Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has everything a franchise could ask for in a point guard.

He excels at attacking the rim and finding his teammates through and around defenders. His six-foot-six frame allows him to bully smaller defenders at will despite not having an elite explosion. He did it at Oklahoma State en route to the first overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He had good size for a guard. His 220-pound frame only adds to the height and length his body showcases. Cunningham was tasked with leading an Oklahoma State team starving of any talent outside of him. And it worked.

But Cunningham’s time in Detroit has not gone as well as in college.

It’s not that Cunningham has misplayed, it’s the fact his team has not improved one bit since his time there. And because of this, will his trade value suffer if the Pistons decide to move on from Cunningham?

Not Like the Rest

Cunningham falls short when compared to recent top picks

When compared to former first overall selections, the impact Cunningham has on his team leaves little to be desired.

Sure, some of the blame needs to be directed toward front office personnel. And sure, a recent coaching change means players must have time to acclimate. But still, there should be signs of improvement.

The recent first pick, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, has his team in the Eastern Conference playoff race. At 46-34, the Magic is in fifth place with two games remaining. Banchero’s play often pops off the tape. His control for his size is rare. It’s what led to him being the first overall selection.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was selected first overall in 2020. Now, his team stands as the Western Conference’s second-seeded team. Edwards has emerged as one of the young faces of the league and even provided quality play during international competition.

Edwards’ teammate, forward Karl-Anthony Towns, saw early success when the Timberwolves. It’s a theme that has occurred over the past few years. And the players who don’t turn their team around? They often fall into the “Bust” category.

Notable First Overall Selections Player Record in the First Year Record in the Third Year Playoffs During the First Three Years? Karl Anthony-Towns 29-35 47-35 Yes Anthony Edwards 23-49 42-40 Yes Zion Williamson 30-42 42-40 Yes Deandre Ayton 19-63 51-21 Yes

But it would be irresponsible to say Cunningham’s trade value has already deteriorated. He is still young. He still produces and, more importantly, there hasn’t been enough talent added around him to see a significant improvement in the team.

Zion Williamson has Brandon Ingram. Banchero has a young, developing team with players like the Wagner brothers. Towns had Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, and now, Edwards. The list goes on and on.

The Best Ability is Health

Cunningham's injury history is a cause for concern

And now, the third-year player from Oklahoma State enters a year when he is eligible for a contract extension. It is difficult to argue that he will not be extended, but will it be the max? Has the team’s lack of success caused the front office to debate the nature of Cunningham’s extension? No, but if the team’s losing ways continue, the Pistons may be forced to make a decision on Cunningham’s future.

Also, Cunningham has missed considerable time during his first three seasons. Zion missed time during his first three years and is now leading his team to a playoff berth. But Cunningham isn't the prospect Zion was. Cunningham's missed time over the past three seasons has emerged as a cause for concern, especially considering the state of his team's play.

Cunningham's Injury History Season Games Played Injuries? Injury 2021-2022 64 Yes Ankle 2022-2023 12 Yes Shin Fracture 2024-2024 62 Yes Knee

Taking into consideration Cunninham’s recent lower-body injuries, that is all the more reason to believe other teams may try to lower the asking price for Cunningham if dealt. But once again, Cunningham is an ascending player on a rookie contract on a team with plenty of cap space.

So, has Cunningham’s value lowered? No. But it is easy to see how the clock is ticking on his value if he doesn’t start winning and staying healthy.