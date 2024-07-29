Highlights The Detroit Pistons had opportunities to acquire stars Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant but missed out due to various circumstances.

Ben Wallace's departure in 2006 and Bryant's vetoed trade in 2007 make this a "What If" scenario in NBA history.

If the Pistons had drafted Anthony and traded for Bryant, with their existing lineup, they could have been an all-time great team.

The NBA has many "What If?" moments in which something nearly happened but ultimately didn't come to pass.

For example, Tim Duncan nearly signed with the Orlando Magic in 2000.

That alone is enough to wonder, but what happens when a moment is paired with a few other decisions that almost happened?

The Magic could have kept Hall-of-Famer Chauncey Billups and not traded Ben Wallace in the sign-and-trade that netted them Grant Hill the same offseason they already added Tracy McGrady.

That's a lineup of five Hall-of-Famers.

The following explores what almost happened with the Detroit Pistons—a lineup that could have featured Billups, Wallace, Rasheed Wallace, Kobe Bryant , and Carmelo Anthony .

Detroit Pistons Potential 2007-08 Starting Five Players PPG RPG APG Ben Wallace 4.8 8.4 1.5 Rasheed Wallace 12.7 6.6 1.8 Carmelo Anthony 25.7 7.4 3.4 Kobe Bryant 28.3 6.3 5.4 Chauncey Billups 17.0 2.7 6.8

What if the Detroit Pistons drafted Carmelo Anthony in 2003?

Darko Milicic became one of the biggest busts in NBA history

In 2003, the Pistons were coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the then-New Jersey Nets and landed the second pick in the upcoming draft. Everything looked great for the team in both the present and the future.

However, the draft doesn't always go the way a team hopes.

The 2003 NBA Draft is among the best in league history, especially at the top. Four of the first five picks became Hall-of-Famers: LeBron James , Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade . Darko Milicic was squeezed in between.

Which of those players isn't like the others? Billups recently spoke to '7PM in Brooklyn' about the Pistons missing out on Anthony:

"We were already celebrating. Bro, it would have been perfect. Most people always ask, 'Would he have started? Or would Melo have started? Or Tay [Tayshaun Prince]?' What most people forget is that at the time of that draft, we didn’t have Sheed [Rasheed Wallace]. We got Sheed at the trade deadline, so Melo would have been starting right from the top."

Anthony's Hall-of-Fame career is missing one thing: postseason success. The Pistons' run of six straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances was missing one thing: one more star.

The match between the two seems like it would have been too perfect.

At the time, the justification for not selecting Anthony was Tayshaun Prince. Prince had finished his rookie season with a stellar playoff run. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The numbers don't tell the whole story. Prince drew the matchup with McGrady in the first round after the Pistons fell behind 3-1 to the Magic. He played some point guard in the second round after Billups was injured.

In retrospect, that argument falls flat.

Tayshaun Prince and Carmelo Anthony Career Stats Players Games PPG RPG APG Tayshaun Prince 1017 11.1 4.3 2.4 Carmelo Anthony 1260 22.5 6.2 2.7

The Pistons were always an excellent defensive team. Perhaps if Anthony had joined this team as a rookie, he would have embraced "playing the right way," as coach Larry Brown would say.

The other questions would be whether the Pistons would win the title in 2004 if they had Anthony and whether they would have traded for Rasheed Wallace at the deadline.

Regardless, the Pistons had options to improve a contender and instead selected Milicic.

What if Ben Wallace Had Re-Signed in 2006?

Wallace left the franchise just before this opportunity

Ben Wallace, one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, was unhappy with how the Pistons used him in the 2006 playoffs. Head coach Flip Saunders had benched him in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Chicago Bulls offered more money, and Wallace left Detroit, where he had emerged as a star because of Saunders.

Wallace spoke about the conflict in an ESPN story as the 2006-07 season was beginning.

"We weren't playing as hard as we could on defense. We had to grind it out when we should have been up and comfortable, giving other guys a chance to get some reps. But for the most part, we had to fight. I just told him the way we were playing defense then, we didn't have a whole lot of defensive principles. We were just out there playing on natural ability, and we needed to put some type of system in place we were going to come out every night and use, instead of trying to feel our way through it. He said: 'OK, I understand what you said.' But he never changed."

Losing the team's heart and soul, the Pistons struggled with rebounding and defense. In the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Boston Celtics in 2008.

The Pistons could have used Wallace's rebounding prowess. Wallace did return to Detroit to finish his career, but would he have made a difference in the postseason if he had stayed in Detroit?

Perhaps Wallace was right, and the team had lost its identity. They replaced him with Nazr Mohammed.

Ben Wallace and Nazr Mohammed Career Stats Players Games PPG RPG BPG Ben Wallace 1088 5.7 9.6 2.0 Nazr Mohammed 1005 5.8 4.7 0.6

What if Kobe Bryant Hadn't Vetoed a Trade to Detroit?

Kobe almost joined the Pistons in 2007

Bryant is one of the NBA's greatest players. In 2007, he wanted to leave the L.A. Lakers .

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons had agreed to a trade that would have swapped Richard Hamilton, Prince and a first-round pick for Bryant.

The Pistons would have been able to keep pace with the offseason the Celtics had just had. In 2007, Boston added Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to form a big three with Paul Pierce .

The Pistons would lose to that team in the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals. Bryant may have been able to give the Pistons the edge.

The possibility of this trade wasn't frivolous, per Wojnarowski: "They had agreed to it, essentially the two teams. But Kobe had to want to do it."

Comparing the Players Involved Players Games PPG RPG APG Kobe Bryant 1346 25.0 5.2 4.7 Richard Hamilton 921 17.1 3.1 3.4 Tayshaun Prince 1017 11.1 4.3 2.4

The Pistons always needed another piece to take them from a one-time champ to a dynasty. They had some chances, but none of them ever came to fruition.

Bryant, undoubtedly, would have made them title favorites for multiple seasons. In 2004, the Miami Heat added Shaquille O'Neal . The Cavaliers had James. Then, the Celtics formed their big three.

If the Pistons had landed Bryant, they would have had their counter to these players. They would have lost some defense by trading Prince, but Bryant would have fit in perfectly.

Mamba Mentality is the Los Angeles version of Detroit's "Goin' to Work."

What if It All Happened?

What if the Pistons had landed Anthony and Bryant?

The Pistons were among the best NBA teams from 2001-02 to 2007-08. They managed to win one title, but if they had been able to keep Wallace, draft Anthony and trade for Bryant, they would undoubtedly be recognized as one of the best teams of all time.

The core was already there with four-time defensive player of the year, Wallace, alongside the consistent Rasheed Wallace. In the backcourt, the team had a Hall-of-Fame point guard in Billups. Each of those three made multiple NBA All-Defense Teams.

The offensive punch provided by Anthony and Bryant may have made them untouchable.

Pistons Record During the 2000s Run Year Record Result 2001-02 50-32 Second-Round loss 2002-03 50-32 Conference Finals loss 2003-04 54-32 NBA Champions 2004-05 54-32 Finals loss 2005-06 64-18 Conference Finals loss 2006-07 53-33 Conference Finals loss 2007-08 59-23 Conference Finals loss

Perhaps the bench would have had some issues, but the Pistons had Antonio McDyess and Jason Maxiell. They would have needed a few additional bargain contracts to make it work financially.

Still, the first unit's effectiveness would have been more than enough to allow it to compete with any of the teams in the Eastern Conference.

All stats are provided by Basketball Reference.