Highlights Detroit needs a proven decision-maker as President of Basketball Operations.

Re-sign Simone Fontecchio, who improved the Pistons' offense.

Move on from Troy Weaver and acquire an All-Star level player to pair with Cunningham.

The Detroit Pistons, once one of the NBA's fiercest teams during the 2000s, have had a humbling fall from grace over the last 15 years. The franchise hasn't won a single playoff game since 2008 and currently holds the record for most consecutive postseason losses in league history, with 14. The last five years, in particular, have been especially brutal for the Pistons, as the team hasn't won more than 23 games or finished higher than 13th in the Eastern Conference since 2018-19.

Detroit has not even come close to relevance in the last few seasons despite bringing in budding star Cade Cunningham with the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Outside that selection, the Pistons' draft picks have been a mixed bag, although the team hasn't been helped by extremely poor overall draft lottery luck during this era. Detroit fell from their draft position nearly every year besides 2021, and while the team has brought in some intriguing young players despite that, the talents and roles of certain players have not meshed.

A seemingly never-ending coaching carousel hasn't helped the development of the team over the years. The Pistons have employed eight coaches since their last postseason victory, and although their most recently departed head coaches - Stan Van Gundy and Dwane Casey - each made it multiple seasons in Detroit, both of them failed to build any sort of identity for their squads. To make matters more complicated, the Pistons' current coach, Monty Williams, led his team to such poor results that he may be out after just one season despite signing a lucrative six-year, $78.5 million deal last summer.

The Pistons' owner, Tom Gores, may decide against canning the coach he so desperately wanted to bring in and dealing out over $60 million in dead money. Nevertheless, it is already known Detroit is looking to reshuffle their front office, starting with signing a new President of Basketball Operations, who will truly be tasked with turning this franchise around.

1 Pry Away One of the League's Proven Front Office Winners

Detroit needs a proven decision-maker to run the team

The Pistons are known to be in the market for a new President of Basketball Operations. Considering the franchise has alternated from being mediocre to unwatchable throughout the past decade-plus, whoever Detroit decides to hire will have an extremely tall task ahead of them.

Despite the supposed sense of urgency the Pistons are operating with, Detroit has reportedly not come close to bringing in their next big decision-maker. That may not be all on the Pistons, however, as the franchise has publicly made an effort to interview possible candidates, only to be shut down.

The Pistons attempted to get an interview with Jon Horst, the current GM of the Milwaukee Bucks and also a Michigan native, but were declined the opportunity despite Horst having "more than a passing interest" in the position. More recently, Detroit reached out to the former President of the Portland Trail Blazers, Neil Olshey, for the position, but the veteran decision-maker declined an interview, emphasizing how dire the franchise's current situation is.

Detroit has also expressed interest in Tim Connelly, the current President of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Along with putting together the league's best defense in Minnesota, Connelly previously built the Denver Nuggets into the contender they are today. Considering the Timberwolves' recent success and a possible conference finals berth in their future, it may be difficult to pry Connelly away from Minnesota, no matter how much money the Pistons throw at him. On the other hand, the Timberwolves' current ownership fiasco could drive Connelly elsewhere if it isn't resolved soon.

Tim Connelly Career History Position Team Scout, Director of Player Personnel Washington Wizards (2000-09) Assistant GM New Orleans Hornets (2010-13) General Manager, President Denver Nuggets (2013-2022) President of Basketball Operations Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-)

2 Re-Sign Simone Fontecchio

Detroit's offense showed signs of life after adding the sharpshooter

A silver lining during the Pistons' disastrous 14-68 season, Simone Fontecchio was acquired from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline and made an immediate impact. With Detroit lacking shooters, perimeter defense, and any semblance of wing depth, Fontecchio was able to step in as a consistent threat from deep and an outlet for the Pistons' drive-first guards.

Fontecchio, already 28 years old, has only played two seasons in the NBA but made big enough strides in his second campaign to warrant a respectable payday. In Detroit, he showed his capabilities as a starting option while also proving to be a versatile bench scorer. The Pistons lacked cohesiveness and flow in their offensive play all season, but scoring became noticeably easier after Fontecchio was inserted into the lineup, where he had the best stretch of his short career.

Simone Fontecchio, 2023-24 Stats Category With Jazz With Pistons GP 50 16 MPG 23.2 30.3 PPG 8.9 15.4 3PT% 39.1% 42.6%

Detroit has plenty of financial flexibility this offseason, and while the franchise absolutely needs to prioritize bringing in high-end, proven talent via trades or free agency, they have an obvious keeper already on the roster. Fontecchio is a restricted free agent this summer and will likely command an eight-figure deal after his impressive second-half showing. The Pistons should jump at the chance to bring back one of the team's only reliable talents over 25 years old, as Fontecchio's contract demand should still be reasonable.

If the Pistons still plan on maximizing their roster around Cunningham, then Fontecchio will absolutely remain in Detroit. Simply adding a legitimate three-point shooter and reliable defender opened the offense up immensely for the team's young talents.

3 Move on From Troy Weaver

Detroit's general manager has consistently underwhelmed in his decisions

When the Pistons hired Troy Weaver, the former Assistant GM with the Oklahoma City Thunder, in 2020, many expected the franchise to reset and restore through a number of savvy moves, returning to the postseason within a few seasons. Working under the decision-making wizardry of Sam Presti, Weaver helped bring in elite talent during his time with the Thunder, who hired him in 2008. Weaver notably pushed for Oklahoma City to draft Russell Westbrook at a time when he wasn't considered an elite prospect, emphasizing his eye for talent.

Weaver made his mark on the Pistons immediately, as he quickly moved on from most of the current roster and franchise mainstays from recent seasons. He turned his single first-rounder in 2020 into three first-round selections, eventually walking away with Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, and Saddiq Bey - a haul that was applauded at the time. Weaver's now infamous selection of Hayes over star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who went five picks later, would turn out to be symbolic of Weaver's tenure in Detroit.

Killian Hayes vs. Tyrese Haliburton, Career Category Hayes Haliburton MPG 26.1 32.1 3PT% 27.7% 39.3% PPG 8.1 17.2 APG 5.2 8.7

Weaver has drafted decent enough players with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in 2021 and Ausar Thompson in 2022, but the talent hasn't worked in execution. The Pistons have oftentimes been among the league's worst defensive and shooting teams in the NBA during Weaver's tenure, due to the roster imbalance. Weaver has always emphasized getting "his guys" during the draft process, with mixed results.

Weaver's most prominent malpractice has been his misuse of the franchise's cap space, which has been utilized to bring in over-the-hill veterans and former failed lottery picks. He has failed to take advantage of teams moving good players in order to shed cap space and has also opted against bringing in proven veterans, like the Houston Rockets did this past summer.

4 Trade for an All-Star Level Player

Detroit needs proven talent beside Cade Cunningham

This summer's free agency class isn't the strongest, with most of the biggest names either restricted free agents or elite players that wouldn't consider a small-market team like Detroit. However, the Pistons have, at the very least, put together a respectable cabinet of assets over the last few seasons - and it's time to consolidate them.

There are a number of All-Star talents floating around the trade market, with New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chief among them. Considering Ingram's role, or lack thereof, during the Pelicans' recent playoff series, he may be the most attainable All-Star for a Detroit team desperate for wing talent. A player like Ingram would fill multiple needs for a Pistons roster filled with holes and would give the franchise another established option alongside Cunningham. Dejounte Murray could also be a potential backcourt fit if the Atlanta Hawks decide to rebuild.

Brandon Ingram 2023-24 Playoff Stats Category Statistic GP 4 MPG 36.3 PPG 14.3 TS% 45.0% APG 3.3

The Pistons could simply look to throw high-paying, short-term deals to veterans looking to cash in during free agency, but it seems more likely that the team will be moving off one of their young talents via trade this summer. Detroit would be better off acquiring a player the new front office is confident in and securing an All-Star with the franchise's excess of cap space.

5 Take Advantage of Another Team's Cap Situation

Good players will be going for cheap

The Pistons will have enough money to spend this summer that the franchise can bring in an All-Star's contract via trade and still have the funds to take advantage of another team's financial predicament. Unlike Detroit, many teams in the NBA are locked into their current core for the foreseeable future, unless they decide to ship off certain players through a trade or allow them to walk in free agency.

Eight teams are currently above the league's first luxury tax apron, with a number of others who will likely be scrambling to avoid that threshold. As a result, good players that teams don't want to see leave are bound to get moved, and the Pistons are one of the franchises in prime position to take advantage of it. As a less-than-desirable free-agent destination, Detroit will have to make their strides through the draft and trades. The Pistons have used plenty of lottery picks in recent years, and the time is now to start making useful trades.

NBA Teams Currently Above Luxury Tax Threshold Projected Practical 2024-25 Cap Space (via Spotrac) Team $-118.3M Minnesota Timberwolves $-100.3M Phoenix Suns $-71.1M L.A. Lakers $-70.7M Denver Nuggets $-66.4M Miami Heat $-66.4M Milwaukee Bucks $-63.3M Boston Celtics $-45.2M Memphis Grizzlies

Detroit seems likely to move on from the failed foundation the team has built over the last few seasons. Even if most of the core stays intact, there will still be a number of roster spots to be filled. How and who the Pistons decide to fill those vital rotation holes with will determine if the team makes a noticeable improvement, or simply treads water at the bottom of the league standings.