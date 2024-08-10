Highlights The Detroit Pistons' recent offseason decisions have left many in the NBA world to believe they have lengthened their rebuilding window.

Changes to the front office and coaching staff along with personnel acquired through the draft and free agency could lead to unexpected success.

With another new era of Pistons basketball set to begin, the time remaining until they are in contention is anyone's guess.

Due to recent developments within the Detroit Pistons ' organization, the team may be primed for a relatively decent turnaround heading into 2024-25. After a 14-win season in 2023-24, things could realistically only improve, but the team managed to make several key changes and additions that have brought several somewhat accomplished and well-traveled players to the team.

In many ways, the team saw an overhaul that favors the continuation of their youth movement, though they also brought in solid veteran help for their rising stars to learn from.

2023-24 Detroit Pistons Team Stats Category Stat OPP PTS 119.0 NET RTG -9.1 TOV 15.2 EFG% 52.6%

On the non-player side of things, the team fired and subsequently found replacements for both their high-ranking managerial and head coaching positions. Detroit let go of former general manager, Troy Weaver, in favor of their new president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon. This hire immediately led to Weaver's exit, and it was made known by Pistons' reporter, Vince Ellis, that Langdon was already working hard to recruit more executives to fill in for Weaver.

Detroit also fired their head coach, Monty Williams, after just one season, though that single season happened to be the worst in the history of the franchise. Williams did not get to finish out his record-breaking $78.5 million contract that he signed prior to 2023-24, and he was replaced swiftly by former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff had led the Cavaliers to a second-round berth in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, giving the Pistons' top brass the impression that he could lead the Pistons back to the postseason relatively soon. Though the team shook things up on the managerial front, their roster changes, while notable, are indicative of another season to be spent under the 'rebuilding' label.

New-Look Pistons Front Office Broadens Time-Table

Detroit's recent roster decisions favor an extension of their long-term rebuild

The Pistons have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA this offseason, which is flat-out uncommon for a team that lost 28 consecutive games from October 30, 2023, to December 28, 2023. However, this activity may have been due to their season effectively ending as soon as it started, giving them plenty of time to plan their course of action for the conclusion of their historically awful year. The first domino in their offseason scheme fell at the 2024 NBA Draft, where the team made their choice with the fifth overall selection.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Pistons chose Ron Holland II of the NBA G League Ignite, helping them to fill out their young core with a desperately needed small forward addition. Holland, at 6-foot-eight and 205 pounds, provides Detroit with an athletic, two-way presence that can aggressively attack in transition. His rim-running on the fast break in particular is one of his biggest strengths, as he shot 71.4 percent when finishing at the basket in transition situations.

Holland may quickly be given the title of 'pure slasher' through the beginning stages of his career, and for good reason. In his lone season with G League Ignite, Holland knocked down just 24 percent of his 3.6 attempts from behind the three-point line. This fact is certainly concerning for a Pistons team that shot just 34.8 percent from deep last season, though they did some work to remedy this situation through free agency.

Ron Holland II Stats - G League Ignite - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 20.6 TS% 57.6% DEF RTG 115.3 STL 2.5

While they won't likely receive a three-point shooting boost from their top-five pick, Holland is a player that's worth taking a chance on with major upside. While his accuracy from the three-point line may not be present, his ball-handling skills and lightning-quick release could be something to build upon in the future. If anything, Holland will be a defensive specialist at the wing with the ability to become a human bowling ball when heading to the rim in transition.

Holland's presence on the team extends the Pistons' perceived rebuilding timeline, as his development into a solid contributor to a winning team may take several years. Though Holland could be an impact player from the beginning on the defensive side of the ball, the time that he puts into solidifying his game on both ends may persist for a couple of seasons.

Moving forward in the Pistons' active offseason, the team made arguably their biggest free agency signing of the past decade on July 1, picking up Tobias Harris on a two-year, $52 million contract. Harris came off of a season with the Philadelphia 76ers where he averaged 17.2 points on solid efficiency from all areas of the court, sporting a 57.6 percent true shooting percentage.

At his peak with the Los Angeles Clippers during the first 55 games of the 2018-19 season, he scored 20.9 points on 43.4 percent shooting from three-point range. Harris' signing means that the Pistons could have another solid scorer to throw next to Cade Cunningham for the first time in his young career, and there's now a great offensive contributor to potentially mentor Holland.

Detroit was also able to snag one of the best three-point specialists in the 2024 free agency class, Malik Beasley , on a one-year 'prove it' deal for $6 million. Beasley's 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks was wildly successful for him as an individual, shooting 41.3 percent on three-pointers to go along with a fantastic 60.3 true shooting percentage. Since the market for Beasley in the 2024 offseason seemed worse than what a player of his production level commanded, his agreement to play for one season in Detroit will likely set him up for a bigger payday in the summer of 2025 if his production stays on the same trajectory.

The Pistons were also somewhat active in the trade market, acquiring Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for 24-year-old shooting guard, Quentin Grimes . Though Hardaway Jr. was acquired as a complimentary prize to go along with the draft capital, his 11-year NBA tenure and experience could be valuable to the rest of the team. This is especially timely since he'd just been to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, a series where he broke the Mavericks' all-time record for three-pointers made in a Finals game. Hardaway Jr. will also likely use this season as a way to show other prospective teams that he could still provide value as a sharpshooter.

Guaranteed Salaries for Detroit Pistons' Notable Additions - 2024-25 Player Guaranteed Salary T. Harris $52,000,000 T. Hardaway Jr. $16,193,183 M. Beasley $6,000,000 R. Holland II $16,902,600 P. Reed $7,723,000

With their recent signings and additions from the draft, Detroit, from the outside, would look as though they'd be heading for an improved season. While this may be true from a win-total perspective, the team could end up turning into a group of players who are playing for the advancement of their careers, aside from the young players trying their best to develop.

Improving from 14 wins surely is not one of the hardest feats in the NBA, but it still may be some time before the Pistons can reach a total of even 30 victories with how their roster is currently constructed.