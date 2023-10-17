Highlights Pistons' rookie Jaden Ivey had a decent season and showed potential despite struggling initially, giving hope for his development alongside Cade Cunningham.

Detroit's acquisitions of Joe Harris and Monte Morris suggest their readiness to compete and aim for a Play-In Tournament spot.

To maximize the potential of their backcourt, the Pistons need Cunningham and Ivey to develop their off-ball scoring abilities and unleash the athleticism of rookie Ausar Thompson.

While the general NBA public has started to appreciate and pay more attention to rebuilding teams in the past few years, squads that aren't contending for the playoffs are at constant risk of becoming irrelevant. If a franchise's exciting prospects don't play well or aren't available, it can quickly take them out of the League Pass rotation for many fans of the league. This is exactly what happened to the Detroit Pistons after Cade Cunningham went down with a season-ending injury just 12 games into the 2022-23 season.

Despite employing a small trove of other exciting prospects, losing their cornerstone had the Pistons fading out of the spotlight for many NBA viewers. Even though most folks weren't watching, Jaden Ivey put together a decent rookie season after struggling with his efficiency to begin the year. Jalen Duren, on the other hand, had a dominant freshman campaign, showing the potential to become a two-way force as he matures. He continued to impress even after Detroit acquired James Wiseman and slashed Duren's minutes as a result.

While he unfortunately did take away from Duren's game, Wiseman was able to finally showcase some of the potential that made him the Golden State Warriors pick at number two overall back in 2020. Together, Ivey, Duren, and Wiseman, along with the Pistons other young guns, gave the fans that did watch great hope for the future and built anticipation for when they would appear alongside Cunningham again.

This past summer, Detroit made some surprising moves to build around their core, including adding a couple of high-ceiling rookies that give them an even more impressive group of prospects.

Notable roster changes

In:

Ausar Thompson (Rookie)

Marcus Sasser (Rookie)

Joe Harris

Monte Morris

Out:

Corey Joseph

Hamidou Diallo

It was a bit surprising to see Hamidou Diallo go unsigned following the major free agency moves, considering the fact that the rangy forward is still only 25 years old and is one of the most athletic players in the entire Association. But it just speaks to the depth of the Pistons now, loaded with not only intriguing young guys but also fleshed out with some quality veterans.

Detroit held on to both Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks — two high-end role players that could have easily been moved to contending teams in return for young talent or draft capital — and added Joe Harris and Monte Morris. These acquisitions imply that the Pistons are ready to compete, with enough talent to try to earn a Play-In Tournament spot if their developmental pieces take the necessary steps forward.

Getting Ausar Thompson with the fifth-overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft was a perfect pick for this roster. Thompson's blend of athleticism, defense, and playmaking make him a dangerous weapon alongside Cunningham and Ivey; the three of them forming one of the most athletic and versatile wing units in the league. That trio has three players capable of running the offense and locking down on the perimeter.

In a relatively weak draft year, it could be favorable for Detroit to aim for the playoffs this season and potentially convey the first-round pick they owe the New York Knicks. Even if they end up trying to lose games, this roster has more than enough talent to stumble into some wins along the way.

Keys to the 2023-24 NBA season

Develop Cunningham and Ivey as off-ball scorers

The Pistons have their backcourt of the future locked down with Cunningham running the point and Ivey playing off of him. Of course, the latter is plenty capable of initiating the offense as well and is actually more dangerous with the ball in his hands than as a cutter or spot-up shooter. At this point in their careers, both of the Pistons guards of the future operate much better when they're controlling the offense.

Jaden Ivey - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 16.3 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 5.2 Field goal % 41.6 3-point field goal % 34.3

But, if Detroit means to build around both moving forward, they'll need both players to develop their off-ball games. Having two different creators equally dangerous with or without the ball will make the Pistons attack that much harder to solve. If at least one of them doesn't turn into an elite off-ball option, Detroit may need to pivot their roster construction and choose between their two lead guards.

Let Ausar Thompson loose

While Ausar Thompson is a shade less freakish than his twin brother, Amen, he's still in the 99th percentile as an athlete in the NBA. Thompson can use his speed, agility, and explosive to wreak havoc all over the court: as a transition finisher, leading the break, attacking the inside, swarming ball handlers, jumping passing lanes, and protecting the rim.

Like his twin, the only thing holding Thompson back from becoming a surefire two-way superstar is his jump shot. Allowing him to wear different hats will take pressure off of him to become a reliable deep shooter in his rookie year. The more Ausar is freed to use his supreme physical athletic, the better he'll look even if his game still needs refinement.

Find a deal for James Wiseman

James Wiseman may have looked better with his new team than in his time with the Warriors, but it's still clear that Jalen Duren is the better prospect at this point in their careers. Not only would Duren be the more positively impactful player in the present, he also appears to have a higher ceiling than Wiseman.

That being said, Detroit has already done a great job of building Wiseman's trade value back up and should be able to get more than they gave up to acquire him. It would be acceptable if they wanted to continue to showcase his talents through the first half of next season, but it could be detrimental to both Duren and Wiseman's developments if they remained on the same team through the trade deadline.

As soon as the Pistons can find a package they like to build around their core, they should ship Wiseman out and focus their plans around Duren as their franchise center.

