Highlights The Detroit Pistons have a young core with potential for improvement next season after a dismal record.

Cade Cunningham has shown progress and sparks of superstardom, especially in scoring and playmaking.

Other young players like Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey are stepping up, and showing promise for the future.

The Detroit Pistons had the longest losing streak in NBA history this year, losing 28 consecutive games. They have only won 13 games this season, making it the fifth straight season with under 25 games won. Despite their high draft picks, they seemingly are not improving. This season's mark of a .173 winning percentage, so far, is their lowest in franchise history.

Although they have the lowest winning percentage in their franchise history, they are poised to turn it around next season. They are a team comprised of a head coach in his first season in Detroit, as well as nine players who are in their third season or less, making them the second-youngest team in the NBA.

Although they are young, and it is Monty Williams' first year with the team, they simply need to improve next season. They have been so bad this season, that some even questioned if Williams would be fired. After signing the biggest contract of any coach in the NBA, that is unlikely.

The Pistons have the personnel to improve, they just need to grow as a team. Maybe a full off-season with Williams will help guide them in the right direction.

Cade Cunningham Has to Lead the Way

The former number one overall pick has to prove he's a superstar

The Pistons may be awful record-wise, but they have drafted a nice core of players that could potentially change their course for the future, including Cade Cunningham, who was the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He had some backlash after missing nearly the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, but he has been a solid NBA player and is improving.

Cade Cunningham's number throughout his career Category 2021-22 NBA season 2022-23 NBA season 2023-24 NBA season Games Played 64 12 62 PPG 17.4 19.9 22.7 RPG 5.5 6.2 4.3 APG 5.6 6.0 7.5 FG% 41.6% 41.5% 44.9%

Cunningham has improved as a scorer and passer in his full seasons in the NBA. His rebounding has only decreased due to the Pistons' increase in size since Cunningham's rookie season.

Cunningham has shown sparks of superstardom this year. He has had multiple 40-point games this season, shooting above 65 percent in both contests.

The biggest improvements Cunningham could make would be becoming a better defender as well as shooting better from the perimeter. If Cunningham was able to develop an elite three-point shot, his game would be leaps and bounds better.

Detroit's Other Young Players Must Step Up

Their group of young players could be the ones to lead them out of purgatory

The rise of Jalen Duren has been the most important development for the Pistons this year. He is only in his second season in the NBA, but he already looks like he is the Pistons' center of the future.

He is averaging 13.6 points a game on 62.9%percent shooting, which is good enough for fifth in the entire league. He is also pulling down 11.8 rebounds a game, also fifth best in the league.

The Pistons should be glad to have Duren as one of the building blocks of the future. He is only 20 years old, with all the tools needed to potentially become a dominant force in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Jaden Ivey is yet another young player on the Pistons' roster. He is only in his second year and has had a good season after he initially struggled with a sophomore slump when he was coming off the bench.

Jaden Ivey's numbers based on minutes played Category 10-19 Minutes Played 20-29 Minutes Played 30-39 Minutes Played PPG 7.3 12.5 20.1 RPG 1.2 3.2 4.4 APG 2.0 3.0 5.1 +/- -9.9 -15.3 +0.1

Ivey has clearly shown he is much better starting than he is coming off the bench, and it's clear that the more he plays, the better he and the team do.

For a team that has a -8.8 net rating on the year, the fact that Ivey is a plus at all when he plays over 30 minutes is very impressive.

Ausar Thompson is a rookie the Pistons picked with the number five overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has been a solid rotational piece and has shown flashes of absolute dominance on the defensive side of basketball.

Thompson has areas that he must improve upon if the Pistons want to become a playoff team, with the most important being developing a jump shot. He is only shooting 18.6 percent from three this season, which is abysmal. The small forward position in the modern NBA must be able to at least shoot 30 percent from three. If Thompson is able to improve on his three, he has the potential to become a star in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart is another interesting piece for the Pistons. He has averaged a career-high in field goal percentage and three-point percentage this season while scoring 10.9 points a game. The question around Stewart is will his off-court issues be a distraction to the team.

The trade for James Wiseman and the trade for Quentin Grimes has led to even more young presence in the Pistons' locker room. Wiseman, the former number two overall pick, has quietly been solid for the Pistons, but hasn't lived up to his hype, and hasn't passed Stewart or Duren in the depth chart. Grimes has been bad as a Piston, shooting only 21.4 percent in six contests. He is out for the year but is an interesting player with a defensive upside.

The Pistons Need More Veteran Presence

Building a roster that can grow into a playoff team requires solid veterans

The Pistons currently have two seasoned veterans in Taj Gibson and Evan Fournier. Outside of them, their oldest player is Troy Brown Jr., who is only in his sixth season. The problem with having those players as the only veterans is they aren't playing much.

Their priority this off-season should be very similar to what the Houston Rockets did last season when they signed Dillon Brooks and Fred Van Vleet. They need some veterans who can bridge the gap between being at the bottom of the standings and a playoff team.

Some important decisions need to be made surrounding their plethora of young talent. Who they decide to keep and who they could potentially package in a trade for a complimentary piece will be important for the future of the team.

They will hold the highest chance in the NBA Draft Lottery to receive the number one pick, so yet another young player will likely be on their way to Detroit, which again emphasizes the need for some veterans who can help balance out their youth.

This off-season will be vital in deciding their identity. They can lean heavily into the youth movement and not chase any free agents, or decide to have an off-season similar to the Rockets did last summer and pay a lot for some solid veterans. Either way, with the talent they have right now, they are poised to be an improved team next season.