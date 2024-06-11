Highlights Pistons should target Matas Buzelis (SF/PF) for scoring and defense. Upside outweighs weaknesses like muscle and shooting.

The Detroit Pistons looked to turn their franchise around last season after hiring Monty Williams to a record six-year, $78.5 million contract to coach the team. It did not work out as hoped, as they posted their worst season in franchise history.

They finished the season 14-68, finishing with the NBA's worst record for the second straight season. Their previous worst season in franchise history was when they went 16-66 in the 1980 season. Detroit has not made the playoffs since 2019 and has won more than 20 games just one of the last five seasons.

To make matters worse, the Pistons then fell from having the best odds of receiving the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to falling to the fifth pick during the draft lottery. This was the second straight season that Detroit went from having the best odds of receiving the first pick to falling to the fifth pick in the draft lottery.

With the fifth pick last year, they selected Ausar Thompson, who had a great rookie season, but missed the final two months due to a blood clot. They also had the fifth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, where they selected Jaden Ivey.

Detroit is still trying to rebuild, but they do already have a good amount of young talent on the team. Former first-overall pick Cade Cunningham has yet to live up to his first-pick status, but he did post the best season of his young NBA career last year. Jalen Duren also had a great season last year, and alongside Cunningham, Ivey and Thompson, the Pistons have a bright future as long as everyone can stay healthy, which has not been the case.

The Pistons hold two selections in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft: Nos. 5 and 53. With some good young players already on the roster, Detroit is not only looking to avoid having the worst record in-season but possibly making a push for the play-in with the young talent they already have in the NBA for the third straight year.

Here are the players that the Pistons should target.

No. 5 Overall Pick: Matas Buzelis (SF/PF, G-League Ignite)

A 6-9 forward who is a versatile scorer and defensive playmaker

The Pistons are in desperate need of shooting and defense, as well as a starting power forward. Matas Buzelis checks all of those boxes. Buzelis starred for the G-League Ignite last season, averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 26 games.

The 19-year-old is a versatile scorer who can make tough shots, which he showed during the NBA's Rising Stars games during All-Star weekend. He is also a solid defender, as he proved in the G-League last season, where he averaged 2.1 blocks per game.

With Buzelis's size, he will be a nightmare defensive matchup for anybody in the league, especially if he can become a better outside shooter.

Matas Buzelis Stats 2023-24 Category Stats G 26 PPG 14.3 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 BPG 2.1 FG% 44.5% 3PT% 27.3%

Buzelis does need to work on a couple of things to become a better NBA player. First off, he has to add muscle. He is already a good defender, but to translate his defense from the G-League to the NBA, he has to add muscle to go up against much stronger players.

He also has to become a better three-point shooter. He ended last season shooting just 27.3% from beyond the arc for the Ignite, which did not live up to his expectations coming out of high school. With Buzelis having a full season of shooting from NBA three-point range under his belt, he should be able to improve his outside shooting percentage, which will help him become an even better offensive player.

The 6-9 forward is not going to be a star out of this class, but he does have incredible upside. If the Pistons decide to select him fifth overall, he would help space the floor if he improves his three-point shooting, opening up the inside for both Duren and Isaiah Stewart to attack the rim. He will also help Detroit improve their offense, especially their three-point shooting.

The Pistons tied with the Orlando Magic for last in the NBA in threes made per game with just 11.0. If Buzelis can improve his outside shooting, he would help Detroit increase those numbers. The 19-year-old will also help improve the Pistons' bottom five defense.

No. 53 Overall Pick: Tristen Newton (PG, UConn)

6-3 playmaking Swiss Army knife guard

Tristen Newton played a key role in helping UConn to win back-to-back national championships last season. He averaged 15.1 points and dished out 6.2 assists per game last season, proving that he is a reliable scorer, but more importantly, a great playmaker.

Many scouts see Newton as a Swiss Army knife guard who can score, defend, rebound and pass efficiently. Although he is just 6-3, Newton averaged 6.9 rebounds per game last season at UConn, where he played in a tough Big East Conference. The 23-year-old is also a reliable shooter, knocking down 41.5% of his field goal attempts last season, while also shooting 32.1% from three.

Tristen Newton Stats 2023-24 Category Stats G 40 PPG 15.1 RPG 6.6 APG 6.2 SPG 0.9 FG% 41.5% 3PT% 32.1%

Newton is the perfect second-round pick for Detroit. A do-it-all player, the 23-year-old is the perfect point guard to back up Cunningham in Detroit. He also has a ton of experience, as he is coming off of his fifth collegiate season, which could help him slot into the starting lineup if Cunningham's injury woes continue into next season.

The two-time national champion is a player that many teams may look at in the second round, but if he is still available at the 53rd pick, it is a no-brainer that the Pistons should be interested in him.

The Pistons are still rebuilding, but another good draft this season may just see them improve next season. Don't expect Detroit to finish with the worst record next season if they draft Buzelis and Newton.

On a team that already has a good amount of young talent, if everything clicks in Monty Williams' second year in Detroit, it's possible that they may just push for a play-in spot next season.