently retired.

2011 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG 3P% All-Star Games Brandon Knight 451 14.0 3.1 3.9 35.2% 0 Kemba Walker 750 19.3 3.8 5.3 36.0% 4 Klay Thompson 793 19.6 3.5 2.3 41.3% 5

However, the bigger missed opportunity came at 11th overall with Klay Thompson . Thompson became an integral part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and one of the league's best three-point shooters, currently ranked sixth all-time in career makes.

The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion has a strong chance of making the Hall of Fame, and if not for Kawhi Leonard , Jimmy Butler , and Kyrie Irving , he would be the best in his draft class.

1 2015, Stanley Johnson

Missed: Devin Booker

The Pistons had the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft and many expected they might select Michigan-born Devin Booker . Booker went on to become a four-time All-Star and one of the league's best scorers. In the 2021 NBA Finals, he helped the Phoenix Suns take a 2-0 lead over the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

2015 NBA Draft Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG Stanley Johnson 449 6.2 3.1 1.5 Devin Booker 598 24.3 4.0 5.0

Instead, the Pistons selected Stanley Johnson. Johnson struggled to become an efficient NBA player. He struggled with outside shooting and is undersized to defend his position.

Johnson last played in the NBA in 2023 and has shot a career 30.5 percent from behind the arc. In his rookie season, he played well in the playoffs, averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.