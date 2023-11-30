Highlights James Wiseman's performance in a recent game showed flashes of his potential, but also struggles with fouls, rebounds, and turnovers.

The Pistons chose not to extend Wiseman's contract, showing a lack of faith in his abilities.

Wiseman's negative impact on the court has been a consistent problem throughout his career.

During his team's 29-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 19, Detroit Pistons big man and former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman had the opportunity to do something he hasn't done much of since hearing his name called during the 2020 NBA Draft. That is, log significant minutes in an actual regular-season game for his team. He showed flashes, too, of the skills that prompted the Golden State Warriors to go off the beaten path and select him ahead of Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball.

In 24 minutes of action, Wiseman scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and showed some serious chops as a roll man along the way. At the same time, though, the 22-year-old got into foul trouble, something he's been prone to doing since his rookie year, racking up four along the way. He also grabbed just three rebounds as a seven-footer and committed a pair of turnovers. Following that performance, he was relegated to the end of the bench once more.

It's just the latest in a series of regressions that may show signs of waning patience; the time for excuses is over. Regardless of how he got there, Wiseman is now firmly in bust territory, and getting out and reviving his NBA career is going to take some doing.

Brand new city, same old mistakes

Before the 2023-24 NBA season tipped off, the Pistons had an opportunity to lock Wiseman up beyond the current campaign. Instead, they opted to let his contract play out, an increasingly uncommon action for blue-chip players in their early 20s. It was a far cry from the level of faith and belief that was formerly placed in him by Warriors owner Joe Lacob just a couple of years ago.

After Wiseman was drafted, Lacob famously told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the Memphis product was a "once-in-a-decade kind of guy," adding that "other than [Joel] Embiid, I don't know that there's another center prospect that's come along in the last decade that you would put in the same category." As recently as last season, the Warriors chairman turned up courtside — along with his wife, who was donning Wiseman's No. 33 — to support the center during his G League season debut in Santa Cruz.

That this person, who felt so strongly about Wiseman for so long, signed off on sending the big man to the Motor City in a multi-team trade netting an injured Gary Payton II just a few, short months later is damning. As are some of the numbers Wiseman has logged when he has been on the court.

James Wiseman's On/Off Impact NET 2020-21 -8.8 2021-22 DNP 2022-23 -17.2 2023-24 -11.0

Despite appearing in only 21 games for Golden State last season, the team was outscored by 107 points when he was on the floor. Only JaMychal Green fared worse for the season, and he logged more than triple the minutes (797 to 262) that Wiseman did. It's the same kind of negative impact he has made throughout his career, continuing on into this season with the Pistons; Wiseman's net rating of minus-11.0 is the third-worst mark teamwide.

Meanwhile, his assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.50 currently ranks in the bottom 30 in the Association among players logging five or more appearances and his 6.4 fouls per 36 minutes are the eighth most among that same group; many of the same factors that contributed to his negative on/off impact with Golden State are still rearing their ugly heads now. Needless to say, that's not what you want to see from a player who spent multiple years in a championship-level system like that of the Warriors.

Fighting through adversity and injuries

To say that the weird trajectory Wiseman's pro career has taken is solely his fault would be ignoring the role that injuries have played. The meniscus tear that he suffered in 2021 took the wind out of his sails in a big, bad way — during a rookie year that saw him average 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. That was only the beginning of his problems.

After multiple setbacks, Wiseman was on the verge of returning during the 2021-22 campaign, going so far as to play tune-up games in the G League midway through the year in preparation for his grand return to the big club. Instead, he suffered another setback and was shut down for the year shortly thereafter. Between those issues and the fact that he played very little college basketball, opting instead to prepare himself for the draft, it's no wonder that he has been slow to acclimate to the NBA game.

Whatever the cause of his problems, though, Wiseman must show some kind of progression if he hopes to make his career in the Association. As of this point, he has failed to do so, thus earning himself the dreaded bust label.