Highlights The Detroit Pistons decided to make sweeping changes to their coaching staff, hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as their head coach.

Bickerstaff comes to Detroit from the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he helped lead the team to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Though a new coach comes into the fray in Detroit, the roster that he's been given looks to be suboptimal as he's now given the duty of leading the charge for one of the league's worst teams of all-time from last season.

The Detroit Pistons are clearly entering a new era as a franchise, but it's not one filled with winning, as evidenced by the team's putrid 14-68 record in the 2023-24 season. After beginning the season with a 2-29 record, plans for the following year were in full effect, and plans for hiring a new coach looked to be formulated after Monty Williams was put firmly on the hot seat.

After the first year of his six-year, $78.5 million deal to be the team's head coach of the future, he was canned, opening the door for the team to hire J.B. Bickerstaff, the former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit Pistons Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat League Rank PTS 109.9 27 NET RTG -9.1 28 EFG% 52.6% 28 OFF RTG 109.7 27

In 2023-24, Bickerstaff's Cavaliers landed at 48-34 on the back of their spectacular team defense, only allowing 110.2 points, the seventh-best mark in the league. In the playoffs, they ran into the eventual champion in the Boston Celtics where they'd suffer defeat in five games, but the team was certainly making strides in the right direction.

Bickerstaff, though, decided to take on the challenge of leading the Pistons out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but it's hard to fathom how he'll do it with the tools at his disposal. Other than their promising star tandem of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, the Pistons don't have much to look forward to, even after signing some decent supporting talent in free agency. It's for this reason that Bickerstaff doesn't seem to have much of an advantage coming into his debut season as the franchise's newest head coach, and he should be given a grace period to help the team collect an identity.

Young Talent and Ball-Dominant Veterans

The Pistons' biggest free agency signings won't help their young pieces develop

Detroit's main objective, even after finishing with one of the worst records in the league last season, was strangely to bring in more established talent and veterans of the league, regardless of talent level. During this process, the team has also managed to lose out on even more young talent to bring on players with more experience.

In a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the team acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. in exchange for Quentin Grimes, a 24-year-old guard who relies on his great catch-and-shoot-ability. Grimes had shown progress in his second season in 2022-23 before being traded to the Pistons from the New York Knicks in 2023-24. The Pistons now replace him with Hardaway Jr., another shooting guard who will be heading into season No. 12. The team also signed Malik Beasley, one of the league's best catch-and-shoot options, to a one-year, $6 million deal. Beasley could have been a great option on a contending team, but the feeling is in the air that he settled for landing on the Pistons in order to have a potential 'prove-it' season prior to next summer's free agency.

The Pistons also let their free agent center and the former No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman, leave in free agency for the Indiana Pacers. While Wiseman didn't show all the promise in the world, he still has a lot of time to improve, and he could develop into a contributing center to a good team.

While the focus should be on Cunningham as the team's main ball-handler and ball-dominant player, the Pistons also decided to sign Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million contract to have him return to the franchise after playing in Detroit from 2015-2017. Harris may be one of the more underrated players in the entire league from a statistics-based standpoint, but he likely will not be a needle-mover.

Tobias Harris Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 17.2 TS% 57.6% 3PT% 35.3% PER 16.5

Harris does have a good reputation as a source of off-ball shooting help, but most of his impact comes as a lethal mid-range and finishing threat with the ball in his hands. The near-32-year-old is a great off-ball option as a shooter, as 95.6 percent of his three-point looks are assisted, but three-pointers only make up 27.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. Adding a player of his archetype seems to be a head-scratcher when the only way that he'll contribute to the development of the younger core of the team will be as a spot-up-shooter. Paying $26 million annually for it is a different topic of conversation entirely.

Stylistic Differences and Defensive Downgrades

Bickerstaff is due for a wake-up call once the season begins

J.B. Bickerstaff, the 45-year-old who just led the Cavaliers to one of their longest playoff berths without LeBron James, won't exactly be shocked to know that the Pistons are much less capable than the teams that he coached in Cleveland. What he may be surprised about, though, is the amount of help the Pistons chose not to bring him on certain sides of the ball.

Bickerstaff led a Cavaliers team that took the most pride in their defense, despite having several star guards who weren't exactly defensive specialists in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. After seeing that Bickerstaff's previous teams and approach to the game was to start on the defensive side of the floor, the Pistons went out and signed no players who could provide a semblance of defensive help to the roster. Their most impactful defensive player who was signed in free agency might just be Tobias Harris, who has accumulated a career -0.2 defensive box plus-minus entering 2024-25.

Detroit Pistons Defensive Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat OPP PTS 119.0 DEF RTG 118.8 OPP FG% 49.0% OPP 3PT% 37.0%

For Bickerstaff to get the most out of his players in 2024-25, he'll have to convince players like Cunningham and Duren to buy into the defensive potential of the team, even though the defensive specialists or even plus defenders on the team are scarce. It'll surely be a slap in the face for Bickerstaff, especially when some will be clamoring to throw him on the hot seat after his first season like Monty Williams was. Hopefully, for Bickerstaff's sake, the franchise will let him control the team's schematics for more than one season.