Highlights The Detroit Pistons have made significant roster changes to address shooting needs and improve stability.

Still need to add a backup point guard to support the franchise centerpiece, Cade Cunningham.

Potential free-agent point guard options include Tyus Jones and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Since hiring Trajan Langdon, the Detroit Pistons have made several significant moves to improve upon the tumultuous 2023-24 season, which included a league-worst record of 14-68 and an NBA record-tying losing streak of 28 consecutive losses.

First, they selected Ron Holland II and Bobi Klintman in the draft. While these two players have high upsides, they may not be ready to contribute right away, so the team acquired Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley through free agency, traded for Tim Hardaway Jr. , re-signed Simone Fontecchio , and claimed Paul Reed off of waivers. These additions addressed a team need that Langdon mentioned in his introductory press conference: shooting. Furthermore, the team made a head coaching change by replacing Monty Williams with J.B. Bickerstaff. The team will look significantly different next year, already adding seven new players to the roster.

However, while these veterans improve the team by providing stability and outside shooting, the Pistons still need to add a backup point guard before they begin the 2024-25 season. They currently have a franchise centerpiece, Cade Cunningham , with only Marcus Sasser to back him up at point guard. Cunningham, who recently signed a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie extension, will take most of the point guard minutes.

While Sasser performed well last season, averaging 8.3 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting from three, the team could use a veteran to help stabilize things when Cunningham is out of the game. The Pistons frequently struggled without Cunningham on the floor, succumbing to turnovers and poor shot selection. So, the team can either try Sasser or Jaden Ivey at the point when Cunningham steps off or can explore ways to add another point guard.

With ample cap space, there are four free agents the Pistons should look at.

4 Tyus Jones

Jones is a stable backup point guard who makes everyone around him better

Tyus Jones is the consensus best free agent point guard remaining. He is coming off career highs in points, assists, and three-point percentage (12.0, 7.3, 41.4%). He could provide the Pistons with another talented player off the bench and fill in as a starter if injury strikes, which, given the Pistons' recent history, will certainly happen.

Tyus Jones Stats 2023-24 Games 66 PPG 12.0 APG 7.3 RPG 2.7 SPG 1.1 FG% 48.9 3PT# 41.4

Jones matches the type of player Langdon has acquired so far: experience and shooting. The question is if Jones would want to join another team amid a rebuild ( Washington Wizards ) or try to sign with a contender. The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers may be in the market to add him, too.

3 Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie disappointed in LA last season

Could Spencer Dinwiddie follow Harris in returning to the Pistons? While it seems unlikely, Dinwiddie, like Jones, would fill a clear need. He has played off the bench and as a starter throughout his career and has been productive in both roles.

Spencer Dinwiddie Stats 2023-24 Games 76 PPG 10.5 APG 4.7 RPG 2.7 SPG 0.7 FG% 39.2 3PT# 33.7

While he isn't a knockdown shooter (career 33.7% 3PT), he would give the bench some size and a willing passer. He has averaged 5.2 assists and 1.7 turnovers per game throughout his career. The Pistons have had turnover issues, so adding a player who takes care of the ball makes sense. Dinwiddie may also be more interested in joining a team contending for a title. Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were looking at adding Dinwiddie.

2 Patrick Beverley

Beverley would bring grit and physicality to the Motor City

Patrick Beverley is an interesting proposition because his defensive tenacity should be of interest to a Detroit team lacking in that field. However, Beverley comes with other questions that the front office may not want to address with a young team. Beverley's competitive fire could give the Pistons a spark off the bench.

Patrick Beverley Stats 2023-24 Games 73 PPG 6.2 APG 2.9 RPG 3.3 SPG 0.6 FG% 41.7 3PT# 33.7

This option also provides the easiest path for Sasser to compete for the backup point guard minutes. Unlike Dinwiddie and Jones, Beverley could join the team as a bridge player during the transition process. He has jumped back and forth between contenders and rebuilds throughout his career. After time in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, perhaps the rebuilding Pistons would be a better fit for him.

​​​​​​​However, his lack of outside shooting could be a reason to pause, but if he plays alongside Beasley, Hardaway Jr., and Fontecchio, those issues may not come up.

1 Markelle Fultz

The former first overall pick is a solid backup PG

Markelle Fultz 's career has been up and down and filled with injuries. The Pistons could take a flyer on Fultz, betting on his upside. It would present a different kind of transaction than what Langdon has done so far. Until now, his focus has been on well-established contributors with outside shooting. Fultz still has potential. In 2022-23, he averaged 14.0 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Markelle Fultz Stats 2023-24 Games 43 PPG 7.8 APG 2.8 RPG 3.2 SPG 1.0 FG% 47.2 3PT# 22.2

While his shooting would be a concern, the Pistons recently hired shot doctor Fred Vinson. At the very least, he would provide Sasser with some competition for those backup point guard minutes. Fultz is also very athletic. He could lead a second unit with other high-flyers: Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland.