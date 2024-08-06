Highlights The Richard Hamilton trade gave the Pistons a system-fit player, leading to championship success.

The Mark Aguirre trade during a title run was risky but paid off with back-to-back titles.

Ben Wallace's addition helped the Pistons become a defensive powerhouse, winning a championship.

Every NBA team hopes to make a trade that leads to winning a title.

The Detroit Pistons have made many significant trades throughout franchise history, two of which came at the trade deadline and put them over the top. Those kinds of deals make a difference.

Sometimes, trades allow teams to add players who better fit their system. Occasionally, teams get lucky and trade for players who change the trajectory of their franchise.

The Pistons have had two front-office leaders who wheeled and dealt their teams to tiles: Jack McCloskey and Joe Dumars. Both built championship teams in Detroit following similar models: taking risks on players with poor reputations and finding players who fit the team's system.

While the team hasn't been very good recently, these trades exemplify a rich history.

5 Richard Hamilton

'Rip' Hamilton played a key role in the Pistons' 2004 Championship

The Pistons traded Jerry Stackhouse and Ratko Varda to the Washington Wizards for Richard Hamilton, Hubert Davis and Bobby Simmons on Sept. 11, 2002.

The consequential players in this deal were Stackhouse and Hamilton.

Stackhouse had been the Pistons' best scorer since Grant Hill left via sign-and-trade before the 2000-01 season. He played in two All-Star games and averaged 22.1 points per game with Detroit.

At the time, the trade didn't seem to make sense. Every team had their "star," the guy they went to in crunch time, and Stackhouse was the Pistons'.

Richard Hamilton vs. Jerry Stackhouse After Trade Players Games PPG RPG APG Richard Hamilton 709 17.5 3.2 3.7 Jerry Stackhouse 458 12.1 2.5 2.6

Hamilton, on the other hand, was a younger, lesser-known player living in Michael Jordan's shadow. The Pistons were taking a chance on Hamilton and making a swap for system fit.

Stackhouse came from the era of isolation basketball, and Hamilton ran off of screens and played in the mid-range.

Hamilton ended up being a three-time All-Star for the Pistons and helping them advance to six straight Eastern Conference Finals, including two trips to the NBA Finals and one championship (2003-04).

He is the Pistons' all-time leading playoff scorer. Hamilton rewarded the Pistons for taking a chance on him.

4 Mark Aguirre

Aguirre was one of the NBA's top scorers in the 1980s

The Pistons traded Adrian Dantley to the Dallas Mavericks for Mark Aguirre on Feb. 15, 1989. The trade came as a significant surprise.

Dantley had just helped the Pistons advance to the team's first NBA Finals the season prior. He had been the team's leading scorer since arriving before the 1986-87 season. How the trade would work out was controversial at the time.

Detroit Freepress columnist Mitch Albom's instant reaction stated: "There will be those who say this is a smart trade in the long run but foolish in the short. There will be those who say it will never work."

Dantley was among the Detroit faithful's favorites.

Mark Aguirre Vs. Adrian Dantley Players Games PPG RPG APG Mark Aguirre 923 20.0 5.0 3.1 Adrian Dantley 955 24.3 5.7 3.0

The Bad Boys documentary from ESPN's 30 for 30 revealed internal conflicts that Dantley and the Pistons had, but the public perception couldn't have been more different.

In Albom's article, he wrote that Aguirre has "a reputation for being . . . selfish, moody and a ball-hog."

Making a change like this during a title run is risky; however, the move worked out perfectly.

The Pistons' offense no longer stagnated around Dantley's isolation. They won 30 of their last 34 games to finish the season. In the postseason, the Pistons went on to win their first NBA championship.

Detroit took a risk in acquiring Aguirre, and it paid off in the form of back-to-back titles.

3 Rasheed Wallace

Wallace joined the Pistons and repeated trade deadline history

The Pistons traded several players in a three-team deal that brought them Rasheed Wallace and Mike James on Feb. 19, 2004.

Wallace had earned himself a poor reputation in the NBA. He amassed 41 technical fouls in a single season in 2000-01, the third most in league history (317).

The Pistons had just made a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals the season prior. Adding a player like Wallace may have messed things up; however, Wallace turned out to be exactly what the Pistons needed.

He gave the team a low-post scorer to play alongside defensive stalwart Ben Wallace.

Rasheed Wallace Stats With Detroit Pistons Category Stat Games 399 PPG 13.4 RPG 7.2 APG 1.8

The Pistons won 20 of their last 24 games, including an eight-game winning streak featuring five consecutive games of holding their opponent under 70 points. Wallace's addition cemented this Pistons team as one of the best defensive teams in league history.

He then helped the Pistons win their first title in 14 years.

Detroit would advance to the finals the following season, falling to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.

Wallace's addition was considered risky, like Aguirre's. He proved that history does repeat itself.

2 Bill Laimbeer

Laimbeer helped build the Bad Boys

On Feb. 16, 1982, the Pistons traded for Bill Laimbeer. Before joining the Pistons, Laimbeer had started just four NBA games, averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The following season, he played in the first of his four All-Star games. Laimbeer is third in Pistons history in games played behind Hall-of-Famers Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars and is first in rebounds.

In 2023, he became a first-time nominee to join the Hall-of-Fame himself. Laimbeer was integral in forming the Pistons' "Bad Boys" image.

Bill Laimbeer Stats With Detroit Pistons Category Stats Games 937 PPG 13.5 RPG 10.1 APG 2.1

The Pistons became known for their physical style and on-the-court theatrics. However, despite their reputation, they are among the league's greatest teams.

Laimbeer was a foundational member of a team that bridged the gap between the 1980s ( Magic Johnson and Larry Bird ) and the 1990s (Jordan's Bulls). The Pistons reached the conference finals five straight seasons and won back-to-back titles.

Laimbeer was the second-longest tenured Pistons player during that era, behind Thomas. Laimbeer gave the Pistons a long-term identity and high-level play.

This trade doesn't have the immediate impact of some others, but it may have the most significant long-term impact.

1 Ben Wallace

Wallace is one of the best defensive players in league history

In one of the biggest trade steals in NBA history, the Pistons acquired Ben Wallace for Grant Hill on August 3, 2000. Hill was leaving the Pistons via sign-and-trade. Detroit was able to add a few players in exchange for the five-time All-Star.

The franchise received two undrafted players, Chucky Atkins and Wallace. At the time, Atkins was seen as the greater value, having averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 assists per game as a rookie.

Wallace was viewed as an undersized, hardworking rebounder. No one anticipated that the Pistons were acquiring a future Hall-of-Famer.

To that point in his career, he had averaged 4.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Wallace finished his career as the only player in league history with more blocks than fouls and more steals than turnovers.

Ben Wallace Stats With Detroit Pistons Category Stats Games 655 PPG 6.6 RPG 11.1 APG 1.5 BPG 2.3

Wallace came to Detroit and became the face of the franchise. He won four Defensive Player of the Year Awards. And he never averaged double-digits in scoring, exemplifying his importance to the game defensively.

The Pistons introduced "Rebound Row" at the Palace of Auburn Hills. For every rebound, a fan in a specific row received a T-shirt.

Wallace played in four All-Star games and helped the Pistons win the 2003-04 NBA championship.

When the Pistons made this trade, no one knew it involved the swap of two future Hall-of-Famers. It's not often that a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in 10 years loses its franchise player and improves from the deal.

All stats provided by Basketball Reference and StatMuse