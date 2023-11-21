Highlights The Detroit Pistons have had a history of draft success in the past, but since the 1980s, their successes have been few and far between.

Cade Cunningham, the number-one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is a highly coveted player with great potential, but the Pistons have not surrounded him with the right talent to maximize his skills.

Despite having players on the roster who could complement Cunningham's playstyle, the Pistons have made questionable roster decisions, prioritizing the development of other players over Cunningham's success.

The Detroit Pistons haven't had much luck in terms of the NBA Draft, at least not in the past few decades. In the 1980s, they were able to build a perennial title contender by hitting big on many of their draft picks at that time.

In 1980, they took Larry Drew out of Missouri with the 17th selection. The following year, they landed the second-overall pick and spent in on Isiah Thomas out of Indiana. In 1985, they were able to grab Joe Dumars at 18. The following year gave them both John Salley and Dennis Rodman.

In the 1987-88 season, the core they had built went on to the Finals for the first time. They fell just short against the Los Angeles Lakers, but would go on to win the next two titles. Since then, their draft successes have been much fewer and further in between. After the Pistons '88 draft, there were a few Allan Houstons, Grant Hills, and Tayshaun Princes sprinkled in every now and then, but their rookies mostly consisted of players like Darko Miličić, Bonzi Wells, and Brandon Knight.

It didn't help that Detroit was one of the slowest franchises to accept the benefits of bottoming out and tanking in order to maximize their draft lottery odds. Between 1982 and 2018, the Pistons only had two seasons in which they failed to eclipse 25 wins. It wasn't until the 2019-20 season that they really started to tank, after the brief but fun Blake Griffin era in the Motor City.

That first year, a 20-win campaign, only got them the seventh pick, which went on to become Killian Hayes. The following season, though, their conscious effort to lose and avoid NBA purgatory resulted in the ultimate award: the number-one overall selection in 2021.

Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons their long-awaited draft prize

That year's top prospect wasn't up for debate. Aside from a few dissenters who maybe favored Jalen Green's athleticism or Evan Mobley's defensive prowess, consensus had the 6-foot-5 jumbo playmaker out of Oklahoma State University, Cade Cunningham, as the number-one pick.

As a Cowboy, Cunningham earned his designation as the top prospect by averaging 20.1 points, 3.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep, and 85 percent from the stripe. Scouts salivated over his pace control, his playmaking at his size, and his ability to score from all three levels.

In his rookie year, he showed all of those traits that made him the most coveted player in his class. It took a little for him to catch a groove, and he struggled with his scoring efficiency a bit, but his limitless ceiling was fully on display throughout the season. The franchise and its fanbase were palpably excited about the future, as they recognized that they had finally drafted a cornerstone after years of disappointment.

Since drafting their most promising prospect since they took Grant Hill in 1994, though, they've done Cunningham no favors in terms of surrounding him with talent or ensuring his most effective path for development.

Although he missed nearly the entirety of his second season due to injury, the Pistons can still be critiqued for the decisions they made with the roster ahead of his return.

Cunningham is a pick-and-roll savant who can use his tight handle, size, and IQ to consistently get into the paint and collapse the defense. His skillset, one that allows him to single-handedly orchestrate an effective NBA offense, has drawn comparisons to heliocentric superstars such as Luka Dončić and James Harden. Like those players, it's clear that the way to maximize Cunningham's effectiveness is to surround him with shooters who can space the floor for him and capitalize on the open triples he generates for them.

Since drafting him, though, Detroit has given the impression that they want to surround him with as little shooting as possible.

Detroit is failing to maximize Cunningham's potential

The franchise has shown that they'd rather risk Cunningham's development than admit that they missed on Killian Hayes. Despite the French guard being a career 28 percent shooter from beyond the arc, the Pistons insist on giving him significant playing time, and he's started 13 out of the 14 games he's appeared in this season.

The rest of Detroit's starting lineup is filled out by Jalen Duren — a currently paint-bound big man who's a perfect pick-and-roll partner for Cunningham but can't space the floor at all — Isaiah Stewart — a decent outside shooter for a big man — and Ausar Thompson — an uber-athletic Swiss army knife rookie who's currently hitting under 15 percent of his triples.

Cade Cunningham - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 21.4 Rebounds 3.7 Assists 7.3 Field goal % 40.5 3-point field goal % 32.2

The Pistons aren't ready to compete yet, so going with the best player available in the draft in Thompson was the right move. But starting him alongside two other non-shooters in Hayes and Duren and leaving Cunningham to try to create offense when the opposing teams can simply ignore three of the five starters for Detroit is malpractice.

Some of Detroit's other roster building sins can be found in their recent acquisitions. In the past few years, they've picked up two big men as "second draft" candidates — players who failed to develop for the teams who drafted them but were high-profile enough prospects to earn another shot as a trade target or free agent. First they traded for Marvin Bagley III, and then they got James Wiseman. Both of them have shown signs of improvement in Detroit, but neither has proven that they can be positive contributors to a title contender. Yet, they continue to receive playing time while offering practically nothing to either the Pistons nor Cunningham.

They also picked up journeyman wing Kevin Knox this past summer. Knox has shown through his first five seasons that he's an efficient gunner and not much more. Detroit has decided to not only give him another chance but inserted him into the starting lineup in their last game. While he's played well for them so far, replacing an injured Duren with him — a career 35 percent shooter from deep — instead of one of the few snipers on their roster just further implies that the franchise is more concerned with developing their ancillary pieces than Cunningham.

It's not as if the Pistons don't have the pieces necessary to put Cunningham in a complementary situation. Jaden Ivey, Detroit's fifth-overall pick from 2022, is currently shooting 35.3 percent from three-point land on over three attempts per game. Even if his deep shooting regresses, his aggression and ability to pressure the rim would still make him a more favorable running mate for Cunningham as opposed to Hayes. Instead, he's been relegated to a bench role and is playing under 20 minutes a night.

The Pistons also seemingly found a gem with their 25th pick in this past draft in Marcus Sasser. The former Houston Cougar has connected on 38.5 percent of his triples on 3.5 attempts per game. Despite looking like a perfect wing to have on the flanks for Cunningham, the rookie's only averaging 19 minutes.

Detroit's biggest free agent signing this past offseason was veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris. That acquisition was highly lauded by fans and analysts, as it seemed that the addition meant that the Pistons were ready to surround Cunningham with shooters and compete for a postseason spot. Instead, he's getting just 14 minutes a game.

Perhaps things will change when Harris returns from his shoulder injury and Bojan Bogdanovic finally makes his season debut. But so far, Cade Cunningham's been left to try to create offense in one of the worst offensive situations in the league, and it's all been a purposeful choice by the Detroit Pistons. It may land them another top draft pick this summer, but it could cost Cunningham reaching his full potential.

