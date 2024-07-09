Highlights The Detroit Pistons' poor management, coaching, and roster decisions led to a disastrous 2023-24 season.

The new regime hired J.B. Bickerstaff as coach and Trajan Langdon as President of Basketball Operations to lead a more developmental and defensively-focused approach.

The Pistons prioritize proven floor-spacers in free agency, adding Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley to support Cade Cunningham.

The Detroit Pistons may have taken a step back last season even amid an abysmal five-year postseason drought, but Cade Cunningham was not to blame for the team's downfall.

The 14–68 Pistons managed to perform even worse than the season prior, when Detroit also finished with the worst record in the NBA . In 2022-23, however, Cunningham was sidelined by injury for the majority of the year, and it was declared a lost season for Detroit early in the campaign. The 2023-24 season was simply a culmination of poor management, poor coaching, and poor roster decisions.

Recently-fired former head coach of the Pistons, Monty Williams, was gifted a massive contract to bring up one of the league's most dysfunctional rosters, but even he could not have predicted the tribulations his team would face throughout his one year in Detroit. A 28-game losing streak eventually led to the Pistons waiving their former starting point guard, Killian Hayes, who Williams opted to start over a more proven talent in Jaden Ivey .

Following arguably the most disastrous campaign of the franchise's history, both Williams and general manager Troy Weaver were canned and replaced with fresh faces. J.B. Bickerstaff brings a more developmental and defensively-focused coaching style, while the new President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, has already made his mark through savvy assistant hires and sensible player additions.

Detroit's Offense Has Been Crammed

The Pistons have not had an above-average 3P% since 2019

The Pistons' luck began and ended with the franchise's 2021 NBA Draft Lottery win and subsequent selection of Cunningham. Detroit has seen their pick fall to five in each of the three drafts since then, despite continually performing among the league's worst.

This season was especially painful considering the team's record-tying losing streak and incompetence on both sides of the ball. Even with the noticeable improvement and poise from Cunningham despite coming off an injury, the roster dysfunction and lack of proven talent were too much to overcome. As a methodical decision maker, Cunningham thrives with movement and spacing around him, a luxury he has yet to be surrounded with in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons Team Stats, 2023-24 Category Statistic NBA Rank ORTG 109.7 27th DRTG 118.8 26th 3PT% 34.8% 25th

Detroit's other young players, while talented in their own right, aren't known for being marksmen from deep. Ivey and Ausar Thompson best operate when driving or cutting to the rim to utilize their elite athleticism. Jalen Duren has shown to be a more traditional rim-running center early in his career, which is likely what the team envisions for him, anyway. Isaiah Stewart had a notable improvement in his three-point shooting but didn't put up enough shots from deep to warrant keying in on him.

The rest of Detroit's roster was littered with over-the-hill veterans and former lottery flameouts who wouldn't be touching the court for almost any other team. The season was lost before it began for the Pistons, and it became apparent long before the campaign ended that there needed to be an upheaval in Detroit. With around $20 million in cap space still at their disposal, there still may be more changes to come for the team this summer.

After an embarrassing season that saw the Pistons' franchise bite the bullet on many of their mistakes in recent years, the new regime in Detroit has been quick to help remedy a dire situation. Even when the road to improvement seems obvious from the outside, it still takes the right decision-maker to follow through with needed changes. So far, Langdon has done that as the new head honcho for the foreseeable future.

Pistons' Roster-Building Prioritizing Cunningham

Every player Detroit has added in free agency is a solid fit

Avoiding the risk of further frustrating the team's most prized player with underwhelming teammates and subpar spacing, the Pistons have prioritized adding proven floor-spacers this summer. Detroit got to work before free agency even began with their acquisition of Tim Hardaway Jr, who has contributed double-digit scoring in each of his NBA stops.

The Pistons didn't wait too long to make their most important signings of the offseason, either. Detroit brought in much-needed forward depth with Tobias Harris, who has proven to be one of the league's more talented scorers despite some disappointing playoff showings. One of Detroit's best players in his first stint with the team from 2015-19, Harris should again return to a starting role with the Pistons this season.

Detroit further bolstered their guard corps with a volume shooter in Malik Beasley via a one-year "prove it" deal. Beasley has bounced around the league in recent seasons but had an overall efficient year with the Milwaukee Bucks last season and should have a chance to snag the starting shooting guard spot next to Cunningham. With another high-volume, high-efficiency performance with the Pistons, Beasley could earn a longer and more expensive deal next summer.

Detroit Pistons New Additions' 2023-24 Statistics Category Hardaway Jr. Harris Beasley MPG 26.8 33.8 29.6 PPG 14.4 17.2 11.3 3PM 35.3% 35.3% 41.3% 3PT% 2.7 1.3 2.8

Another important aspect of Detroit's offseason was the re-signing of forward Simone Fontecchio , who shined after being acquired by the team last season. Returning on a modest two-year deal, Fontecchio was one of the best on-court fits with Cunningham last season and should share the floor with Detroit's star as an elite floor spacer and an underrated defender. After knocking down 42 percent of his threes with an increased role in Detroit, Fontecchio may be the Pistons' best three-point threat headed into next season.

The Pistons have yet to add a new star to the fold, but Detroit's under-the-radar role-player additions are not going unnoticed. The franchise's young talent, especially Cunningham, should benefit greatly from the infusion of veteran talent and spacing.