The Detroit Pistons are hoping that they can put the building blocks in motion this summer to construct a roster that can, at the bare minimum, surpass last season’s woeful outing in which they won only 14 games.

With NBA free-agency now in full swing, league insider Mark Medina feels that Tobias Harris joining the Pistons is the 'right fit' as he is a player who could be a ‘good presence’ to their young, budding core.

Pistons’ Summer of Transition

Hired J.B. Bickerstaff as new head coach, re-signed Cade Cunningham, targeting Tobias Harris

After such a dreadful season in which the Pistons were only able to amount 14 wins out of their 82 regular season games – a win rate of 17.1 percent – the front office knew they would be in for an off-season of radical change, and they began by dismissing Monty Williams as head coach, and hiring J.B. Bickerstaff in his place.

Bickerstaff comes off the back of a 2023-25 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers , in which he led them to the Eastern Conference semi-finals as the fourth overall seed, and signed on a lengthy five-year deal with the Motor City.

As it pertains to the roster construction, their first port of business this summer was to swing a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA Draft day for Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick which they selected Bobi Klintman with.

They then landed veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Quentin Grimes and three second-round picks.

Then, on the first day of 2024 free agency, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards that the Pistons were locking up their 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham , signing him to a rookie max extension worth five-years, $226 million, signaling their intent to build around the point-guard as their roster focal point going forward.

Now, they are looking to target veteran pieces in free agency, but after their lowly season, this may be more difficult than they had originally planned.

Tobias Harris - Detroit Pistons Career Statistics (2015-18) Category Statistic GP 157 PPG 16.8 RPG 5.3 APG 1.9 STL 0.7 FG% 47.0 3P% 37.6

However, one player they were linked to for months is Tobias Harris, who spent three seasons in Detroit from 2015-18.

And, despite receiving ‘ample interest’ on the free agency market, with the Utah Jazz , San Antonio Spurs , New Orleans Pelicans , and this season’s NBA finalists, the Dallas Mavericks all reportedly being interested in the shooter, he did indeed choose a reunion with the Motor City, signing to a two-year, $52 million deal with the Pistons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

For Detroit, Harris brings both natural scoring and veteran presence to a very young roster, where up until the trade for Hardaway Jr., their oldest player - Simone Fontecchio - was just 28 years old.

They finally landed their man.

Harris Can Be a ‘Roller Coaster’ With His Efficiency

Medina argues that while Harris is a ‘good player’ and his level of experience would be beneficial to the young team, he does acknowledge that he has, at times, been very inconsistent on both sides of the ball.

However, despite this, the journalist feels he still works hard and maintains the right attitude through the adversity he has faced at times of late.

“The Detroit Pistons would be the right fit for him for a few reasons. One, I think the Pistons are going to have a hard time trying to get free agents. Tobias Harris has history with the Pistons, so there's that familiarity, and for all his ups and downs with Philadelphia, with playing time and shooting, I think he's a good player. So, he can be a good kind of presence for those young players, and he can also get buckets. Sometimes he's a roller coaster as far as how consistent he is as a shooter and a defender, but I think that he does play the right way. A lot of his criticism with the Sixers was just the fact that he had a large contract and, it didn't help that you're in a Sixers market, their fan base is pretty passionate, and his shooting numbers dipped and waned, but to his credit, he would still keep a positive attitude and still work hard.”

The Ups and the Downs in Philadelphia

Harris’ last game for the Sixers saw him finish with 0 points in 29 minutes

The key positive of Harris’ 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers was that he was mostly able to be that reliable third-scoring option on the team during the regular season, where he averaged 17.2 points per game at a 48.7 percent shooting clip from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the three-point line. He was also able to contribute 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steal per outing.

However, he failed to bring that same consistency to the Sixers’ post-season run, virtually halving his scoring production, in which he averaged only 9.0 points on a reduced 43.1 percent field goal shooting efficiency, and facilitated his teammates sparingly, averaging just 1.5 assists per contest.

Showcasing Tobias Harris' Scoring Drop-Off In the 2023-24 Post-Season Shot Type Regular Season Playoffs PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 5.0 51.7 1.3 44.4 Catch-and-Shoot 3.4 37.1 3.0 35.3 Pull Up 3.3 42.8 1.0 21.4 Paint Touch 3.0 66.9 2.0 55.6 Post Touch 1.4 52.6 0.7 50.0

On the flip side, in the wake of his shooting slump, he tried to impact the game in other ways, which resulted in a slight rise in his production off the glass, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game, the second-most on the Sixers behind Joel Embiid (10.8 rebounds).

Unfortunately, his last ever game in a Sixers uniform is one to forget, whereby he went scoreless in his 29 minutes of play, and posted only four rebounds and three assists, and a plus/minus of minus-10 in the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

The positive of this, though, is that he has the chance to draw a line under his tenure in Philadelphia and make more of an impact than his last outing immediately off the jump with the Pistons next season, and with his two-way attributes, he will be a very valuable member of their rotation, especially offensively, where his scoring can help boost the offense which ranked 27th in the Association last summer with a 109.0 offensive rating, scoring only 109.9 points per game.

This could turn out to be a very good partnership for all involved, indeed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.